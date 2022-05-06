Bitcoin falls with Nasdaq’s worst performance since 2020

The Nasdaq Composite had its worst drop since June 2020, closing Thursday down 4.99% the day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the sharpest interest rate hike since 2000.

Fast facts

The cryptocurrency market joined the selloff, losing over 6% of its total capitalization overnight in Asia.



Total cryptocurrency market cap was measured at US$1.766 trillion at press time, according to CoinGecko data.



All major tokens were also down, wiping out any gains made yesterday; Bitcoin lost almost 8% and Ethereum over 6%, to be trading at US$36,536 and US$2,748 respectively.



U.S. 10-year yields also rose to 3.035% — the highest mark since 2018 — a metric that is often inversely correlated to the strength of broader markets.



Bitcoin has become strongly correlated with traditional markets in recent months, as more traditional markets investors’ funds have connected to digital assets.

