Bitcoin falls to lowest since January, in line with tumbling stock markets

FILE PHOTO: A bitcoin representation is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris
Alun John
·2 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since January on Monday as slumping equity markets continued to hurt cryptocurrencies, which are currently trading in line with so-called riskier assets like tech stocks.

Bitcoin dropped to as low as $33,266 in morning trade, testing the January low of $32,951. A fall below that level would be it lowest since July last year.

It then steadied to trade around $33,500, down 1.4%.

"I think everything within crypto is still classed as a risk asset, and similar to what we've seen with the Nasdaq, most crypto currencies are getting pummelled," said Matt Dibb, COO of Singapore-based crypto platform Stack Funds

The tech heavy Nasdaq fell 1.5% last week, and has lost 22% year to date, hurt by the prospect of persistent inflation forcing the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates despite slowing growth. Nasdaq futures were down a further 0.8% in Asia trade on Monday morning.

Dibb said other factors in the decline over the weekend - bitcoin closed on Friday around $36,000 - were the crypto market's notoriously low liquidity over the weekends, and also short lived fears that algorithmic stablecoin called Terra USD (UST) could lose its peg to the dollar.

Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to other traditional assets, often the U.S. dollar.

UST is closely watched by the crypto community both because of the novel way in which it maintains its 1:1 dollar peg, and because its founders have set out plans to build a reserve of $10 billion worth of bitcoin to back the stablecoin, meaning volatility in UST could potentially spill over into bitcoin markets.

Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency, which underpins the ethereum network, fell as low as $2,421 on Monday, its lowest since late February.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin value drops by 50% since November peak

    The slide in the value of cryptocurrencies comes as stock markets around the world have also fallen.

  • Bitcoin Falls to Half Its Peak as Investors Shun Risk

    The price of Bitcoin fell 5.3% to $33,879 on Sunday afternoon and is now about half its all-time high. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, hit a peak price of $67,802.30 in November 2021. The Federal Reserve’s announcement Wednesday that it was raising interest rates by a half point, the largest hike since 2000 with additional increases expected this summer, sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday down 1,063 points, or 3.1%.

  • Bitcoin Flirts With Lowest Level Since 2021 as Equities Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is falling toward levels last seen in July 2021, part of a wider retreat in cryptocurrencies amid a global flight from riskier investments.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippines Election: Marcos Rival Alarmed Over Voting GlitchesUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsThe world’s l

  • Bitcoin plummets in weekend after stock rout, breaching support level to around $34,000

    The largest cryptocurrency by market value isn’t having a good weekend

  • Dollar Dominance Rips Through Every Market on Fed, China Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippines Election: Marcos Rival Alarmed Over Voting GlitchesUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsThe dollar strengthened versus all of its major peers as China’s Covid lockdowns, accelerating inflation and the worsening outlook for global growth boosted dem

  • FOREX-Dollar hits two-decade high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdowns

    * Dollar index equals Friday's near 20yr peak * AUD, NZD slide as Asia's stockmarkets tumble * U.S. CPI data is next upside risk - analysts By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a two-decade high on Monday as investors searched for safety and yield due to growing concerns over slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates. Surging inflation, the war in Ukraine, and tighter lockdowns against COVID-19 in Beijing and Shanghai, have left investors uncertain on many counts, but they are sure that U.S. interest rates are going up -- and the dollar is following. "Moves in U.S. interest rates are not the only dollar support," said strategists at NatWest Markets in a note.

  • Another rough week ahead? Dow futures slump more than 300 points Sunday

    After a volatile week, Wall Street is bracing for more losses as U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply late Sunday.

