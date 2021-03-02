Bitcoin Dips After Gensler Says SEC Must Root Out Crypto Fraud

(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency enthusiasts exhibited a bit of nerves during Tuesday’s Senate confirmation hearing for Gary Gensler, the nominee for chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bitcoin dipped to the lowest levels of the day after Gensler said that insuring that cryptocurrency markets are free of fraud and manipulation is a challenge for the agency. The largest cryptocurrency declined as much as 3% to $47,341 in New York trading. It has jumped about 65% since December.

Gensler, who served as a Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman during the Obama administration, has been viewed as a strong advocate for digital assets. He serves as a senior advisor to the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative and teaches about blockchain technology and digital currencies.

  • Viagra Maker at Bottom of S&P 500 Draws Caution From Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Viatris Inc., the new home to drug brands like Zoloft, Lipitor, and Viagra, is the worst-performing stock of the S&P 500 Index so far this year and analysts are urging investors to steer clear.JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott was the latest to downgrade Viatris’s shares on the lack of catalysts and an uncertain growth trajectory, warning clients that the EpiPen manufacturer’s need to pay off debt will limit its ability to accelerate its expansion over the coming years. Scott’s rating change comes after Wolfe Research analyst Akash Tewari reduced his recommendation last week.Shares of the recently formed drug company created when Mylan NV merged with Pfizer Inc.’s off-patent medication unit Upjohn, fell as much as 3.5% to a four-month low Tuesday, on pace for a fourth straight decline. A representative for Viatris wasn’t immediately available for comment.The pharmaceutical company, based outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has dropped 24% this year, making it the worst performer in the S&P benchmark, just below risk-insights firm Verisk Analytics Inc. The stock’s rout compares to a 3.6% rise for the broader index while the health-care sector is about flat for the year.Disappointing 2021 guidance in late February was followed by an analyst meeting that failed to impress investors. JPMorgan’s Schott said he expects shares to struggle until the company has shown several quarters of execution under its new vision.“These initiatives will take time to enact and the baseline earnings power of the company (laid out last week with 2021 guidance) is well below what we and the Street had anticipated,” Schott wrote in his note. “We leave yesterday’s investor day with lingering questions on Viatris’s longer-term outlook.”With JPMorgan’s downgrade, Viatris has more skeptics than fans on Wall Street: 10 analysts rate it a hold or equivalent and one has an outright sell, compared with nine buy ratings, data compiled by Bloomberg show. However, the average analyst price target of about $20 implies investors who stick with the company could reap a roughly 37% reward over coming months.On Friday, Wolfe Research’s Tewari downgraded Viatris to peerperform from outperform, saying the company doesn’t have a compelling growth profile. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Mixed as Treasuries Stabilize; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks were mixed as Treasuries stabilized after a recent spike in yields spurred speculation about excessive optimism among equity investors.The S&P 500 fluctuated as gains in commodity producers and banks offset a slide in technology companies. Giants Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. dragged down the Nasdaq 100, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed. Bonds were little changed. The dollar fell.Bullishness among Wall Street strategists is approaching levels that have already presaged potential trouble for stocks, according to a Bank of America Corp. gauge. The measure assesses the average recommended allocation to equities and is close to triggering a sell signal. Earlier Tuesday, China’s top banking regulator said he’s “very worried” about risks from bubbles in global financial markets.Last week, the correlation between real yields and U.S. equities dropped to its most-negative level in five years. That strong inverse relationship suggests inflation-adjusted Treasury rates have reached a point where further gains could quickly send the S&P 500 lower -- as they feed into steeper borrowing costs and lessen the appeal of other assets. The benchmark gauge of American shares has surged more than 70% from its March 2020 lows.For Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, rising rates are seen as an important element of what’s “giving investors pause at this point in time.” He also said that they’re relevant when it comes to figuring out the appropriate level of valuations against the stream of corporate earnings.