Bitcoin Hovers Near $3,630 as Top Cryptos See Minor Losses

Sunday, Feb. 17 — most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are reporting minor losses on the day by press time. Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen under the $3,650 mark again, according to Coin360 data.

Market visualization from Coin360 More

At press time, Bitcoin is down 0.18 percent on the day, trading at around $3,631, after a brief mid-day high of $3,680, according to CoinMarketCap data. Looking at its weekly chart, the coin has mostly traded sideways for the past week. The current price is about 0.3 percent lower than $3,643, the price at which Bitcoin started the week.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap More

Ethereum (ETH) has regained its position as the largest altcoin by market cap, which is at about $13.2 billion. The second-largest altcoin, Ripple (XRP), has a market cap of about $12.3 billion.

Ethereum is one of the largest top twenty gainers on the day, up by about 2 percent over the last 24 hours. At press time, ETH is trading around $126, after having started the day at $123. On its weekly chart, Ethereum has seen a steady climb upwards, its current value increasing over 7 percent from $117, the price at which the coin started the week.

Ethereum 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap More

Ripple has lost just over half a percent in the 24 hours to press time and is currently trading at around $0.30. On its weekly chart, the coin is also trading sideways — its current price is one percent lower than $0.303, the price at which XRP started the week.