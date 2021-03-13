Bitcoin hit an all-time high — Here's why Warren Buffett still won't touch it

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Rotberg
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bitcoin hit an all-time high &#x002014; Here&#39;s why Warren Buffett still won&#39;t touch it
Bitcoin hit an all-time high — Here's why Warren Buffett still won't touch it

The past year has been groundbreaking for Bitcoin. And just recently the cryptocurrency hit an all-time high: Over $61,000 for one unit — late-to-the-party investors bemoaned having missed out.

So what does the world’s most famous investor think of Bitcoin?

It’s “probably rat poison squared,” Warren Buffett once said.

If you listen to the billionaire, cryptocurrency may not be the big financial opportunity you’ve been dreaming of, nor is it the only way to get impressive returns if you have some cash you’re looking to put into the market. That's what commission-free investing apps are for.

“I don't have any Bitcoin. I don't own any cryptocurrency, I never will,” he told CNBC in 2020.

Here are three reasons Buffett won’t go near it.

1. It has ‘no unique value at all’

Warren Buffett pointing
Larry W Smith/EPA/Shutterstock

The billionaire investor doesn’t like Bitcoin because he considers it an unproductive asset.

Buffett has a well-known preference for stocks of corporations whose value — and cash flow — come from producing things. But cryptocurrencies don’t have real value, Buffett said in a CNBC interview in 2020.

“They don't reproduce, they can't mail you a check, they can't do anything, and what you hope is that somebody else comes along and pays you more money for them later on, but then that person's got the problem.”

Though Bitcoin is intended to provide real value as a payment system, that use is still pretty limited. As Buffett sees it, Bitcoin’s value comes from the optimism that someone else will be willing to pay more for it in the future than you’re paying today.

2. He doesn’t think crypto counts as money

crypto currency coin in leather wallet on wide wood wooden background bitcoin ethereum litecoin iota ripple
stockphoto-graf / Shutterstock

As a tradeable asset, Bitcoin boomed. But does it meet the three criteria of money? According to the most common definition, money is supposed to be a means of exchange, a store of value, and a unit of account.

But Buffett calls it a “mirage.”

“It does not meet the test of a currency,” the billionaire said on CNBC in 2014. “It is not a durable means of exchange, it's not a store of value.”

He adds that it’s a very effective way of anonymously transmitting money. But: “a check is a way of transmitting money too,” he said. “Are checks worth a whole lot of money just because they can transmit money?”

3. He doesn’t understand it

Warren Buffett pointing
Larry W Smith/EPA/Shutterstock

Buffett became one of the most successful investors in history by sticking with stocks he understands.

"I get in enough trouble with things I think I know something about. Why in the world should I take a long or short position in something I don't know anything about?”

But people like to gamble, he told CNBC after a 2018 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, which is another problem with non-productive assets.

“If you don’t understand it, you get much more excited than if you understand it. You can have anything you want to imagine if you just look at something and say, ‘that’s magic.’”

How does Buffett pick winning stocks?

Warren Buffett speaks on stage to press
Laurent Gillieron/EPA/Shutterstock

The billionaire investor follows the value investing strategy — which focuses on buying undervalued stocks of strong companies and holding them for a long time.

Simple, right?

Berkshire Hathaway looks for companies with a good profit margin and those that produce unique products that can’t easily be substituted. As Warren Buffett once said in a letter to his shareholders, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

But Buffett’s distaste for crypto stocks doesn’t mean you shouldn’t buy Bitcoin. Even the billionaire has come around on sectors he previously spoke out against.

He notoriously avoided tech stocks, even at the height of the dotcom bubble, and now his company’s largest holding is Apple.

You can start investing today

Cheerful married couple resting on couch looking at phone
fizkes / Shutterstock

Bitcoin has made a lot of people rich along the way. But that doesn’t mean you’ve missed the boat on investing — just listen to Buffett’s words of wisdom.

Found a company you believe in? Even if you’re not swimming in cash, one popular investing app allows you to buy pieces of companies for as little as $1.

You can invest in fractional shares of stocks, options, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and, yes, even cryptocurrencies. There are no fees and no commissions, and when you sign up, you'll get a free share of stock added to your account to help you get started.

Or you might buy into companies with just your spare change, using a different app that rounds up your debit and credit card purchases to the nearest dollar and invests the leftover pennies.

If you’re interested, but intimidated, that’s normal. Don’t be afraid to get some expert advice before you hit the stock market. Today, there are certified financial planners who will work with you online to create a personalized investing plan.

Recommended Stories

  • Etherum is rising faster than Bitcoin – is it a good investment?

