Bitcoin Futures Expired Last Week, Did It Affect $10 Billion Plunge of Crypto Markets?

On Jan. 29, the valuation of the crypto market plunged by more than $10 billion within a 48-hour period, from $121 billion to $111 billion.

Major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) recorded losses in the range of 5 to 10 percent against the United States dollar, demonstrating poor momentum.

Throughout the past several months, the cryptocurrency market has demonstrated volatility in a low price range, unable to break out of key resistance levels.

What were the major factors of this week’s drop?

While some analysts have said that the drop was triggered by technical factors over fundamental, speaking to Cointelegraph, former hedge fund manager and investor Danny Les stated that the crypto market has been in a bear market for over a year and conditions will not change until the market establishes a proper bottom.

“Technical or fundamental, it makes no difference. I’ve been saying this for over a year now, we are bearish and will continue to be bearish until the market finds a point where buyers are waiting en masse.”

In mid-December, the price of Bitcoin achieved a new yearly low at $3,122, and at the time, analysts including Three Arrows Capital CEO Su Zhu said that big buy walls in the low $3,000 region will prevent the dominant cryptocurrency from plunging to $2,000.

10% down from here (3.3k), buy walls on @coinbase are now the largest (in $BTC notional ) since mid-2015. Similar for @Bitstamp. pic.twitter.com/NmMpZXazgX — Su Zhu (@zhusu) December 12, 2018

As Bitcoin neared $3,100, the buy walls on fiat-to-crypto exchanges such as Coinbase and Bitstamp led the asset to initiate an immediate bounce and it eventually recovered to mid-$3,000.

Similarly, as Bitcoin approached $3,300 on Jan. 29, the asset recovered to the $3,400 to $3,500 range with relative strength.

Bitcoin Charts More

Bitcoin is still en route to $2,000

The crypto market is set to experience the longest correction in its 10-year history, and based on the intensity of the sell-off of major crypto assets in the past several months, the bear market will likely extend across the first two quarters of 2019.

In November 2018, Willy Woo, the creator of Woobull.com, said that the correction is likely to last until the end of second quarter of this year or longer.

“Putting together the blockchain view, I suspect the timing for a bottom may be around Q2 2019. After that we start the true accumulation band, only after that, do we start a long grind upwards.”

In an interview with Cointelegraph, Les suggested if Bitcoin drops to $2,000, it would mean a 90 percent drop from its all-time high at $20,000, surpassing the average drop from the all-time high at around 85 percent in previous major corrections:

“On the contrary, I actually think the closer we get to $2k, the more buyers lie in wait. I legitimately believe what my good friend David Belle thinks, the floor will be around the $1.5k-$2k area and at that point a lot of money will be waiting to enter the arena.”

Did Bitcoin futures make any difference?

Last week, CME Bitcoin futures contracts in the U.S. market expired. The futures market has often been used as a short-term price indicator of Bitcoin, as it was said that the expiration of futures could incentivize investors to attempt to manipulate the market.