Bitcoin Hoard Fuels One of World’s Biggest Crypto Fortunes

1 / 2

Bitcoin Hoard Fuels One of World’s Biggest Crypto Fortunes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Hunt
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest corporate strategy for companies from Tesla Inc. to Square Inc.: shift a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.

Still, few have gone as far as MicroStrategy Inc. Eight months after its first investment, the software firm has a Bitcoin holding worth more than $5 billion.

Shares of MicroStrategy have rocketed almost 600% since mid-July, boosting the fortune of founder Michael Saylor, a billionaire until an accounting scandal in 2000. The chief executive officer is now worth $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the ranks of the world’s richest crypto holders, a list that isn’t definitive since some fortunes can’t be identified or verified.

MicroStrategy’s crypto fixation began soon after the pandemic hit when the firm found it had a cash-flow problem: There was just too much of it. After cutting advertising and axing 400 jobs unsuited to home-work, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm was sitting on a cash pile of $550 million with nowhere to put it. Saylor, 56, turned his attention to Bitcoin.

“People still aren’t sure: Are we crazy or are we not crazy?” Saylor said. “The only way to get economic security is to invest in scarce assets that are not going to be debased by the currency expansion. That is the environment that led us to decide we should consider Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.”

‘Every Scar’

Not everyone agrees with the strategy.

“Saylor equated Bitcoin to a bank – that’s just ridiculous,” said Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club, a financial-research firm that has no stake in MicroStrategy. “When you put your money in a bank, the value of it doesn’t go up or down by 10% a day.”

Saylor has clashed with investors before. In 2000, a shareholder filed a class-action lawsuit against MicroStrategy, alleging it misled investors over the company’s earnings by booking revenue prematurely to inflate profits.

MicroStrategy agreed to restate its revenue figures and Saylor, once dubbed the wealthiest man in Washington, D.C., with a fortune of $7 billion, lost almost all of it in a matter of weeks after shares fell 95%. He and his fellow executives, without admitting or denying the allegations, paid $11 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2000, including $1 million in fines.

“It’s made us careful and humble and focused,” Saylor said. “Every scar informs you, and I wouldn’t be who I am without having lived through those experiences.”

Steady Revenue

Saylor has continued to run the analytics software business he founded in 1989, and has overseen annual revenue streams of around $500 million for the last decade, though sales have dipped in recent years.

Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures.

Saylor shrugs off concern about Bitcoin’s volatility and said crypto critics are behind the curve. He said he’s also put his own money into the digital asset, amassing a personal holding worth more than $1 billion.

“If you go back 10 years, how many people agreed that Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon would own the world?” he said. “Who were the last people to embrace this? Senior members of the establishment.”

Raise Debt

Saylor’s appetite to acquire Bitcoin didn’t stop after the company’s first purchase. When the majority of MicroStrategy’s cash reserves were exhausted, Saylor raised a $650 million corporate bond and used it to buy more.

Saylor said he’d rather issue debt against future cash flow now than save up to buy Bitcoin in five years, when he thinks it’ll be pricier.

In February, the company raised another $1.05 billion in a bonds-for-Bitcoin offering, and on March 5 it announced yet more purchases. On Friday, Saylor tweeted that MicroStrategy bought 262 additional Bitcoins for $15 million in cash, bringing the total to about 91,326. The firm’s shares closed down 2.5% to $784 in New York.

Read more: MicroStrategy CEO Will Consider Raising More Debt to Buy Bitcoin

The move has resulted in MicroStrategy becoming a dual-purpose company: part software maker, part Bitcoin investor. While the firm has been transparent about this change in regulatory disclosures, juggling two distinct goals isn’t something that investors are accustomed to.

“If you’re a hedge fund and you want to make that kind of a concentrated bet, you’re entitled to do that,” Lichtenfeld said, but “as a software company to make this kind of a bet is completely irresponsible.”

‘Critical Point’

Saylor said the company has been upfront with investors throughout. When MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin holding, it held a Dutch auction to give shareholders time to sell their stock.

“Everybody had plenty of time to digest the news and decide whether they’re on or off,” Saylor said.

With all the attention he’s attracted, Saylor wants to do more than just defend a radical investment strategy. He’s become something of a global Bitcoin ambassador in recent months, appearing regularly on crypto podcasts and YouTube shows advocating for digital-asset investments.

“This is a really critical point in human history,” he said. “We’ll build a better world on it once people understand it. We’re still very early. This will be the decade.”

