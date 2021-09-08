  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Bitcoin is like 'doomsday insurance' as traders mull flash crash, El Salvador effect

David Hollerith
·Senior Reporter
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bitcoin's hasty retreat from $50,000 in the wake of El Salvador's widely publicized move to allow the digital coin to be used as legal tender left many in the marketplace scratching their heads.

In whipsaw trading on Wednesday, Bitcoin (BTC) was down by nearly 2% on the day, though off its steepest declines of the day. Since hitting its Mid-July low of $29,000, Bitcoin has rallied, hitting nearly $53,000 early Tuesday morning before plummeting to a low of $45,000.

As investors mulled a "flash crash" that washed out an estimated $3 billion to $4 billion worth of long positions in offshore trading, some discounted the impact of El Salvador, which suffered glitches upon the rollout of its electronic wallet. 

"I don't think it had anything to do with El Salvador," Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky told Yahoo Finance Live in an interview, citing technical resistance and "flash liquidation" from traders that resulted in billions in selling. 

"Most of this volume has been on offshore exchanges, it has nothing to do with El Salvador. It's just a coincidence," he added, dismissing the idea of a sentiment shift. Mashinsky predicted a retest of levels above $53,000 that could carry the unit as high as $160,000 by next year. 

'I get a little scared'

Whatever the cause, bitcoin's unexpected swoon caught many off guard, with the momentous occasion of the first sovereign power to accept the digital currency as legal tender expected to give it added credibility — despite its obvious volatility.

The country's government purchased more than $25 million in BTC, installed hundreds of Bitcoin ATMs — and launched its own digital wallet that goes by "Chivo" (slang for awesome or cool). Social media users across the world even bought $30 in bitcoin as a sign of support, and perhaps in anticipation they might enhance a price swing.

Unfortunately, any potential goodwill or positive impact from El Salvador's crypto-friendly adoption was swamped by leveraged bitcoin selling. A steep price drop may have been a sign of too much leverage on derivatives traders hoping for the price to swell. 

A total $1.2 billion liquidation in levered long positions occurred just before noon on Tuesday according to exchange data aggregated by The Block.

“When you see such a huge asset drop almost ten percent in an hour, these are the days when I get a little scared,” Gabor Gurbacs, director of digital assets strategy for VanEck, the ETF and mutual fund provider. 

“In light of a lot of Bitcoin getting liquidated [on Tuesday], the price volatility is not very good for El Salvador,” Gurbacs continued.

In the bond market, El Salvador’s sovereign bond has also sold off —driving up borrowing costs — since the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank expressed opposition to the new law, which was hastily announced in June. 

After a brief rally in August, El Salvadorian bond prices recently dropped by 5 cents, to 87.6 cents on the dollar, according to Bloomberg data. This sell-off comes from uncertainty triggered by the International Monetary Fund’s refusal to service its requested $1.3 billion loan.

Because of bitcoin’s high volatility, Gurbacs expects that most of the country’s citizens will still use U.S. dollars to do most of their transactions. 

Beyond the head-spinning price action, the analyst expressed concern about whether the hurried law will enforce legal action on businesses who still cannot readily accept bitcoin, and about the technological learning curve most Salvadorans business operators must now face when trying to accept bitcoin for the first time.

“These people have smartphones but not every business is comfortable with using a completely new monetary technology to run their enterprise after getting only a few months' notice,” Gurbacs explained.

'Doomsday insurance'

Nonetheless, at least some Salvadoran businesses now accept Bitcoin. Tuesday morning, journalist Aaron Van Wirdum, posted a QR code after using bitcoin to make a purchase at a McDonald's in the capital city of San Salvador. 

However, the irony of El Salvador's new reality was on full display: Van Wirdum did not use the government's Chivo wallet, and the purchase was made at a global food chain that has the resources adapt to cryptocurrency use with far greater ease than smaller, local businesses. 

In fact, the latter constituency has been the most vocal locally, with anti-bitcoin protests springing up around the capital city.

Still, proponents of the initiative remain optimistic that adopting cryptocurrency can help enhance the wealth of the impoverished country. They believe crypto companies can offer more inclusive banking services to its population — 70 percent of which don't own bank accounts. For example. Bitcoin is also seen offering a potential boost to El Salvador’s economy, via cross border remittance fees close to zero.

That idea would be pivotal for a nation that earns 24 percent of its gross domestic product from remittances. But the full measure of El Salvador’s new law will take several months to untangle, especially after technical glitches and a rushed rollout. 

“Will the educational efforts be effective? I know most Salvadorans have phone and can use bitcoin, but will they? Will we see families start to send value from abroad,” asked Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer for the Human Rights Foundation. 

A human rights advocate and Bitcoin proponent, Gladstein told Yahoo Finance that while the country could see gains from the bitcoin law, any benefits might also be undermined by the current administration’s efforts to clawback elements of the democratic process. Since his election two years ago, El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele has taken control of the country’s supreme court, and managed to bypass the limits to presidential re-election.

However, Celsius Network's Mashinsky argued that bitcoin "is effectively a doomsday insurance policy," Mashinsky said. "It's the best insurance policy you can buy because it has scarcity, because no matter what government or law is enacted, there's not going to be ever more than 21 million bitcoin."

