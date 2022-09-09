Bitcoin Gains the Most in a Month as Dollar Drop Boosts Crypto
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rose the most in more than a month, gaining along with Asian stocks and pushing past the psychologically important $20,000 level as a bout of dollar weakness drove demand for risk assets.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn Queen
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96
The world’s largest cryptocurrency advanced 6% to $20,520 at 1:22 p.m. in Singapore, the highest since Aug. 26 and outperforming most of the other top tokens like Ether. Asian stocks were also in the green as risk appetite returned, with the Hang Seng Index up about 2.5%.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index tumbled 0.7% in Asia trading after surging to the highest on record this week. Every Group-of-10 currency strengthened against the greenback, with the risk-sensitive Australian dollar and Norwegian krone leading gains.
Bitcoin has been stuck in the tightest trading range in almost two years in September, in part reflecting uncertainty about how far central banks will go in raising interest rates in the face of a slowing global economy.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
What a Rocket Startup That Helped Create the ‘New Space’ Wave Leaves Behind
How a Sparkling Water Company Built a Brand on Bruised Fruit
Women Who Stay Single and Don’t Have Kids Are Getting Richer
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.