Bitcoin hashrate slumps to lowest in over five months amid 100-degree-plus weather in Texas
Bitcoin’s hashrate dropped by more than 27% in 24 hours to 159.41 exahashes per second (EH/s) on Wednesday, the lowest since February this year, according to data from BTC.com.
Fast facts
Multiple crypto miners in Texas, a mining hub in the U.S., have stopped operations as the demand for power surges amid a searing heat wave.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is appealing to homes and businesses to limit peak-time consumption as temperatures surge above 100 degrees in most of the state’s major cities.
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty, an indicator of how hard a miner would have to work to verify transactions in the blockchain to mine a Bitcoin, was at 29.153 trillion on Wednesday, falling 3.7% from a month earlier.
The level of computing power used per second for mining, otherwise known as the mining hashrate, is linked to adjustments in crypto mining difficulty.
This comes as Bitcoin hovers around the US$20,000 mark, trading up 3.4% over the past 24 hours to US$20,144.56 in afternoon trading in Asia, according to CoinGecko.