(Updates with additional purchases in 17th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Weeks After $1B Bitcoin Purchase, MicroStrategy Buys Another $15M Worth Of Cryptocurrency

    What Happened: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) just bought another $15 million worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), taking its total holdings to 91,326 BTC worth over $2.2 billion. The company’s CEO announced the purchase on Twitter, saying that the 262 BTC was acquired at an average purchase price of $57,146. MicroStrategy has purchased an additional ~262 bitcoins for ~$15.0 million in cash at an average price of ~$57,146 per #bitcoin. As of 3/12/2021, we #hodl ~91,326 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.211 billion at an average price of ~$24,214 per bitcoin. $MSTRhttps://t.co/QIQP30rv2q — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) March 12, 2021 This marks MicroStrategy’s third Bitcoin purchase in 2021 and comes only a few weeks after it announced a $1.026 billion Bitcoin purchase from the proceeds of its convertible note sale. While over 21 public companies have now disclosed that a portion of their treasury reserves has been allocated to Bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s accumulation far outpaces them – the software company owns just under 0.5% of Bitcoin's total supply. Why It Matters: Since its initial investment in August 2020, the price of Bitcoin has surged by over 400%. However, the company continued its strategic Bitcoin purchases even at these considerably higher price points. MicroStrategy Performance Mar. 11, 2021 Since the start of its #Bitcoin treasury program:$MSTR +496% $BTC +407%$NASDAQ +20% pic.twitter.com/Y5oguEQX4e — ecoinometrics (@ecoinometrics) March 12, 2021 In fact, since the initial announcement of its Bitcoin treasury program, shares of MicroStrategy have moved largely in tandem with Bitcoin’s price but have returned over 496% during the same period. With such a sizable amount of Bitcoin in its reserves, many investors saw the opportunity to trade shares of MicroStrategy as they would a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $56,400 at the time of writing – down from its high of $58,091 seen earlier today. Image: Executium via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan To Launch Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket With 11 'Bitcoin Stocks' Including MicroStrategy And Square© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Forget Buying the Dip, MicroStrategy Buys $15M of Bitcoin as It Nears the All-Time High

    This latest purchase brings the firm's total bitcoin holdings to around 91,326, bought for an average of $24,214 apiece.

  • All about Gemini, the Winklevoss Bitcoin Exchange

    Gemini is a private, licensed digital asset exchange that also offers custodian services for digital holdings. It was founded in 2014 in the United States by the Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, and has now expanded its operations to Europe and Asia.﻿﻿ (For more, see Winklevoss Interview: Bitcoin Payment System Worth $400 Billion.) They already offer Bitcoin and Ether Trading; commencing May 19, 2018, they are set to also offer trading in Zcash. Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash are reportedly also expected to be approved.

  • Etherum is rising faster than Bitcoin – is it a good investment?

    Ethereum is well known in the cryptocurrency world but lacks the star status of Bitcoin among mainstream investors. It is second to Bitcoin in terms of market value, at £145bn compared with Bitcoin’s £750bn, but its price has risen even more quickly this year, up 145pc versus 97pc for Bitcoin. One Ethereum token now costs $1,770 (£1,270) not far off its all-time high of $2,000. But what exactly is it, will its price keep rising, and should investors buy some? What is it? Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, which runs on its own "blockchain", an online ledger which tracks the transfer of information. It was created by Vitalik Buterin in 2013, a developer who was just 19 at the time. His vision was for a decentralised payment network, with its own cryptographic currency, that allows anonymous payments to be sent across the internet without the need for a bank or other third party. As the second-biggest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, Ethereum has inevitably drawn comparisons to it. Its rapid rise has also led to claims of a bubble. But advocates say Ethereum has several advantages over Bitcoin that make it more useful. The first is that Ethereum allows for "blocks", the records of cryptocurrency transactions, that can be created much more quickly than Bitcoin. While Bitcoin has been more widely adopted by online retailers and even some physical stores, Ethereum's fans believe its efficiency makes it better for transactions, rather than storing value. But the major advantage of Ethereum is that the technology allows for third party applications, not just the currency, to run on the network. Bitcoin's appeal lies in money that is not controlled by any one party and does not have to run through a central server, but Ethereum allows not just money, but all sorts of other things to run on the network. Storing files on a cloud storage service like Dropbox means the user is trusting Dropbox to take care of it, but on a decentralised storage network, they are placing their faith in fellow users who have an interest in maintaining it. A number of apps are being built on Ethereum, and the network is also being used by start-ups to raise money with initial coin offerings, which exchange Ethereum or other currencies for special "tokens" that grant access to a service.

  • Coupang: Harvard dropout rockets into mega-billionaire's club

    The "Amazon of South Korea", Coupang was founded by Bom Kim and has just listed its shares.