    Ethereum is well known in the cryptocurrency world but lacks the star status of Bitcoin among mainstream investors. It is second to Bitcoin in terms of market value, at £145bn compared with Bitcoin’s £750bn, but its price has risen even more quickly this year, up 145pc versus 97pc for Bitcoin. One Ethereum token now costs $1,770 (£1,270) not far off its all-time high of $2,000. But what exactly is it, will its price keep rising, and should investors buy some? What is it? Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, which runs on its own "blockchain", an online ledger which tracks the transfer of information. It was created by Vitalik Buterin in 2013, a developer who was just 19 at the time. His vision was for a decentralised payment network, with its own cryptographic currency, that allows anonymous payments to be sent across the internet without the need for a bank or other third party. As the second-biggest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, Ethereum has inevitably drawn comparisons to it. Its rapid rise has also led to claims of a bubble. But advocates say Ethereum has several advantages over Bitcoin that make it more useful. The first is that Ethereum allows for "blocks", the records of cryptocurrency transactions, that can be created much more quickly than Bitcoin. While Bitcoin has been more widely adopted by online retailers and even some physical stores, Ethereum's fans believe its efficiency makes it better for transactions, rather than storing value. But the major advantage of Ethereum is that the technology allows for third party applications, not just the currency, to run on the network. Bitcoin's appeal lies in money that is not controlled by any one party and does not have to run through a central server, but Ethereum allows not just money, but all sorts of other things to run on the network. Storing files on a cloud storage service like Dropbox means the user is trusting Dropbox to take care of it, but on a decentralised storage network, they are placing their faith in fellow users who have an interest in maintaining it. A number of apps are being built on Ethereum, and the network is also being used by start-ups to raise money with initial coin offerings, which exchange Ethereum or other currencies for special "tokens" that grant access to a service.

  • Bitcoin Hits $60,000. Tesla’s Crypto Bet Continues to Pay Off.

    Bitcoin traded above $60,000 Saturday. That means Elon Musk's bet on the cryptocurrency has netted Tesla more than a billion dollars.

  • Markets set up for disappointment from Fed meeting as bond yields renew rise

    All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting next week as traders put pressure on the central bank to prevent a de-stabilizing rise in bond yields.

  • Bitcoin Hits a New High. What to Know.

    Although it’s bounced around and is up slightly since Feb. 21, the cryptocurrency has rallied sharply since late last year after flatlining for much of 2020.

  • Bitcoin soars to fresh record high of $60,000

    The cryptocurrency climbed more than 5% to a high of $60,322.60, according to Coindesk, continuing its stellar rally this year. The move passed the previous all-time record of around $58,330 set on 21 February.

  • Suze Orman: GameStop surge is 'crazy' — here's a better way to invest your stimulus check

    The personal-finance star says stimulus checks weren't to blame for the frenzy.

  • Bitcoin price under pressure as Binance faces probe, but crypto headed for 16% weekly rise

    Bitcoin prices head for a sharp weekly rise on Friday, even as the cryptocurrency was facing some negative headlines tied to a major trading platform.

  • T-Mobile CEO: Warren Buffett 'sees the value' in 5G

    T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on Warren Buffett betting big on the futures of the major telecoms.

  • Why Bitcoin Is More Like a $100 Bill Than Gold

    Data and headlines on bitcoin's use in commerce point to an attribute that sets it apart from the yellow metal.