“Did we come too far too fast in pricing in a strong economy and corporate earnings recovery?” he noted.There are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 dipped 0.1% as of 1:24 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2%.The euro gained 0.3% to $1.2086.The Japanese yen was little changed at 106.74 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose less than one basis point to 1.42%.Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.35%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased seven basis points to 0.687%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.1% to $60.73 a barrel.Gold rose 0.6% to $1,734.80 an ounce.Silver climbed 0.6% to $26.72 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Merkel Urges Lockdown Easing as She Gives In to Public Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was necessary to cautiously relax Germany’s anti-virus restrictions despite a stubbornly high infection rate, as she acknowledged that people are getting tired after a four-months long lockdown.“I also think that easing is necessary,” the German leader said in a video call with lawmakers from her conservative bloc on Tuesday, in which she explained her plan to extend most of the country’s lockdown measures until March 28 while also allowing an easing of some restrictions.Merkel warned that the virus mutations now make up 50% of infections and that those strains will soon be dominant in Germany. But she said she understands the political pressure to relax the rules, which is why she proposed a four-step easing strategy accompanied by widespread testing.The chancellor and the premiers of Germany’s 16 states will hold talks on Wednesday to discuss the next moves in the country’s efforts to combat the pandemic. Measures like shuttering non-essential stores, gyms and restaurants will be prolonged, while restrictions on private meetings between households will be eased, the chancellery’s draft paper from late Monday showed.Merkel has come under growing pressure to lay out a path to lifting the country’s lockdown. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier were the latest senior officials to call for a quicker reopening of Europe’s largest economy. Both have backed proposals to move away from a reliance on using the seven-day incidence rate to manage Germany’s pandemic and focus on ramping up testing.Free tests will be offered to Germans on a large scale from April, with schools and daycare centers being prioritized, Merkel said in the video call. Businesses will also be offered free tests for their employees and the costs of those measures will be close to 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) for April, May and June.The number of available vaccine doses will pick up in the second quarter, so that by July enough people will be vaccinated and testing will become less important, Merkel said.As part of the gradual easing plan to be agreed on Wednesday, officials want to allow beginning March 8 private gatherings of two households with a maximum of five people. Book stores as well as flower and gardening shops would also be allowed to reopen if they adhere to strict hygiene and distancing rules.Non-essential shops could resume business on a regional basis once the seven-day incidence rate falls below 35 new cases per 100,000 people and stays there. The nationwide incidence rate edged down to 65.4 on Tuesday but has been stuck around that level for about two weeks, according to the RKI public health institute.Tobias Hans, premier of the western state of Saarland and a member of Merkel’s Christian Democratic party, warned Tuesday that Germany is already in a “third wave” of the pandemic and said the lockdown should remain “restrictive.”“Because the vaccination curve is rising so slowly, we also have to keep the curve of new infections flat,” Hans told Spiegel magazine.(Releads with comments from Merkel in her caucus)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Industry Trade Group Mulls Embrace of Carbon Pricing