  • Bitcoin Battles Resistance Near All-Time High as Possible ‘Double Top’ Looms: Technical Analysis

    For now, BTC’s uptrend remains intact.

  • Here’s how far the Nasdaq could fall if bond yields reach 2%

    In early Friday action, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was rising and Nasdaq 100 futures were falling. After a very close connection since the pandemic began, inflation-adjusted yields have kept climbing, but the Nasdaq 100 has suffered. Joe Kalish, chief global macro strategist at Ned Davis Research, says the Nasdaq 100 could fall 20% from its peak if the 10-year Treasury reaches 2%.

  • Nasdaq Slips As Biden Stimulus Raises These Fears; Dow Rallies; Warren Buffett Stock Crumbles

    The Nasdaq sold off as the 10-year Treasury yield spiked. The Dow Jones continued to rally, however. A Warren Buffett stock dipped.

  • Biden’s $1.9 trillion ‘rescue plan’ eliminates taxes on cancelled student loan debt

    The COVID-19 relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law eliminates an obstacle to broad-based student debt cancellation — the tax treatment of any discharged debt. Right now, borrowers who have their student loans discharged — with a few exceptions, including through Public Service Loan Forgiveness — face a tax bill on the cancelled debt. Under the $1.9 trillion relief bill known as the American Rescue Plan, any student debt wiped away through the end of 2025 wouldn’t be counted as income for tax purposes.

  • Bitcoin price under pressure as Binance faces probe, but crypto headed for 16% weekly rise

    Bitcoin prices head for a sharp weekly rise on Friday, even as the cryptocurrency was facing some negative headlines tied to a major trading platform.

  • Apple is ‘a force for good,’ Facebook not so much: Walter Isaacson

    Walter Isaacson says Apple is more of a force of good than the likes of Facebook, which allows for the spread of misinformation and anger.

  • BlackRock Says Gold ‘Failing’ as Equity Hedge, Faces Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Global money manager BlackRock Inc. just delivered a double-barreled warning on the merits of holding traditional haven gold right now.Bullion is proving to be a less effective hedge against moves in other assets, such as stocks, as well as inflation, according to Russ Koesterich, portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Global Allocation Fund. Moreover, gold faces headwinds should the recovery pick up pace, he warned in a blog post.Gold is “failing as an equity hedge,” Koesterich said, noting its positive relationship with risky assets was even stronger when compared with tech stocks. He added: “Gold’s ability to hedge against inflation has been somewhat exaggerated. While it is a reasonable store of value over the very long-term -- think centuries -- it is less reliable across most investment horizons.”Bullion has lost ground in 2021 as the recovery from the pandemic gains more traction and Treasury yields surge, although the haven has made a partial comeback this week. The typical case for holding the metal in a multi-asset portfolio is that it can help to balance out shifts in other holdings, especially equities. But BlackRock says that right now gold isn’t working well as a hedge against either stock moves or inflation risks, although it was against the dollar.“Absent a strong view on a declining dollar, I would own less gold,” Koesterich wrote in the March 10 entry, noting that the precious metal was still demonstrating a strong inverse relationship with the U.S. currency. “And for those investors still looking for a hedge, one word: cash.”Spot gold traded at $1,735.16 an ounce at 9:35 a.m. in London, down more than 8% this year, while a gauge of the U.S. currency has risen about 1.8%. Among equity benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index has gained almost 4% in 2021.“While gold’s recent correlation with stocks and inflation has been positive to effectively zero, it is still demonstrating a strong, negative relationship with the dollar,” said Koesterich. “For this reason, gold should probably still be thought of as a dollar hedge.”As leading economies seek to strengthen the recovery from the pandemic, Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle Wednesday, with the House passing the bill on a 220-to-211 vote. That sends the measure to the U.S. president for his signature.‘Prove a Headwind’“More stimulus and improving vaccine distribution suggest the possibility of an economic surge,” he wrote. “Should this happen, real rates are likely to continue to rise from still historically depressed levels. As has been the case the past month, this will likely prove a headwind for gold.”Bullion’s decline this year has been accompanied by a steady drawdown in holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds, while banks have chopped price targets after the asset hit a record in 2020. Global ETF volumes have sunk to the lowest since June, losing about 150 tons so far in 2021.Banks paring forecasts include UBS Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., with the latter noting that the main reason behind gold’s underperformance is a strong rotation into risky assets on the back of a repricing of global growth. In January, ABN Amro Bank NV warned that gold had peaked and would drop.(Updates price in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Firm Behind Biggest Bitcoin Trust Is Hiring Entire ETF Team

