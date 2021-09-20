Bitcoin Gets Swept Up in Global Selloff as Stocks Stumble

Vildana Hajric and Eddie van der Walt
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency prices slumped as a broad selloff sparked by worries about contagion from China Evergrande Group swept through global markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bitcoin was down 8.1% to trade around $43,743 as of 5:11 p.m. in New York. It had dropped as much as as 10.7% earlier, which pushed it below $43,000 and to its lowest level since the beginning of August. Ether briefly dropped below $3,000. Popular DeFi tokens some of the biggest declines: Cardano fell more than 10% over the last 24 hours, as did Dogecoin, while Polkadot lost roughly 16%, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

The losses mirrored the action in the broader market as investors weighed the risks coming from Evergrande’s debt woes and this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. The S&P 500 fell 1.7% in its worst session since May, while European equities tumbled the most in more than two months.

“Some have attributed the sudden dip to the currently ongoing Evergrande situation in China which has already caused turmoil in traditional markets,” wrote Jonas Luethy, a sales trader at GlobalBlock, the U.K.-based digital asset broker. “Analysts have suggested a choppy week is ahead, with a potential pullback to as low as $41,000.”

The swiftness of the plunge was likely accelerated as more than 272,000 traders had their accounts liquidated over the past 24 hours, equal to around $1.3 billion worth of crypto, according to data from Bybt, a crypto futures trading and information platform.

“This is part of a well-established pattern where it sells off as traders cash in their riskier assets to cover margin calls and/or sit on the sidelines until markets calm down and they feel more comfortable going back into riskier positions,” said Leah Wald, CEO at Valkyrie Investments.

Chartists say Bitcoin could test its 100-day moving average, which currently sits around $40,655. Should it fall to that level, it could find support at $40,000. Still, other signals show it could be in for a reprieve: the coin fell below the lower limit on the Trading Envelope indicator, suggesting it dropped too far, too fast. And its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 39 shows it’s creeping toward oversold levels.

Although Bitcoin doesn’t always trade in tandem with financial markets -- a characteristic that made it a tempting proposition from a portfolio-diversification point of view -- its correlation on a 30-day basis to futures on the Nasdaq 100 has been consistently positive since February last year. A reading of 0.5 -- which it’s close to now -- means they’re moving in the same direction quite often these days.

Investors say that while a link with tech stocks make sense -- both types of investments may be thought of as appealing to the same tech-savvy investor pool -- strong correlations are also showing up for small-cap stocks and the S&P 500. That’s probably because as Bitcoin becomes more integrated in global financial markets, it should respond more to the changes in risk appetite that drives global sentiment.

Meanwhile, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said the country had “bought the dip,” in Bitcoin, adding 150 tokens to raise its total holdings to 700 -- about $32 million based on current pricing. The nation recently adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in a controversial move that met with technical glitches and protests.

“Not everyone is selling,” said Valkyrie’s Wald.

El Salvador’s enthusiastic adoption of Bitcoin is one of the reasons why prices have been trending higher and recently hit a four-month high. Still, the market has a way to go before recovering losses since a selloff in May.

“On a day like today, where you have the perfect storm, I think people just go to, ‘What can I sell quickest? What do I have access to at 2 in the morning?,’” said Scott Bauer, chief executive officer at Prosper Trading Academy. “If they’re holding crypto, which is obviously an around-the-clock market, maybe that’s the first place they look,” he said, adding that the news out of China is a negative for the crypto space.

(Updates prices and technicals; adds Wald comments)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Price Slides as China Jitters Hit Crypto Markets

    Traders and analysts said the selloff in cryptocurrencies was part of a wider global shift away from risky assets, in favor of perceived safe-havens such as U.S. Treasurys.

  • Powell May Soon Have to Detail Fed Vision of ‘Inclusive’ Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials say they want to use monetary policy to promote an inclusive economy, but so far they’ve shied away from describing what such an economy might look like.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hid

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptocurrencies Tumble On Evergrande Default Fears

    The price of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies tumbled as Evergrande default fears slammed a wide array of financial markets.

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.

  • Bitcoin Plunges 10% as Investors Wane Amid Intense Regulatory Pressure and Global Market Concerns

    Bitcoin took a nearly 10% tumble Monday morning, falling to $43,780, with Ethereum down 9.4% at $3,034. Dogecoin also fell, sinking 11% to 21 cents. See: What Is the Next Big Cryptocurrency To Explode...

  • Coinbase drops as crypto joins broader markets in steep sell-off on China fears

    The dip in Coinbase shares coincided with steep drops in the prices of nearly all major cryptocurrencies.

  • El Salvador increases its Bitcoin holdings to 700 as price drops to $45k

    El Salvador president Nayib Bukele has revealed that the nation ‘bought the dip’ during the latest pullback and has purchased a further 150 Bitcoin.

  • China's Evergrande Debt Crisis Posing Risk to Global Markets and Crypto

    Mathew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at ETF and mutual fund manager at VanEck, discusses the potential factors driving crypto markets lower as bitcoin slips below $45,000. Plus, his take on Chinese developer Evergrande's debt crisis as it poses a potential global systematic risk to tether and the broader crypto markets and the state of bitcoin law in El Salvador following his visit there.

  • Cryptocurrencies post 5th straight week of inflows -CoinShares

    Cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw inflows for a fifth consecutive week as market sentiment on the sector continued to improve, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Crypto inflows amounted to $41.6 million for the week ended Sept. 17, with bitcoin getting the bulk of inflows at $15.3 million, and ether products garnering $6.6 million. The data showed that inflows were seen across the board.

  • El Salvador Purchases Another 150 BTC Following Price Dump

    El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced that the country now owns 700 Bitcoin, after purchasing another 150.

  • Apple's Epic Loss Could Be A Game Changer For Spotify

    Last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) lost a court case to Fortnite creator Epic Games and was ordered to allow developers to send their app's users to outside payment systems. Opening Apple's ecosystem up to third-party payment options translates to freeing users from paying Apple 15% to 30% commission fees. This turn of events threaten the revenue Apple gains by charging fees to app developers and therefore, it could be a game changer for companies like Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). The Bigger Picture While

  • Global markets sink amid energy crunch and China property woes

    Wall Street's open has been dubbed a 'taper tantrum' by market watchers.

  • US Treasury Department Clamping Down on Ransomware Attacks

    The U.S. government plans to issue guidance and impose sanctions to clamp down on ransomware attacks. The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to announce the actions this week, focusing on payments. "The Hash" hosts discuss the potential impact on the bitcoin narrative and the U.S. crypto regulatory landscape and what they're continuing to watch from Capitol Hill.

  • Chile Moves to Reimpose Tax on Trading Profits After 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government plans to remove a series of tax exemptions, including one on securities trading, to help finance an increase in pensions for the poor.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsThe pensio

  • Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies tumble as China sends shudders down markets

    As risk-sensitive assets plunged, bitcoin shed over $3,000.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsThe Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Dow books worst day in 9 weeks as debt woes for China’s Evergrande rattle stock market

    U.S. stocks finish sharply lower Monday, but off the session's worst levels, as investors parse the potential impact of a reeling property developer in China and traders position ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers that begins Tuesday.