    (Bloomberg) -- The American Petroleum Institute is considering throwing its weight behind a government-imposed price on carbon dioxide emissions as a way to slow global warming, a major policy shift by the oil industry’s top trade group.API’s draft policy statement does not endorse a specific mechanism, such as a tax on carbon dioxide emissions or cap-and-trade system, but endorses what it calls a market-based, economy-wide policy, according to two people familiar with the discussions. It could receive a vote by the group’s executive board later this week.Proponents argue that a carbon tax that increases the cost of energy derived from oil, natural gas and coal could be more effective than regulations at paring U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Such as tax -- the proceeds of which could be rebated to consumers -- would discourage the use of fossil fuels while encouraging the market to develop low-carbon alternatives.The Chamber of Commerce embraced market-based policies to limit emissions in January, and several of API’s largest members, including Exxon Mobil Corp., ConocoPhillips, BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc already support a carbon tax-and-rebate plan.“Getting a market price on carbon is going to be really important to make sure that we’re using market forces to try to most cost-effectively reduce CO2 emissions,” Exxon’s chief executive officer, Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference Tuesday. “Governments should not pick winners and losers.”The efforts have gained momentum as international energy companies are making investment decisions based on the assumption that emissions limits will be imposed by regulation, tax or other mechanisms. The companies are seeking regulatory certainty on the issue, instead of environmental policies that whipsaw with every presidential election.And they are bracing for possible tariffs on imports from countries with lax climate policies -- a potential risk for U.S. companies selling carbon-intensive products globally.API previously telegraphed its support in January, when it said it supported the ambitions of the Paris agreement to pare greenhouse gas emissions and cited “market-based policies” such as carbon pricing as a way to balance those reductions with “flexibility and pacing to keep energy affordable.”API senior vice president of communications Megan Bloomgren said the group has “convened top industry officials throughout the supply chain to incubate a host of policy solutions and industry actions to shape a lower-carbon future.”“Our efforts are focused on supporting a new U.S. contribution to the global Paris agreement,” Bloomgren said by email.Consideration of API’s move was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.Some environmentalists who oppose fossil-fuel development criticized the possible move, with Maya Golden-Krasner, deputy director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute, calling it “little more than a public relations ploy.”“Instead of letting producers buy their way out of climate accountability, we need strong regulations to keep fossil fuels in the ground,” Golden-Krasner said.The effort divides the oil and gas industry. Some large, integrated energy companies that have global operations and investments in low-carbon businesses, favor the approach. Many independent oil producers and refiners are opposed.Natural GasA carbon tax could benefit producers of natural gas over coal and spur investment in renewables and nuclear power.Several utilities have lobbied Biden administration officials to support a nationwide carbon price. And Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who previously endorsed a carbon tax as the “textbook solution” to climate change, reiterated in January that “effective carbon pricing” is essential to “solve the climate crisis.”“I am fully supportive of effective carbon pricing, and I know that the president is as well,” Yellen said in written answers to Senate Finance Committee questions.Nevertheless, the politics of the issue are challenging, particularly in the Senate, which voted 50-50 along party lines last month to block a measure that would have opposed a carbon tax. Senator Joe Manchin, whose role representing coal-rich West Virginia and heading the chamber’s energy committee makes him a key Democratic vote on such issues, signaled his openness to carbon pricing by voting with his party on the measure.Several Republicans, including Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah, have said they are open to a carbon tax. But developing a consensus plan has proved difficult, with an array of proposals advanced on Capitol Hill in recent years. Some initiatives have lured Republican and business support by imposing a carbon tax in exchange for wiping away federal regulation of carbon dioxide emissions -- a tradeoff many environmentalists staunchly oppose.Still other thorny questions surround how carbon tax revenue would be used, with some proposals calling for the money to be rebated to American taxpayers, and others pushing for proceeds to go to environmental restoration projects and revitalizing coal communities.(Updates with Exxon CEO comments and details on carbon tax plans from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hertz to Sell to Knighthead, Certares to Exit Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. received a bid from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management to purchase the rental-car company out of bankruptcy for as much as $4.2 billion, according to court documents.Under the plan, Knighthead and Certares would take control of Hertz when it emerges from its Chapter 11 reorganization, with the final value of the deal dependent on how much existing lenders participate in the financing. The bid is backed by a travel industry-focused investment fund that Knighthead and Certares created last year to take advantage of an expected rebound in companies that were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.It’s the largest deal yet for the fund, which is expected to reach as much as $2 billion in size, according to people with knowledge of the plans. It has also invested in Brazilian airline Azul SA and the bankrupt Latam Airlines Group SA.Shareholder WipeoutUnder the proposal, shareholders would be wiped out, which is typical in big corporate bankruptcies. Creditors will get a chance to vote on the proposal before it goes to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath for final approval, a process that may take several weeks, or longer should opposition to the proposal appear.Hertz shares plunged as much as 29% Tuesday morning in New York to as low as $1.16.The company started negotiating with creditors and potential buyers in November, according to court documents. After talking with three bidders, Hertz settled on Knighthead and Certares, whose proposal values the company at about $4.85 billion.After decades of mismanagement, Hertz was unable to weather the blows from the pandemic that peers Enterprise Holdings Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc. also experienced. One former top executive summed up the car rental company’s plight as a slow-moving train wreck.Knighthead and Certares’s position would include a direct investment, a rights offering participation and buying Hertz’s existing unsecured debt. The investors would own at last 51% of the common stock under the proposal, according to court documents. A hearing to approve the terms of the plan is scheduled for April 16.Proposed PlanThe plan fully repays Hertz’s first-lien and second-lien creditors and gives unsecured bondholders the option to take a cash payout of 70% of their investments’ face value or roll their debt into new financing, according to a Hertz statement. The rental-car company would have $1 billion of new first-lien financing, a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and a new asset-backed securitization facility under the deal.Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May when the near-total shutdown of the global travel industry sent its rental revenues plunging. It made a short-lived effort to raise funds after its bankruptcy filing by selling stock but abandoned that offering after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission questioned the plan.On Feb. 26, the company reported revenue for the fourth quarter of $1.2 billion, down 48% from the previous year’s $2.33 billion.The case is Hertz Corp. 20-11218, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.(Updates with other Knighthead, Certares investments in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC Core’s Crude Exports Gain Despite Saudis’ Output Sacrifice

