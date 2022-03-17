Bitcoin-Focused VC Stillmark Hires Former Google X Engineer Vikash Singh

Sam Reynolds
·1 min read

Stillmark, a major investor in the Bitcoin Lightning network and Lightning infrastructure provider Voltage, announced today that it has appointed former Google X engineer Vikash Singh as its principal investor.

  • Stillmark has so far raised $40 million, specifically for investing in startups that utilize Bitcoin and the Lightning network.

  • Stillmark said that its first fund was oversubscribed twice-over.

  • Prior to Google X, Singh spent five years at Heal, a Series D stage healthtech company that utilizes AI and deep learning, which he joined at seed stage.

  • In an interview with CoinDesk, Singh called Bitcoin a “moonshot” technology that’s a fundamental evolution of financial technology which levels the playing field for many people.

  • Singh wants Bitcoin to be a “stable base layer for people to be their own bank and be independent.”

  • Compared to other cryptos it's a “clear winner in the race for money over the internet,” he said.

  • The Lightning Network, one of Stillmark’s earlier portfolio companies, has been fundamental in El Salvador adopting bitcoin as legal tender and making it available along side cash as a payment mechanism.