  • Marijuana and Makeup Are New Growth Areas for Vertical Farms

    (Bloomberg) -- Supercharged by the need to secure local supplies of fresh vegetables during the pandemic, some vertical farms are now branching out into other high-margin areas such as medical cannabis, health supplements and cosmetics.South Korean startup Farm 8 Co. is among a proliferation of indoor urban growers that saw sales jump during Covid-19. It’s looking to increase sales by almost 50% to 90 billion won ($79 million) this year, partly by boosting production of medical and cosmetic-based plants such as ginseng, centella asiatica and artemisia campestris, Chief Executive Officer Kang Dae Hyun said. In August, the company joined the country’s first regulation-free zone for medical cannabis, growing and processing hemp for cannabidiol (CBD).“There’s massive demand for medical cannabis and the market’s growing rapidly,” Kang said in an interview. “Most of our production is dedicated to salad greens at the moment, but ultimately we’ll be ramping up production of cosmetic and medical-based plants to maximize profit.”Other vertical farms are also using the technology to meet rising demand for stringent quality control in medical and cosmetic applications, such as Denmark’s International Cosmetics Science Centre, Poland’s Vertigo Farms and California-based MedMen Enterprises.Farm 8 currently grows about 1.2 tons of salad greens per day on less than an acre (0.5 hectare) of land, spread across locations in three cities in South Korea, including in a busy subway station in South Korea’s capital. It’s one of the top local lettuce producers for fast-food chains including Subway Restaurants, Burger King Corp. and KFC Corp. Sales rose 30% last year.That’s the traditional market for vertical farms -- guaranteed delivery of quality controlled fresh produce that need to reach the consumer quickly regardless of weather or season. Those advantages were underlined as pandemic supply disruptions and unreliable harvests pushed global food prices to a six-year high in February.“You need the right amount of everything from water to light, and the weather has to be perfect, which is increasingly hard to predict,” said Kang. “We started as a traditional farming company 16 years ago, but we’ve learned to incorporate technology because we needed to protect ourselves from the changing climate.”More EnergyVertical farming uses as much as 90% less water and reduces emissions caused by plowing fields, weeding, harvesting and transportation, but uses much more energy than traditional methods, making it unsuitable for many crops like grains.Farm 8’s greens grow in six-story hydroponic trays, lit by LED panels, allowing the company to produce plants twice as fast as a conventional farm. Light, water, temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide levels are controlled by robots that use artificial intelligence to assess data collected from the farms.The company received 10 billion won from investors including Korea Development Bank in a private share sale in 2020 and plans to list on Kosdaq in the second half of next year. Backers include IMM Investment which invested about 20 billion won in 2014.South Korea became the first country in East Asia to legalize cannabis for medical use in 2018, and in August 2020, the government set up a free trade zone for industrial hemp in the southeastern city of Andong to develop and extract cannabidiol for medical use with private companies. Marijuana remains illegal for recreational use in the country.Besides growing and selling plants, Farm 8 wants to export its system, which can be fully automated from sowing to harvesting, to countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, Kang said. It’s hoping to ink a contract in Kuwait and recently sent a 40-foot container to South Korea’s research center in Antarctica. The polar farm will replace a smaller 10-year-old unit and provide 2 kilograms a day of chilies, zucchinis and cucumbers, all monitored remotely from Korea.Cannabis has, of course, been grown illegally indoors on a small and large scale for decades, and the gradual legalization of the plant in some U.S. states has led to a plethora of vertical farms there. But the big advantage of new technology for industries such as cosmetics and medicine is the ability to meet stringent quality measures.“The industry’s going through a major shift,” Kang said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • You Can Get That 5% Yield on Your Money. It’s Just Not Going to be Risk-Free.

    Closed-end target-term funds are a solution to the plight of income investors in an age of zero interest rates. They may resemble the old CDs and money-market funds, but they have a lot more caveats.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Look Messy

    Crude oil markets did very little on Friday, essentially hovering unchanged. That makes quite a bit of sense that we would see traders looking for a catalyst.

  • These 3 Businesses Are Doing What Your Bank Used to Do

    You may think that innovation is rare in the banking sector. Here are three companies changing the way banks used to do things.

  • I just bought a seller-financed home with an 8.99% interest rate. Is that legal?

    'We are basically paying mostly all-interest payments and only reducing the principal balance by only about $1,160 during the whole first year. '

  • Rams' salary-cap challenges could have big effect on free agency plans

    Rams general manager Les Snead plans to alleviate the team's salary-cap woes by restructuring contracts, but they could lose some veteran players.

  • Trump suggests daughter-in-law Lara will run for office in surprise speech at dog fundraiser

    ‘I want to thank Lara, who’s been so incredible, I don’t know, you’re running for Senate. I hear she’s going to run for Senate!’

  • As Covid Wanes, the U.S. Economy Could Soar. What That Means for Investors

    Everything we heard about Covid-19 was true. Exactly one year ago, as the virus began to spread across the U.S., the economy effectively shut down, leaving more than 20 million people unemployed and sending the stock market into a tailspin. With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions just about in sight, America itself could be on the cusp of a new beginning.

  • Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ Sees Danger in the Markets and Economy

    Henry Kaufman, once the Street’s most influential economist, thinks some big financial firms should be broken up, that the Fed and Treasury are too cozy, and that bonds aren’t as liquid as many believe. Besides that, all good.

