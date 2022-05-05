Bitcoin flirts with US$40K as Fed stamps highest rate hike in 22 years

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization rose by 5.4% as the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it is raising interest rates by 50 basis points, the sharpest since 2000.

Fast facts

The increase creates a target range of between 0.75% and 1% following a 25 basis point increase in March — the first interest rate rise since December 2018.

March recorded the fastest rising inflation rate in the U.S. with a CPI of 8.5%.

“Inflation is much too high, and we understand the hardship it is causing. We are moving expeditiously to bring it back down,” said Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Zilliqa (ZIL) led the sharp rise in the cryptocurrency market with 38.1%, with all top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap landing in the green.

Bitcoin was trading at US$39,670 and ETH was priced US$2,945, at press time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2.81% higher, S&P 500 closed up 2.99%, and the Nasdaq Composite by 3.19%.