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments is making a bet that the approval of a U.S. cryptocurrency ETF is not too far off in the future.The digital-asset management firm has posted at least nine ETF-related positions to LinkedIn, signaling it is anticipating a green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission for a crypto ETF -- a goal that has eluded U.S. funds for years.“The race to launch the first Bitcoin ETF is heating up,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research. “It’s more of a question on when the SEC will approve a Bitcoin ETF, not if.”U.S. regulators are currently considering several filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, although the price swings common in cryptocurrenies and allegations of manipulation have derailed similar efforts in the past. Once regulatory hurdles are overcome, the firm that launches the first Bitcoin ETF will have an edge over the competition, industry participants say.“First-mover advantage in the ETF space is tremendous, particularly when the underlying assets overlap,” Rosenbluth said. “Whichever comes out of the gate first will have a leg up.”This played out just last month, as the first two North American Bitcoin ETFs began trading in Canada. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), which launched one day ahead of Evolve Fund Group’s Bitcoin ETF (EBIT), well exceeded its peer in trading volume.“There’s more competition in the marketplace and in markets outside the U.S., in particular Canada,” and that’s “causing folks to think an ETF approval in the U.S. might be likely,” said Zac Prince, co-founder and chief executive officer of BlockFi, which is one of the largest holders of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). He added that Grayscale’s ETF job postings are “an interesting signal.”Though Grayscale has filed to create an ETF in the past, the firm doesn’t currently have an active filing with the SEC for a Bitcoin or crypto-related ETF. But the firm could roll its $35 billion Bitcoin Trust -- the largest Bitcoin fund -- into an ETF.“We’re not able to provide further detail aside from the fact that we are continuously exploring new opportunities, such as an ETF, in response to customer demand,” said Michael Sonnenshein, Grayscale’s chief executive officer. “We were the first to provide exposure to a digital asset through a regulated wrapper, and our goal is to ensure that we lead the market in whatever future product we bring forward as well.”Typically when a firm develops an ETF team, it builds it up over an extended period of time while preparing to enter the market, according to Rosenbluth. This makes the size of Grayscale’s job postings notable.“It signifies, one, that they are planning to file for an ETF and that they hope the approval process would be potentially quick and thus don’t want to miss out on hitting the ground running,” he said.The job postings currently listed on LinkedIn include an ETF market maker relationship manager, ETF finance reporting manager, ETF finance support manager, ETF creation and redemption specialist, ETF authorized participant relationship manager, ETF product development specialist, a compliance officer and two sales director positions.(Updates to add that Grayscale had past filing for ETF in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Short Seller Takes Aim at Another EV Maker. Its Stock Is Tumbling.

    Hindenburg Research just released a negative report on Lordstown Motors, a start-up EV maker that plans to launch an all-electric pickup truck in 2021.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Outdoing Obama

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down President Biden's week as many compare his early successes to Obama's.

  • Warren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member of $100 Billion Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world’s wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he’s slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100 billion.The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman’s wealth jumped on Wednesday to $100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes Buffett the sixth member of the $100 billion club, a group including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his friend Bill Gates.The clan’s combined fortunes have grown rapidly, fueled by government stimulus, central-bank policy and the surging equity market. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle as the House voted to approve the legislation, adding to the $3 trillion or so in stimulus Washington has already disbursed in the past year.Berkshire, the source of virtually all of Buffett’s wealth, has had a fast start to 2021. The firm’s A shares are up 15% this year, outpacing the 3.8% gain of the S&P 500 Index. That’s been helped by Buffett’s recent push to spend record amounts buying back Berkshire’s own stock, a notable shift for an investor who has preferred to use the $138 billion cash pile to buy other businesses or common shares.Share BuybacksBuffett’s been struggling in recent years to find sizable deals to spark Berkshire’s growth, partially due to the sheer size of the conglomerate. That’s caused the shares to underperform the S&P 500 over the past five years. But in 2020, Buffett spent a record $24.7 billion on buybacks and filings indicate he’s already bought at least $4.2 billion worth of stock through mid-February.Read more: Berkshire’s Busy 2020 Broke a Record Despite No Major Deals ”His warming up to share buyback was clearly welcomed by investors,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Palazola, who also noted last year’s fears of the pandemic’s initial impact on the group were overdone. “The strength of Berkshire’s equity portfolio, specifically Apple, was a large contributor to book value,” he said.Surpassing $100 billion is all the more notable considering how much the Omaha billionaire has given away. A co-founder of the Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage philanthropy, Buffett has donated more than $37 billion in Berkshire stock since 2006. Without those gifts, which have cut his holdings of Berkshire Class A shares nearly in half, he’d be worth more than $192 billion.The staggering amounts accumulated by the ultra-wealthy -- $1.8 trillion by the world’s 500 richest in 2020 alone -- highlights the K-shaped recovery that’s taking place as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. While millions of disproportionately poor, working-class and minority people remain unemployed, the rich have seen incomes and net worth levels jump thanks to a buoyant stock market and rising home prices.Meanwhile, more than 8 million Americans -- including many children -- fell into poverty in the second half of last year, according to an analysis by University of Chicago economist Bruce Meyer, University of Notre Dame’s James Sullivan and Zhejiang University’s Jeehoon Han.Buffett added $1.9 billion to his fortune on Wednesday as Berkshire Class A shares hit a record high, helping lead a second day of gains for the S&P 500.(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla: Breaking Down Mizuho’s New Bullish Call