David Hollerith covers cryptocurrency for Yahoo Finance. Follow him @dshollers.

READ MORE:

For more information about cryptocurrency, check out:

Dogecoin, what is it? How to buy it

Ethereum: What is it and how do you invest in it?

The top 21 crypto leaders to watch in the back half of 2021

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chip Supply Faces New Crunch as Malaysia Plants Shut for a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Malaysian semiconductor firm Unisem Bhd. will shut some plants for seven days after three employees died recently from Covid-19, dealing a fresh blow to the chip supplies that carmakers and other companies rely on.The company said it will close Ipoh plants in the state of Perak until Sept. 15 to curb the spread of the disease, which Chairman John Chia said had infected several employees and caused three deaths. The company will then limit the number of staff allowed into the f

  • Netflix stock has been on a tear — here's why

    Netflix shares are on one mighty run. Here's why.

  • El Salvador starts accepting Bitcoin as legal currency

    El Salvador has started accepting Bitcoin as legal currency, making it the first country to do so — although critics are warning of possible problems.

  • ‘The market remains incredibly compelling’: Portfolio Manager

    Josh Wein, Portfolio Manager with Hennessy Funds, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the market, big tech, and crypto.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks struggle amid Delta variant, economy concerns

    Disappointing labor data and the COVID-19 pandemic are weighing on investor sentiment.

  • MongoDB is Yahoo Finance Plus’ investment idea of the day

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports details on Yahoo Finance’s Investment idea of the day.

  • EasyJet Said to Plan $1.4 Billion Stock Sale for Travel Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc plans to raise more than 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) from a share sale, as the U.K. airline prepares to compete for customers amid the tentative return of leisure travel, people familiar with the matter said. The London-listed carrier could announce plans to raise fresh funding from selling equity as well as debt as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. No final decisions have been made and the size, st

  • Bitcoin Stabilizes. Don’t Expect the Calm to Last.

    The plunge came as El Salvador adopted the token as its official currency—becoming the first country to make Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender. Indeed, while El Salvador may not be the best test case, the early indications are that people aren’t ready to swap their U.S. dollars (the other official currency) for Bitcoin. More than a thousand people protested in the capital, San Salvador, on Tuesday, with one sign reading that Bitcoin “will bring more corruption and poverty,” according to a report by Reuters.

  • Bitcoin prices won’t crash, says insider

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the price action and outlook for Bitcoin with Alex Mashinsky, Celsius Network Co-Founder and CEO.

  • El Salvador holds 400 bitcoin, price jumps

    El Salvador holds 400 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, one day before the country formally adopts it as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin temporarily climbed above 1.49% to more than $52,680 on Monday evening, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, with a Reuters market analyst putting it on track for $56,000-$56,300. Earlier on Monday, Bukele unveiled that El Salvador had bought its first 200 bitcoins, saying on Twitter that "our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches."

  • MicroStrategy Executives Sold Stock After Bitcoin’s Summer Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Perhaps some MicroStrategy Inc. insiders aren’t quite as sure about tying the company’s long-term fortunes to Bitcoin as their Chief Executive Michael Saylor. As Bitcoin was recovering from its summer swoon, two of Saylor’s top lieutenants -- Chief Financial Officer Le Phong and Chief Technology Officer Timothy Lang unloaded stock in August after exercising about 30% of the options they were awarded. Each realized cool gains of around $7 million from the sales. Saylor, one of the

  • Bitcoin trading subdued after chaotic debut in El Salvador; Coinbase faces lawsuit

    Volatility in bitcoin eased on Wednesday, a day after El Salvador adopted the crypto asset as legal tender https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/el-salvador-leads-world-into-cryptocurrency-bitcoin-legal-tender-2021-09-07, but the threat of a U.S. lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase https://www.reuters.com/technology/sec-threatens-sue-coinbase-over-crypto-lending-programme-2021-09-08 Global Inc underscored the rocky road ahead for cryptocurrencies. The Securities and Exchange Commission issued Coinbase with a Wells notice, indicating the U.S. regulator will sue if the crypto exchange goes ahead with the launch of its interest-bearing "Lend" product for crypto assets. Coinbase said it would delay the launch until at least October.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • Bitcoin hovers around $46K, SEC threatens to sue Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin it's national currency as well as discuss the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.

  • Worried about inheritance tax? Read this if you’re a beneficiary, executor or trustee

    'To avoid probate, many individuals and married couples of means set up revocable trusts to hold valuable assets including real estate and financial accounts.'

  • U.S. FTC meeting will scrutinize Big Tech's small deals

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will hold its next open meeting on Sept. 15 to hear staff findings on deals that Big Tech firms like Facebook and Apple make which are sometimes too small to spark antitrust scrutiny, the agency said on Wednesday. The agency began holding open meetings after Chair Lina Khan was sworn in June. The staff report will include Big Tech acquisitions from 2010 to 2019, some of which were not reported to antitrust enforcers because of their small size.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • BioMarin Stock Fell Because Cancer Concerns Are a New Worry for Gene Therapy

    A handful of mice in one study conducted by the company were found to have liver growths after a year of treatment. Enrollment in a trial in humans is on hold.

  • ‘Bitcoin Pullback Should Not Come as a Surprise,’ Says Analyst

    Stack Funds believes bitcoin is experiencing a ‘temporary retracement.’