Bitcoin Flirts With Lowest Level Since 2021 as Equities Swoon

Sidhartha Shukla
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is falling toward levels last seen in July 2021, part of a wider retreat in cryptocurrencies amid a global flight from riskier investments.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s largest digital token dropped as much as 2.7% on Monday and was trading at $33,741 as of 12:40 p.m. in Singapore. The second biggest, Ether, shed as much 4.6%. Most of the major virtual coins were under pressure over the weekend and the downbeat mood carried over into Monday.

Tightening monetary policy and ebbing liquidity are turning investors away from speculative assets across global markets. Adding to the caution around digital assets, the value of TerraUSD or UST, an algorithmic stablecoin that aims to maintain a one-to-one peg to the dollar, slid below $1 over the weekend before recovering.

Rising interest rates are giving individual and institutional investors pause for thought about the crypto market outlook, according to Edul Patel, chief executive officer of Mudrex, an algorithm-based crypto investment platform.

“The downward trend is likely to continue for the next few days,” he said, adding Bitcoin could test the $30,000 level.

The token would hit its lowest level since July 2021 if it weakens below $32,970. Bitcoin’s 27% decline in 2022 compares with a retreat of more than 10% in global bonds and shares, and a 2.5% advance in gold.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What Determines Bitcoin's Price?

    Several factors determine what gives Bitcoin its value, including supply and demand, forks, competition, and regulations.

  • Bitcoin falls to lowest since January, in line with tumbling stock markets

    Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since January on Monday as slumping equity markets continued to hurt cryptocurrencies, which are currently trading in line with so-called riskier assets like tech stocks. Bitcoin dropped to as low as $33,266 in morning trade, testing the January low of $32,951. The tech heavy Nasdaq fell 1.5% last week, and has lost 22% year to date, hurt by the prospect of persistent inflation forcing the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates despite slowing growth.

  • Tyler Herro with a 2-pointer vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) with a 2-pointer vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 05/08/2022

  • Bursa Malaysia Sees Strong IPO Momentum on Liquidity Support

    (Bloomberg) -- The pipeline for Malaysia’s initial public offerings is likely to remain strong for the rest of the year as excess cash buoys demand, the chief of the stock exchange operator said Monday.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippines Election: Marcos Rival Alarmed Over Voting GlitchesUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets

  • PayPal Hasn't Been This Cheap Since 2016

    Investor concerns about inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and geopolitical conflicts are the main culprits. One company trading near its cheapest valuation ever today is PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). The payments giant was a big beneficiary of pandemic-related policies, including online shopping and contactless payments.

  • How to Choose and Use a Drain Cleaner

    Got a clog? From plungers and drain snakes to chemical and enzymatic cleaners, here's what will clear your pipes.By Camryn RabideauWhat goes down the drain doesn’t always go with the flow, so to ...

  • Robert Covington’s extension fully guaranteed

    Andrew Greif: A source has confirmed Robert Covington's two-year, $24 million extension to stay with the Clippers, as @wojespn first reported. Gives the team another switchable, multi-positional forward to throw at teams. Jesse Beer: Hey Andrew is ...

  • Four-fifths of EM funds still trapped in Russian stocks - research

    Fewer than a fifth of actively managed emerging market equity funds have cut their exposure to Russian stocks to zero, data from Copley Fund Research shows, with a number of funds unable to sell out. Russia has been severed from global financial markets, and its stocks and bonds ejected from indexes after Western nations imposed sweeping sanctions to punish Moscow for its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Latest fund filing data covering 253 funds with $450 billion assets under management showed 45 funds closed out of all Russia positions between end-2021 and end-April, the Copley research found.

  • FOREX-Dollar hits two-decade high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdowns

    * Dollar index equals Friday's near 20yr peak * AUD, NZD slide as Asia's stockmarkets tumble * U.S. CPI data is next upside risk - analysts By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a two-decade high on Monday as investors searched for safety and yield due to growing concerns over slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates. Surging inflation, the war in Ukraine, and tighter lockdowns against COVID-19 in Beijing and Shanghai, have left investors uncertain on many counts, but they are sure that U.S. interest rates are going up -- and the dollar is following. "Moves in U.S. interest rates are not the only dollar support," said strategists at NatWest Markets in a note.

  • Chipotle Menu May Finally Add Something Customers Really Want

    Along with testing a new steak meat, the company hinted at the possibility of adding something very different to its menu.

  • 10 Things You Should Always (or Never) Buy at Target

    Target doesn't have nearly as many stores as Walmart or anything approaching the digital infrastructure of Amazon -- and both of those retailers generate far more revenue. Target simply isn't big...

  • Cardinals believe Hollywood Brown will be better than anyone they could have drafted

    Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris said making the trade for Brown was an easy call.

  • Azov accuses politicians of cynicism and calls for drastic action to evacuate the wounded

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, MAY 8, 2022, 2:48 PM The deputy commander of the Azov regiment, Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, known as "Kalina," says that the shelling of the Azovstal plant continues, and the evacuation has not been completed, so the authorities need to continue the evacuation and evacuate the fighters.

  • HS senior Erriyon Knighton becomes 4th-fastest 200m runner in history

    Erriyon Knighton, who broke Usain Bolt's teenage record, set a blistering 200-meter time to break his own record.

  • ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: John Williams Wrote ‘Perfect’ Theme for Disney+ Show in Two Weeks

    The legendary composer's contribution to the series was a last minute addition, but the team is thrilled with how it turned out.

  • U2's Bono gives 'freedom' concert in Kyiv metro

    KYIV (Reuters) -Irish rock group U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia. "Your president leads the world in the cause of freedom right now ... The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you're fighting for all of us who love freedom," Bono told a crowd of up to 100 gathered inside the Khreshchatyk metro station.

  • Robinhood Goes All Out to Stop Bleeding

    The past few months have looked like an endless ordeal for Robinhood shareholders. Shares of the brokerage app that wanted to democratize finance are in free fall. Robinhood stock made its IPO at $38 last July.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Less than a year after its much-celebrated stock split, Nvidia is positioned for more robust growth.

  • This 5-star water bottle you've probably never heard of is blowing up on TikTok

    This 5-star water bottle you've probably never heard of is blowing up on TikTok.

  • John C. Reilly defends HBO's 'Winning Time' after Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticized the series

    John C. Reilly told Vulture the HBO series may be "difficult" for those involved in the story, but insisted the story should still be told.