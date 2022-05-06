Bitcoin falls with Nasdaq’s worst performance since 2020

Lachlan Keller
·1 min read

The Nasdaq Composite had its worst drop since June 2020, closing Thursday down 4.99% the day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the sharpest interest rate hike since 2000.

See related article: Bitcoin flirts with US$40K as Fed stamps highest rate hike in 22 years

Fast facts

  • The cryptocurrency market joined the selloff, losing over 6% of its total capitalization overnight in Asia.

  • Total cryptocurrency market cap was measured at US$1.766 trillion at press time, according to CoinGecko data.

  • All major tokens were also down, wiping out any gains made yesterday; Bitcoin lost almost 8% and Ethereum over 6%, to be trading at US$36,536 and US$2,748 respectively.

  • U.S. 10-year yields also rose to 3.035% — the highest mark since 2018 — a metric that is often inversely correlated to the strength of broader markets.

  • Bitcoin has become strongly correlated with traditional markets in recent months, as more traditional markets investors’ funds have connected to digital assets.

See related article: Bitcoin’s 30-day performance shows it’s not just another tech stock