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil shipments from OPEC’s Persian Gulf producers edged higher last month, even as Saudi Arabia, the region’s biggest exporter, made good on it promise to cut back production sharply.Combined shipments of crude and condensate -- a light form of oil extracted from gas fields -- from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait rose by 120,000 barrels a day in February. Increased shipments from Kuwait and Iraq more than offset lower flows from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, vessel-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg show.The four Persian Gulf nations shipped a total of 13.8 million barrels a day of crude and condensate last month. With nearly 23 million barrels, equivalent to about 810,000 barrels a day, on ships yet to signal a final destination, the volumes delivered to individual countries could rise significantly.Despite cutting production by close to 1 million barrels a day in February, shipments from Saudi Arabia fell by just 35,000 barrels. Maintenance work at refineries allowed the kingdom to make the output reduction with minimal impact on exports, with some crude probably also drawn from stockpiles. Flows from the UAE also dipped last month, dropping by 138,000 barrels a day, or 5%.In contrast, Kuwait boosted exports in February by 12%, the data show, more than restoring the drop in flows observed in January.Iraq’s crude exports also rose, increasing by 83,000 barrels a day to a nine-month high, even after the country’s oil minister pledged that it would pump below its quota in February to make up for past overproduction.Observed flows from Iran have been excluded, as most of the country’s tanker fleet remains hidden from tracking.Shipments from the four Gulf nations to China, based on preliminary destination signals from tankers, fell by 740,000 barrels a day, or 18%. Revised tanker destinations for January erased most of the initial drop of 350,000 barrels a day initially seen for that month and are likely to erase some of last month’s drop, too.The UAE was the one country that saw increased shipments to the world’s biggest crude importer. Saudi Arabia and Iraq both saw flows to China fall by about a quarter, though they also have the largest volumes of shipments on tankers that have yet to show final destinations, so flows may be revised higher later.Shipments to India are generally much less affected by vessels not showing their destination, with sailing times to ports on the country’s western coast of only a few days. Shipments to the region’s closest major customer fell by more than 500,000 barrels a day, or 20%, in February, dropping to their lowest level since June. The slump came as India criticized the OPEC+ policy of keeping a tight rein on supplies and driving oil prices higher, while arrivals from the U.S. soared.Crude and condensate flows to South Korea continued to dwindle, edging down again in February. Lower shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq more than offset increases from the UAE and Kuwait.Crude and condensate flows to Japan edged higher in February to remain close to 1.85 million barrels a day. But they are still about 15% below their 2019 average level of 2.18 million barrels a day.Flows to the U.S. dropped back in February after jumping in January, returning to the levels seen in November and December. Shipments from Saudi Arabia slumped to 125,000 barrels a day, the lowest since October and the second-lowest in tracking data going back to January 2017, though that figure could rise.Note: The figures above include exports from northern Iraq via Ceyhan in Turkey and outflows from the UAE’s Indian Ocean coast and from Saudi Arabian Red Sea ports. They include crude and condensates, a light form of oil extracted from gas fields. Figures for flows to individual destinations are subject to change, especially when ships pass transit points like Singapore and the Suez Canal.Bloomberg Terminal users can click on NI TANTRA for all tanker tracking stories, ALLX CUAG for tickerized data for Persian Gulf OPEC flows, and LINE GBLCRUDE for an overview of Bloomberg tanker tracking.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Crypto Users Need to Know: The ERC20 Standard