  • Trader Arrested as WallStreetBets Phenomenon Finds Echo in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- A retail investor buys shares in a small company, touts his position on social media and inspires a horde of followers to do the same. The stock price goes to the moon -- before crashing back to earth.It’s an all-too-familiar tale to anyone watching the market in 2021, but this wasn’t GameStop Corp. It wasn’t even in America. And it happened in 2018.It was in the Japanese city of Osaka, where a day trader who goes by the nickname Tonpin was betting on a tiny maker of precision dies and molds called Nichidai Corp. and broadcasting the fact on Twitter, where he has more than 55,000 followers. The stock surged more than sixfold in the first three months of 2018 before losing most of the gains.The person behind the nickname was Toru Yamada, a former money manager, and he and another man have just been arrested for market manipulation, according to Japanese media reports. He wasn’t arrested for talking the stock up on Twitter, but on suspicion of trying to keep the share price down -- albeit so it would have margin-trading restrictions removed which, when it happened, caused the shares to soar to new highs.The incident shows how regulators sift through unusual trading patterns and come to conclusions often years later. It may pique the interest of protagonists and observers of the recent meme stock rally in the U.S., such as users of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets.Yamada has yet to be charged, and it’s not clear whether he will be. And while nobody is suggesting that U.S. traders employed similar tactics to those he’s alleged to have used, the case illustrates the risks that can be associated with becoming a high-profile investor on social media. While you’re in the public spotlight, you may also be in the regulators’ crosshairs.“Everyone’s going to be on tenterhooks,” said Taketsugu Agari, the investor known as Takezo on Twitter, where he has almost 100,000 followers. “People don’t know what’s right and wrong,” he said. “People don’t know the rules.”Calls and direct Twitter messages to Yamada went unanswered. The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, Japan’s market watchdog, wasn’t immediately available to comment. Prosecutors didn’t make clear if the men had admitted or denied the charges, according to local media reports.A regulatory filing shows that Yamada’s first disclosed purchase of Nichidai shares was Dec. 8, 2017, and he gradually increased his stake. By the time he first tweeted about it, on Feb. 1 the next year, the shares had almost tripled.That March, Yamada and another man placed a large number of sell orders below the market price just before the close, according to the media reports. Their intention was to keep the share price below a certain level to ensure restrictions on new margin trades on the stock were lifted, the reports said. The stock was released from the measures, and surged as much as 18% on March 12 when it next traded.In a tweet on March 10, Yamada appeared to discuss this process, showing screenshots of Nichidai trades just before the close, though it’s unclear if they were his trades.Separate from his arrest, Yamada has had many clashes on Twitter over the years about his discussions of his investments.“The authorities need to put some regulations in place,” Soichiro Iwamoto, a longtime trader whose firm advises new investors, said in an interview, talking about the practice of talking up stocks on social media. “Investors here don’t have enough financial literacy.”Others wondered what exactly Yamada had done wrong.“It’s amazing that selling to release the margin restrictions is treated as market manipulation,” Akira Katayama, a well-followed day trader known as Gogatsu, wrote after his arrest.Japanese retail investors have been advocating the country’s thousands of thinly traded stocks online for more than a decade, starting off on the bulletin boards popular in the mid to late 2000s before moving to Twitter, the dominant platform in recent years.The most prominent came to be known as “locust lords” for attracting a swarm of day traders. Yamada became the latest of the lords to go quiet in June, when he said he was taking a break from Twitter after his account had been briefly locked.Okansanman, an anonymous account with more than 175,000 followers that was famous for its rapid delivery of breaking news, went dark in early 2019 and hasn’t resurfaced.The Mysterious Twitter User Drawing a Swarm of Japan TradersYamada worked at two Chinese government-related funds before striking out as a day trader in Japan in 2013, he told Bloomberg News last year. He divided opinion on Twitter even before his arrest, with dedicated followers who mimicked his trades and others who accused him of being a manipulator, using his influence to pump up stocks before dumping them.“When many Japanese people lose, they want to blame it on somebody else,” he said last year, brushing off his critics.Followers may have to wait to learn of Yamada’s fate. Under Japanese law, he can be detained for as long as 23 days before charges are pressed.Meanwhile, many of his counterparts in the country who like to discuss stocks are moving from Twitter to other venues, including encrypted messaging apps such as Line and newer platforms like Clubhouse, according to the investor Agari. That makes it harder for regulators to monitor, he said.Read more: GameStop Frenzy Is Lost in Translation for Japan’s Day TradersAs for the fallout from the GameStop saga, that’s anyone’s guess. If the Japanese experience is anything to go by, any regulatory actions could be a long time coming, if they materialize at all.“This has been going on for over a decade, back from when people used to use bulletin boards,” Agari said, referring to retail investors talking up stocks online. “America is starting to look like Japan.”