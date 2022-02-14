Bitcoin Holds Above $41K as Hashrate Surged to All-Time High

Shaurya Malwa
·2 min read

Bitcoin held above the $41,500 resistance level over the weekend after a slide from the $46,000 level last week. The move came as hashrates for the Bitcoin network hit lifetime highs.

  • Bitcoin has shown strength this month after a slide to yearly lows of $33,000 in January. It broke above the $38,000 and $41,500 resistance level in the first week of February to monthly highs of $46,000, a level previously seen in the final weeks of 2021.

  • Traders have since taken profits on the move as bitcoin saw weekly lows of $41,600 in early Asian hours on Monday but recovered to nearly $42,000 in afternoon hours.

Bitcoin hit resistance at $45,000 and has since fell. (TradingView)
Bitcoin hit resistance at $45,000 and has since fell. (TradingView)

  • RSI, or Relative Strength Index, levels showed readings of 39 on Monday, suggesting an end to the weekend slide and a continuation of the uptrend to the $48,000 level.

  • RSI is a price-chart indicator that calculates the magnitude of price changes. Readings above 70 suggest an asset is "overbought" and could see a correction, while below 30 imply “oversold” wherein assets may recover.

  • The weekend price action came as hashrates surged to new all-time highs, as per data from analytics tool YCharts. Hashrates are a measure of the computing power required to mine blocks on the Bitcoin network, and higher rates make it much more difficult for singular entities to try and control the network in the so-called “51% attack.”

  • Hashrates hit 248.11 million terahashes per second (TH/s) on Saturday, increasing from the 180 million TH/s level from last week. It currently hovers at 209.63 million TH/s, falling 15.51% in the past 24 hours, data show.

Hash rate surged to all-time highs. (YCharts)
Hash rate surged to all-time highs. (YCharts)

  • Bitcoin hashrates have increased by over 50% in the past year. As of last July, miners based in the U.S. accounted for 35.4% of the hashrate on the network.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Triple-Digit Rewards of Staking Offer a Crypto Winter Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent guidance provided by the U.S. Treasury Department on transaction reporting by crypto companies is shining some light on staking -- one of the least understood but hottest corners of the digital-asset world. Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelens

  • Young, Crypto-Savvy Voters May Hold Key to South Korea's Next Election

    Presidential candidates are wooing young retail investors who may decide the outcome of the upcoming election.

  • Clariant delays 2021 results on accounting probe

    Clariant delayed the release of its 2021 results due to an investigation into accounting issues, the Swiss speciality chemicals group said on Monday. An independent investigation is reviewing allegations from whistleblowers of improper booking of provisions and accruals in 2020 and 2021, it said in a statement, adding the company welcomed staff coming forward with the allegations which it took seriously. Clariant has appointed independent advisers and external counsel Deloitte and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher to investigate whether employees incorrectly booked provisions and accruals with the aim of steering results to meet targets.

  • Soon all blockchain companies will be crypto speculators

    It's a little hard to sit down and write up some jaunty notes on the current state of the technology startup market when news just broke that Russia is expected to invade Ukraine in short order. One result of today's increasingly rapid cadence of innovation in the technology world is that corporate venture capital work -- both defensive and offensive -- seems to start earlier and earlier in the lives of companies. OpenSea is the latest example of the trend.

  • Tom Thibodeau speaks on Knicks' toughness after collapse against Trail Blazers

    After the Knicks' disappointing loss, head coach Tom Thibodeau﻿ spoke to reporters about what happened on Saturday evening.

  • BlockFi Will Pay $100M in Settlement With SEC, State Regulators Over High-Yield Accounts: Report

    Crypto lender BlockFi will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) $50 million and stop opening new accounts of its high yield lending product to most Americans as part of a settlement of an ongoing investigation into whether the product is a securities offering, according to a published report. The settlement as described by Bloomberg does not appear to affect existing accounts. BlockFi will also pay another $50 million to various state regulators, according to the report.

  • 'Huge honor': Weymouth artist's Tom Brady portrait is part of NFL's new SoFi Stadium digs

    Rich Pellegrino's Tom Brady illustration is part of a mural in GameChangers Hall at SoFi Stadium and could be shown during Super Bowl Sunday coverage.

  • Super Bowl 2022 final score: Matthew Stafford leads Rams in late drive to overcome Bengals, 23-20

    The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI on their home turf at SoFi Stadium, proving that their “Super Bowl or bust” attitude can be successful. Since acquiring Matthew Stafford in the offseason, the Rams have prioritized winning now over future draft picks and acquisitions. Today, the risk paid off

  • 7 Things You Should Never Pay for With Cash

    Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dollar Tree Faces Backlash From Price Hikes: Will That Hurt Real Estate Investors?

    While many retailers struggled immensely during the pandemic, one breed of retailer shined: dollar stores. At a time when consumers had to be cash-savvy, dollar stores came to the rescue, allowing customers to load up on household essentials on the relative cheap. One such chain is Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR).

  • Here Is Another Stock Pick That Warren Buffett Nailed During the Pandemic

    Buffett took some criticism for selling a bunch of stocks during the pandemic. But he made a bunch of smart moves as well.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    Investing in equal parts of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 5.8% and exposure to different sectors of the economy. Scott Levine (Rio Tinto): With a market cap of nearly $130 billion, Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining stocks available to investors.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    Don't miss out on these superb investment opportunities just because some pundit tells you this is the time to focus on so-called value stocks.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • Bernie Sanders attacks Chipotle for hiking the cost of its menu items and accuses the chain of price gouging

    "Blaming the rising cost of a burrito on a minimum wage worker who got a 50 cent pay raise. That's not inflation. That's price gouging," Sanders said.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.