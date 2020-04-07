Bitcoin’s Future: Exactly How a Coming Upgrade Could Improve Privacy and Scaling

If the privacy and scaling upgrade Schnorr/Taproot makes it into bitcoin (BTC), it could pave the way for advanced and heretofore impossible projects. That is, as they say, good for bitcoin.

Schnorr/Taproot has made a great deal of progress recently, moving from a theoretical privacy and scaling idea into actual code. But while the community is very excited about its future, the change is rather confusing. Why? Because it bundles together several different technologies proposed over the years and each one is technically and conceptually unique.

First, there are Merklized Abstract Syntax Trees (MASTs), a smart contract technology developers have been talking about since 2013. Then we add Schnorr signatures, a scaling change first proposed in 2015 by Pieter Wuille, and finally Taproot, a privacy technology built on top of both, proposed in 2018 by Greg Maxwell.

Related: Bitcoin Community Funds Italian Red Cross Medical Facility to Combat Coronavirus

See also: Zoom Has Privacy Issues, Here Are Some Alternatives

Privacy and scaling are two things bitcoin still lacks. But as badly as these changes are needed, massive updates like this one are hard and, as such, are few and far between in bitcoin.

One thorny issue is simply deciding what would go into the upgrade.

“I think the biggest struggle in the process was to come up with the exact set of features to deploy at the same time,” Blockstream researcher Tim Ruffing told CoinDesk.

Related: Zoom Has Privacy Issues, Here Are Some Alternatives

Here’s a rundown of what changes made the cut, and what didn’t.

How big is this update?

First, we must remember this update is helpful but it’s not a magic pill that instantly morphs bitcoin into a super-scalable and private currency, as experts debated on Twitter recently.

“It’s the right thing to do these improvements but they won’t suddenly make bitcoin a private currency,” Ruffing said.

There will be some clear improvements. First, more complex types of transactions will be easier to use. In the most typical transaction, one person “signs” a transaction, proving he or she owns the bitcoin and can send it. “Multi-signature” (multi-sig) transactions, on the other hand, require more than one person to sign a transaction. This update will make it easier for multi-sig users.

“It’s likely that more wallets will support multi-sig because it’s cheaper and more private with BIP-taproot,” Blockstream researcher Jonas Nick told CoinDesk.

Multi-signature has many important use cases. First, the multi-sig dependent lightning network could potentially speed up and scale payments for bitcoin, solving massive issues with the digital currency. If lightning proves to be the future of bitcoin, this improvement could have a large impact by making these transactions smaller in size and cheaper to process.

See also: P2P Exchange Hodl Hodl Takes First Step in Bringing Private Bitcoin Trades to BlueWallet Users

Further, multi-sig transactions using the new technology will look the same as normal transactions. So even though the bitcoin blockchain is public and anyone can easily look up a particular transaction, with this technology viewers will have no idea that these transactions actually represent lightning channels.

“Lightning channel openings and cooperatives are indistinguishable on the blockchain from normal payments. This also means that opening a lightning channel is just as expensive as a normal payment,” Nick said.

Finally, the change would pave the way for other improvements that weren’t possible before. One such possible next step is the addition of “cross-input aggregation,” another way of scaling bitcoin by as much as 25 to 30 percent.

Schnorr for more efficient signatures

Understanding these upgrades requires some understanding of how bitcoin works. Only with the right “private key” (like an access code) can someone “sign” a transaction, thereby sending bitcoin to someone else. This process produces a “signature” that is attached to the transaction. The beauty is that anyone in the world can verify that this signature was produced by the right key

We touched on a more complicated version of this, multi-signature transactions, where more than one person is required to sign a transaction. When such a transaction is signed using ECDSA (bitcoin’s current signature algorithm), it produces a separate signature for each person.