    The cryptocurrency world may seem daunting to the average investor, especially for those without technical knowledge of blockchain and smart contracts. While investors can certainly be successful in the cryptocurrency space without having under-the-hood technical knowledge, a basic understanding of some of the most important properties of many of the current digital currencies is undoubtedly helpful in guiding an investor toward the safest and soundest financial decisions. One of the major concepts that govern a large portion of the space, and which is especially relevant to smart contracts and smart property, is what is known as the ERC20 token standard.

  • Securities Firm Davy Accused of ‘Lack of Candour’ by Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s largest securities firm, Davy, was fined, reprimanded and accused by regulators of a “lack of candour” in dealing with allegations of rule breaking, in one of the worst scandals to hit Dublin’s stockbroking community in years.Ireland’s central bank fined Davy 4.13 million euros ($5 million) for breaches around a deal involving a client and 16 employees, who were not identified. Davy provided misleading details around the deal during the investigation, the regulator said on Tuesday. The four breaches took place between July 2014 and May 2016.The case centers on a deal which saw a consortium of employees, including senior executives, buy bonds from a client in a personal capacity, the central bank said. Three weeks later, the consortium sold a large tranche of the debt securities. It wasn’t made clear to the client that the consortium was comprised of Davy staff.While Davy allows personal trading, the deal was booked through a system designated for institutional clients and so wasn’t picked up by its compliance team.“We deeply regret and are sorry for the shortcomings that gave rise to the findings which could not recur today,” Davy Chief Executive Officer Brian McKiernan said in a note to staff seen by Bloomberg News on Tuesday. “While there are no findings of actual conflict of interest or customer loss, there were significant shortcomings in how the transaction was conducted.”The transaction involved the employees, including senior managers, making an unsecured loan and a payment to a third party in exchange for the transfer of ownership of a series of unlisted corporate bonds, he said.While Davy provided an explanation to the central bank after the deal became public, it “provided vague and misleading details and willfully withheld information that would have disclosed the full extent of the wrongdoing as was known,” the regulator said.“In particular, the information provided by Davy was presented in such a way as to make the involvement of certain individuals appear more central to the transaction than in fact was the case,” the central bank said. “This has been treated as an aggravating factor in this case.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Gives $120 Million Credit Line to Spanish Lending Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A property-focused lending firm set up by two former Citadel traders has received a 100 million-euro ($120 million) credit facility from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Stronghold Asset Management will use the funds to support growth and provide direct loans for residential developments, the Madrid-based company said in a statement posted on its LinkedIn page Tuesday.“This funding commitment from Goldman Sachs is an important step forward in the execution of our ambitious business plan,” said Matt Calner, Stronghold’s co-founder.A representative for Goldman Sachs confirmed the financing and said the funding came through the New York-based bank’s asset-management division, a key focus of Chief Executive Officer David Solomon as he hopes to rake in more client assets to generate a steady stream of fee income.Calner set up Stronghold with Niall O’Keeffe, offering loans secured against real estate with a focus on the Spain’s property market. The pair both worked at Goldman before joining Ken Griffin’s hedge-fund Citadel, according to the firm’s website. Stronghold has completed loans worth more than 100 million euros since 2015, according to the news release.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Region Declares War on Crypto Mining, Stirring Wider Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Inner Mongolia has banned cryptocurrency mining and declared it will shut all such projects by April, spurring fears the world’s No. 2 economy will take more steps to eradicate the power-hungry practice.The autonomous region, a favorite among the industry because of its cheap power, also banned new digital coin projects, according to a draft plan posted on the Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission’s website Feb. 25. The aim is to constrain growth in energy consumption to about 1.9% in 2021.Bitcoin extended gains on Monday amid reports of the move, increasing as much as 6% in the session to $47,970.The announcement unnerved an industry that’s already been through a years-long Chinese campaign to clamp down amid concerns over speculative bubbles, fraud and energy waste. The draft policy was released weeks after China’s top economic planner blasted Inner Mongolia for being the only province to fail to control energy consumption in 2019.The region now aims to cut emissions per unit of gross domestic product by 3% this year and limit incremental growth of energy consumption to about 5 million tons of standard coal, according to the draft plan.Chinese officials first outlined proposals in 2018 to discourage crypto-mining -- the computing process that makes transactions with virtual currencies possible but consumes vast amounts of power.Inner Mongolia, which is clustered with large coal mines, is famous for inexpensive energy and has attracted investment from a plethora of power-intensive sectors such as aluminum and ferro-alloy smelting over past decades. The region accounted for 8% of global Bitcoin mining computing power, according to the Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index compiled by Cambridge University. China overall had over 65% of the network’s total, with its appealing combination of inexpensive electricity, local chipmaking factories and cheap labor.Bitcoin Is Red Hot. Can It Ever Be Green?: QuickTakeThe local crackdown is reviving old fears. Beijing since 2017 has abolished initial coin offerings and clamped down on virtual currency trading within its borders, forcing many exchanges overseas. The country was once home to about 90% of trades but the lion’s share of mining and major players like Bitmain Technologies Ltd. have since fled abroad.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Nvidia Corp. are among listed chipmakers that supply crypto miners in China and around the world.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: U.S. sanctions for Navalny poisoning may come on Tuesday - sources