  • Bursa Malaysia Sees Strong IPO Momentum on Liquidity Support

    (Bloomberg) -- The pipeline for Malaysia’s initial public offerings is likely to remain strong for the rest of the year as excess cash buoys demand, the chief of the stock exchange operator said Monday.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippines Election: Marcos Rival Alarmed Over Voting GlitchesUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets

  • China's April exports slow, imports unchanged amid expanding virus curbs

    China's export growth slowed to single digits in April, while imports were unchanged as tighter and wider COVID-19 curbs halted factory production, disrupted supply chains and triggered a collapse in domestic demand. China posted a trade surplus of $51.12 billion in the month, versus a forecast for a $50.65 billion surplus in the poll. Beijing's efforts to curb the country's largest COVID-19 outbreaks in two years have clogged highways and ports, restricted activity in dozens of cities including the commercial hub of Shanghai and forced companies from Apple supplier Foxconn to automakers Toyota and Volkswagen to suspend some operations.

  • The S&P 500 May Look Volatile This Year, But the Index Has Seen Worse. What to Know.

    The stock market is getting jittery in 2022, as investors try to figure out where the economy and corporate earnings will go amid higher interest rates, record inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and China's Covid lockdowns.

  • Mark Esper says he prevented 'dangerous things' like military action against Venezuela and a blockade of Cuba while serving under Trump

    Esper said he and Gen. Mark Milley came up with a system of 'Four Nos' to swat down wild ideas when they were serving in the Trump administration.

  • Stocks Are Falling. Consider These Signs When Deciding Whether to Wade Into the Market.

    Strategists say a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and lower oil prices could help boost stock prices. Looking attractive now: cyclical, value-oriented and quality stocks.

  • 'Go home!' COVID-hit Shanghai, Beijing tell residents to avoid social contacts

    China's two biggest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs on their residents on Monday, raising new frustration and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus. As authorities wrestle with China's worst COVID outbreaks since the epidemic began, authorities in its most populous city of Shanghai have launched a new push to end infections outside quarantine zones by late May, people familiar with the matter said. While there has been no official announcement, over the weekend some residents in at least four of its 16 districts received notices saying they were no longer able to leave their homes or receive deliveries as part of the effort to drive community infections down to zero.

  • Ewan McGregor Talks ‘Star Wars’ Prequels: ‘It’s Nice to Watch Them Now Knowing That People Love Them’

    McGregor knows that the films "weren’t overwhelmingly embraced by everybody when they came out," but he's happy to see fans giving them a second chance.

  • Mitch McConnell Says Federal Lawmakers Could Ban Abortion Across The Nation

    If the leaked Supreme Court opinion becomes final, federal lawmakers could prohibit abortion everywhere, said McConnell.

  • Kansas Dem. Offers to Recruit Parents to Sue Over Lack of Honest History Lessons

    Rep. Valdenia Winn offered a proposal to House Republicans in Kansas: If they were to override the governor’s veto of legislation installing a parental bill of rights, she would recruit parents to file lawsuits over the lack of honest history lessons in public schools. After all, Winn said, the parental bill of rights “essentially” gives […]

  • Four-fifths of EM funds still trapped in Russian stocks - research

    Fewer than a fifth of actively managed emerging market equity funds have cut their exposure to Russian stocks to zero, data from Copley Fund Research shows, with a number of funds unable to sell out. Russia has been severed from global financial markets, and its stocks and bonds ejected from indexes after Western nations imposed sweeping sanctions to punish Moscow for its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Latest fund filing data covering 253 funds with $450 billion assets under management showed 45 funds closed out of all Russia positions between end-2021 and end-April, the Copley research found.

  • After two serious injuries this season, George Hill has fought back to be part of the Bucks' playoff push

    In 11 minutes Saturday in the win over the Celtics, Hill drew two offensive fouls and was on the floor to defend for the last possession.

  • G7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven leaders said in a joint statement on Sunday that they will reinforce Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Russian elites who support President Vladimir Putin. After meeting virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the leaders said they would cut off key services on which Russia depends, reinforcing the isolation of Russia "across all sectors of its economy." Putin calls the invasion a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West.

  • Buy GM Stock. It’s Time for the Auto Maker to Stomp on the E-celerator.

    A slow EV launch pace has hurt the stock. This year, and especially 2023, may show whether the auto maker can stay relevant in the Tesla era.