(Updates to include more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    The Nasdaq made a sharp reversal this week, leading the markets’ surge and swinging back into positive territory for the year. The prospects of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, steadying rates, economic growth, and a retreating pandemic are all reasons for optimism. The question on everyone’s lips is, does the turnaround indicate the bull market can officially resume? Not so fast, says RBC Capital’s head of U.S. equity strategy Lori Calvasina. “Our work on positioning suggests that the big tech unwind may be at least halfway done, but isn’t finished,” Calvasina noted. In that case, taking a safety-first approach could prove to be a prudent solution; investors can seek shelter in a defensive play that will provide some income padding in the portfolio. Dividend stocks are a common choice; if the yield is high enough, it can offset losses elsewhere. Bearing this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to zero-in on two stocks that are showing high dividend yields – on the order of 8%. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts. BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) We’ll start with BlackRock, a specialty finance company that concentrates on providing capital and credit access to mid-market companies. BlackRock is regulated as a business development company, and since its founding in 1999 it has originated more than $20.4 billion loans to over 500 client companies. Three-quarters of the company’s current portfolio consist of first lien loans; the remainder is divided among second lien loans (15%), equity (8%), and unsecured loans (2%). BlackRock has managed to keep up a strong performance, despite the disruptions felt during the ‘corona year.’ In the company’s recent Q4 earnings report, it delivered a net investment income of 35 cents per share – which is more than enough to cover the 30-cent per share regular dividend paid out in the quarter. This marked the 35th consecutive quarter that the dividend was directly covered by earnings. At the end of 2020, BlackRock held total assets of $1.7 billion, with a net asset value per share of $13.24, up 4.2% sequentially. The company had $342.5 million in liquid assets available at the close of the year. These positive results are reflected in the share price, which is up 24% year-to-date. At the same time that it released the earnings report, company management also declared the Q1 dividend. At 30 cents per common share, the payment remains flat from Q4; at $1.20 annualized, it yields a hefty 8.52%. This is 4x higher than the average on the broader markets. Robert Dodd, 5-star analyst from Raymond James, covers this stock – and he was impressed enough recently to upgrade his stance from Perform (i.e. Neutral) to Outperform (i.e. Buy). “Credit trends at TCPC look to have broadly outperformed the BDC group versus pre-COVID levels - with non-accruals essentially flat, PIK Income lower and NAV / Share now modestly higher. We also project further modest NAV / Share growth from dividend over-earning in 2021 and 2022. We view the risk / reward as attractive at current levels,” Dodd commented. Along with his upbeat outlook, Dodd puts a $14 price target on the stock, although the recent share appreciation has cut into the one-year upside. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here) The Strong Buy consensus rating on this stock is supported by 4 reviews, which include 3 Buys against a single Hold. The average price target stands $13.94, which aligns evenly with where the stock is currently trading. The real return here is the dividend yield. (See TCPC stock analysis on TipRanks) Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) And now we turn to Ares Capital, also a business development and asset management company, and also focused on a middle-market corporate clientele. Ares provides cash, capital, credit, and financing services to companies that cannot necessarily access those in the usual money and credit markets; it is a vital role that helps to keep small- and medium enterprises afloat. Ares has a portfolio valued at $15.5 billion, and consisting of 350 companies. Of the total portfolio, some 72% is made up of first and second lien secured loans. The company’s portfolio boasts a healthy level of diversification among geographical regions and industry composition. Last month, Ares reported 4Q20 earnings, with a GAAP net EPS of 89 cents. This was an 85% increase year-over-year, and was more than enough to sustain the company’s dividend. At 40 cents per share, that dividend gives an annualized payment of $1.60, and a strong yield of 8.32%. Ares has held the dividend steady for the past 5 quarters, after reducing it from 42 cents in 1Q20 when the corona crisis hit. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea who wrote: “ARCC's origination prowess and capital structure depth, including off-balance-sheet financing vehicles, allow the BDC to produce elevated earnings. This translates into a structure that can offer the earnings alpha of a specialty lender and the stability of a large cap operator.” O’Shea added, "ARCC has, at times, turned yesterday's lemons into today's lemonade. Most recently, Singer Sewing, which became an ARCC control company by way of a restructuring, has blossomed during the post-pandemic period and is now carried at an $86 million premium to ARCC's cost basis..." To this end, O’Shea rates ARCC shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $20 price target on the stock implies a 7% upside potential. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here) ARCC gets Wall Street’s unanimous backing; All 11 recent reviews are Buys, which makes for a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are currently priced at $18.52, and the recent appreciation has pushed them almost to the $18.79 average price target, leaving little room for further upside. As with TCPC above, the high dividend yield provides the return potential at this time. (See ARCC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.