    The United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said. President Joe Biden's decision to impose sanctions for Navalny's poisoning reflects a harder stance than taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who let the incident last August pass without punitive U.S. action. The sources said on Monday on condition of anonymity that the United States was expected to act under two executive orders: 13661, which was issued after Russia's invasion of Crimea but provides broad authority to target Russian officials, and 13382, issued in 2005 to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

  • Rainmaker Moelis Joins Exclusive Club With SPAC Triple Play

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of the booming SPAC world, Wall Street veteran Ken Moelis has achieved a rare feat: three new blank-check companies in a single day.The banker revealed plans Tuesday to raise a combined $1.2 billion for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. III, IV and V. The move shows how serial issuers are coming back to market increasingly quickly, with nearly 300 special purpose acquisition companies filing to raise $90 billion in U.S. initial public offerings this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.While dealmakers are rushing to take advantage of the investor mania, only a few have filed for three at once. Former Facebook Inc. executive Chamath Palihapitiya achieved the feat in September last year, while venture capitalist Vinod Khosla did the same on Feb. 12.InterPrivate LLC, the investment firm led by Ahmed Fattouh, also revealed plans for a trio of SPACs in a day last month. Riverside Management Group, the merchant bank started by James Carpenter, unveiled four in quick succession.The number of sponsors that have filed for two SPACs at a time is much higher. More than a dozen can brag of the achievement, from private equity firms TPG and Warburg Pincus to billionaire Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Vision Fund and Starwood Capital founder Barry Sternlicht. The list also includes names as varied as travel-industry veteran Gary Teplis, former Cosmopolitan magazine editor Joanna Coles, activist investor Paul Singer and former Russian telecom executive Ivan Tavrin.Despite all the competition, Moelis can count on investor demand for his latest blank-check companies after the strong track record from his earlier deals. The first SPAC in the Atlas Crest series announced last month it would merge with flying-taxi company Archer in a deal valuing the startup at $3.8 billion. The offering for his second vehicle was upsized to $300 million, or 20% more than its initial target, and it’s now hunting for a merger target.(Updates with Riverside filings in fourth paragraph, chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Danone Starts Search for New CEO as Faber to Give Up Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Danone said Emmanuel Faber will step down as chief executive officer in an attempt to alleviate pressure from shareholders who have called for new management to revive the world’s largest yogurt maker.Danone said late Monday it will separate the chairman and CEO positions, which Faber, 57, has held for the past three years. Once the company finds a new CEO, Faber will become non-executive chairman. The stock fell as much as 2.3% in Paris.Danone is suffering on three fronts. Nondairy substitutes are failing to compensate for a slowdown in yogurt. Meanwhile demand for bottled water has wilted as restaurants close due to the pandemic, while infant formula sales weaken due to slowing birthrates.“This is not a clean break,” wrote Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. The situation risks either leading to a new CEO who is controlled by Faber, or another standoff with investors further down the line, he said.Bluebell Capital Partners, one of the shareholders that campaigned for a management shake-up, said that the announcement marks a step in the right direction, but what Danone really needs is external leadership.“There should be an outside candidate, somebody who is not connected to the past,” said Bluebell Chief Investment Officer Giuseppe Bivona. “It’s good to split the role of chairman and CEO, but obviously what we want, what the company deserves, is an independent chairman, which clearly is not going to be the case.”The company said the board unanimously supports Faber, who will continue managing Danone until a new CEO arrives.A rising chorus of shareholders, including Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Causeway Capital Management called for a management revamp in recent weeks. Pressure on Faber mounted as Danone’s shares lost a quarter of their value in 2020 and sales fell for the first time in more than 30 years.Danone’s board Monday also appointed Gilles Schnepp as vice chairman, alongside Cecile Cabanis, the company’s former chief financial officer. Schnepp’s role as lead independent director will be transferred to Jean-Michel Severino, who also acts as head of the governance committee.Analysts said that those shifts give Faber more power, as he pushed for Cabanis and Schnepp to become new board members last year.“Faber’s presence as chair alongside former CFO Cecile Cabanis as vice-chair is likely to constrain the latitude of any new CEO,” said Martin Deboo, an analyst at Jefferies.Artisan Partners didn’t immediately comment.Having Faber serve as chairman will have a “highly detrimental effect” by hampering the board’s ability to attract talent, Bluebell co-founder Francesco Trapani and portfolio manager Nicolas Ceron wrote in a letter to Schnepp on Tuesday, urging the company to reconsider.They also proposed that Danone increase the age limit for the role of chairman to 70 years from 65 currently, saying that the lower limit reduces the talent pool available within the board for the job. Bluebell has previously proposed naming Schnepp, 62, for the role.The maker of Actimel fermented drinks said Sunday it’s preparing to sell its stake in a Chinese dairy company worth more than $2 billion to fund stock buybacks in an attempt to boost shareholder returns.Danone has spent years trying to revive dairy sales, and in 2020 the pandemic hit it harder than rivals. Faber started a strategic review in October and announced plans to cut as many as 2,000 jobs the following month.Since becoming CEO in 2014, Faber has tried to improve Danone’s environmental and social credentials -- the company made its Evian bottled-water brand carbon neutral last year -- while also attempting to fix its ailing yogurt business.After spending more than $10 billion to buy nondairy producer WhiteWave in 2017, alternative products made from soy and oats have yet to offset a drop in demand for traditional dairy products. Danone has also had a series of organizational changes in the last seven years, which Artisan Partners said is disruptive. The company has changed how it reports earnings on its categories and geographies several times, and replaced its chief financial officer in October.(Updates with additional comments from Bluebell in 13th and 14th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Lawmaker breaks down confronting Ercot officials over death of boy in Texas freeze