    The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is in its first innings and the industry has only started to gain traction. However, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh says the worldwide focus on sustainable energy and major battery technology advances, make it “one of the biggest transformations in automotive industry history.” At the center of this new paradigm, one name stands out above all others -- Tesla (TSLA). “With Tesla's cutting-edge battery technology driving key leadership in the EV market and providing sustainable energy storage for residential & industrial applications, disrupting the global energy market, we see TSLA as a leader for the next decade and beyond,” Rakesh noted. Amongst other things, what sets Tesla apart, is its in-house battery development. The company boasts industry-leading 4680 battery cell technology with “5x battery capacity and a ~49% cost reduction versus any battery available today.” By 2030, Tesla intends to grow its capacity tenfold to 3TWh. In the making of EVs, batteries amount to 30% of costs. Keeping the costs low is, therefore, “key to sustainable leadership and lowering the average MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) toward $25,000,” thus making EVs affordable to the wider public. Additionally, unlike any other OEMs (original equipment manufacturer), Tesla is fully vertically integrated. All aspects of production remain under the Tesla umbrella; from in-house chassis/powertrain to ADAS hardware/software, to battery production. All these will also help reduce costs via the company’s “globally decentralized manufacturing and high-volume Gigafactories in key markets.” What’s more, keeping production local – Tesla has factories in the US, China and soon in Berlin, Germany - has other advantages; Tesla can benefit from local subsidies, bypass tariffs and ocean freight costs. The global footprint will help speed up production, too. Rakesh expects Tesla’s 2021E global production capacity to increase by 60% year-over-year to roughly 1.34 million vehicles. Accordingly, Rakesh initiated coverage of Tesla with a Buy rating and set a $775 price target for the shares. This forecast calls for 12% gains over the next 12 months. (To watch Rakesh’s track record, click here) Tesla, however, always generate differing opinions, reflected in the wide spread of its ratings. With 14 Holds, 9 Buys and 7 Sells, the analyst consensus rate the stock a Hold. The Street expects shares to be changing hands at 7% discount, given the average price target stands at $641.12. (See Tesla stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • SBI Is Offering Shareholders Option of Getting XRP as Reward for 2nd Year

    SBI's support of XRP is a sign of the digital token's continued strong fan base in Japan.

  • Crypto Giant Binance Weighs Registering With CFTC, Baucus Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd., the operator of the largest cryptocurrency exchange, is weighing whether to register with the U.S.’s futures regulator, according to Max Baucus, a former Senator and ambassador to China who the firm tapped as a policy adviser.“I think they’re moving in that direction,” Baucus said in a Bloomberg Television interview Friday when asked whether the company plans to register as a broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. “That’s a policy decision that we’re discussing, and it’s a business judgment.”Bloomberg reported Friday that the CFTC is investigating whether Binance allowed Americans to make trades that violated U.S. rules. The company, which has an office in Singapore but says it lacks a single corporate headquarters, hasn’t been accused of misconduct. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao addressed the Bloomberg story in an online discussion, saying Binance has strong controls to prevent illicit transactions.Baucus, who declined to comment on any investigations into Binance, said it’s understandable that the CFTC and other agencies are examining trading of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies because of the industry’s explosive growth.“This is such a new phenomenon, it’s only appropriate the regulatory agencies do their job,” he said. “My job is to help them develop their business in a way that will expand, but also will be following regulations.”Binance announced the appointment of Baucus Thursday against a backdrop of growing regulatory scrutiny for cryptocurrencies and exchanges. Baucus will give “guidance on the organization’s government and regulatory efforts including building strong relations with U.S. authorities and regulators,” Binance said in a statement. He’ll focus on policy advice for global financial jurisdictions and liaise with U.S. officials.Baucus, a 79-year-old Montana Democrat and former envoy to China, said in the interview that he’s spent some time with Zhao, who assured him that Binance was following “not only the letter but the spirit of the law.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’