Bitcoin Higher as US Ban on Russian Oil Imports Roils Markets

Bitcoin (BTC) was higher Tuesday as traditional markets including stocks and commodities swung wildly, with investors reacting to U.S. President Joe Biden's announced plan to join the U.K. in banning Russian imports of oil.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was changing hands at $38,932 at press time, up 1.7% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin ticked up slightly from early morning trading, which saw the cryptocurrency find support at the $38,400 price point.