    CEO of energy supplier said ‘I don’t believe I would’ do anything differently, despite deaths

  • The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals

    By late summer last year, Operation Warp Speed accounts were running dry, so the Trump administration appears to have used a financial maneuver allowing Department of Health and Human Services officials to divert $10 billion from a fund meant to help hospitals and health care providers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Stat News reports. Congress granted the HHS permission to move pandemic-related money between accounts, though the agreement stipulated the agency had to give lawmakers a heads up. In this case, it appears the HHS siphoned the funds quietly, albeit with permission from its top lawyer. Other attorneys told Stat that the agency likely did have the wiggle room to carry out the action. Former Office of Management and Director Russ Vought defended the decision and said "we would do it again," telling Stat that not only did the administration have the authority, it was also "the right thing to do in order to move as quickly as possible because lives were on the line." Other Trump officials seemed to agree, per Stat, arguing that successful vaccines would reduce hospitalizations, making Warp Speed the more consequential outlet. It's still unclear whether the decision has resulted in less money for health care providers, as the Biden administration remains mum on the subject, Stat reports. Read more at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comManhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officerHistorian: Biden's support for Amazon workers voting to unionize is 'almost unprecedented'The myth of the male bumbler

  • Royal Caribbean will offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

    Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas, is set to debut with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over age 16 vaccinated.

  • Mom reports 6-year-old missing, but police say she ran him over and threw him in the Ohio River

    Brittany Gosney told investigators she tried to abandon her son in a wildlife area and ran over him when he attempted to get back into her vehicle, according to court documents.

  • For Andrew Cuomo, there can be no sexual harassment double standard. He should resign.

    If Democrats are to hold the moral high ground on issues of gender equity, they cannot apply standards just to those on the opposite side of the aisle.

  • Why stop at $1,400? These Democratic senators want Biden to back recurring stimulus checks

    A group of Democratic senators is urging President Joe Biden to go beyond the $1,400 payment included in his COVID relief package.