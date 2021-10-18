Bitcoin hovers near 6-month high on ETF hopes, inflation worries

Representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency standing on the PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture
·3 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bitcoin hovered near six-month highs on Monday in anticipation of the listing of the first futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) in the United States, which investors hope will boost cryptocurrency trading volumes.

If the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) does not object, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF completes a 75-day period since the fund manager filed plans and could begin trading on Tuesday.

Other fund managers could list bitcoin ETFs in the coming days and weeks, and that could lead to wider investment in digital assets.

The world's largest cryptocurrency last stood at $62,288, near Friday's six-month high of $62,944 and not far from its all-time high of $64,895 hit in April.

Ether, another popular token used on the Ethereum blockchain, was traded around $3,866 and has been rising in tandem with bitcoin since mid-September.

"The news of a suite of futures-tracking ETFs is not new to those following the space closely, and to many this is a step forward but not the game-changer that some are sensing," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone in Melbourne, Australia.

"We've been excited by a spot ETF before, and this may need more work on the regulation front."

Among fund managers who have applied to launch bitcoin ETFs in the United States are the VanEck Bitcoin Trust, ProShares, Invesco, Valkyrie and Galaxy Digital Funds.

The Nasdaq on Friday approved the listing of the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF. Grayscale, the world's largest digital currency manager, is planning to convert its flagship product, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a spot bitcoin ETF, CNBC reported on Sunday.

After months of back-and-forth between the SEC and potential bitcoin futures ETF issuers, the regulator appears prepared to greenlight a handful of filings that would open the door to wider access to cryptocurrencies for retail and institutional investors alike.

Under the rule sets used by the ETF issuers, the SEC does not have to give explicit approval to the ETFs, which can be launched at the end of a 75-day period if the U.S. regulator has no objections.

Cryptocurrency investors expect the approval of the first U.S. bitcoin ETF to trigger an influx of money from institutional players who cannot invest in digital coins at the moment.

Rising global inflation worries have also increased appetite for bitcoin, which is in limited supply, in contrast to the ample amount of currencies issued by central banks in recent years as monetary authorities print money to stimulate their economies.

"Unlike its previous rallies, there doesn't seem to be much of exuberance in the market. A growing number of investors started to think inflation may not be temporary and it is possible that bitcoin is getting chosen as a hedge against inflation," said Makoto Sakumra, researcher at NLI Research Institute.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK finance chiefs fear supply chain drag for at least another year

    Supply chain problems that are dragging on the economy's post-lockdown recovery will persist for at least a year, according to a survey of chief financial officers at top British companies published on Monday. With the Bank of England trying to assess how long a recent jump in inflation is likely to last, more than half of the chief financial officers surveyed by accountants Deloitte believed consumer price inflation would still be above 2.5% in two years' time. Deloitte said CFOs expected operating costs to rise by the most in the survey's 14-year history over the next 12 months.

  • Just-in-Time Economy Becoming a Problem for Europe, Lagarde Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirEuropean Central Bank President Chri

  • Ethereum Is One to Watch Amid Speculation for Next Crypto ETF

    Cryptocurrency market leaders are convinced that it is only a matter of time before an Ethereum ETF emerges.

  • Not All IATSE Members Will Be on Strike, but They All Want to Shut Down Hollywood

    IATSE can’t legally call for a full strike, but picket lines and solidarity could shut down even non-striking productions.

  • Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

    A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera operators, make-up artists, sound technicians and others, said negotiators agreed to a new three-year contract. "This is a Hollywood ending," Matthew Loeb, president of the union, said in an emailed statement.

  • Middle East Stocks Advance as Oil Surpasses $85: Inside EM

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirStocks in the Middle East picked up on Friday’s rally across global markets as oil’s gains through $85 a barrel emboldened investors.“GCC markets a

  • Search for Next ‘Squid Game’ Drives 30% Jump in Studio Santa

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny production company named for Father Christmas is the latest beneficiary of a rally in Korean entertainment stocks, as investors scour Netflix Inc. hits for trading ideas following the success of “Squid Game”.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate F

  • China property shares fall even as PBOC says Evergrande woes manageable

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's property shares fell on Monday on signs of slowdown in the sector and even as the central bank said spillover effects from China Evergrande Group's debt woes were controllable. The CSI300 Real Estate Index, which tracks China's biggest developers, fell more than 2%, while an index tracking the broader sector was down roughly 1.7%. Hong Kong property shares fared a bit better, with an index tracking mainland property firms down 0.3%.

  • Europe’s Industry Risks ‘Demand Destruction’ Over Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s industrial producers like BASF SE and Yara International ASA so far have managed to pass on soaring energy costs to customers, shielding their profits. There’s a risk to that strategy: They could wipe out future sales.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in t

  • PBOC’s Yi Says China Can ‘Contain’ the Risk From Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirPeople’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said authorities can contain risks posed to the Chinese economy and financial system from the struggles of

  • Taiwan's Foxconn shows off three electric vehicle prototypes

    Taiwan tech giant Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a joint venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Microsoft, Tesla Rival Xpeng Are Buys In Broad Market Rally; Bitcoin ETF Launching

    With a confirmed market rally, how aggressive should investors get? A Bitcoin futures ETF is about to launch.

  • Sites where Germans killed Jews are dedicated in Poland

    The Polish witnesses of the German crime in Wojslawice lived for decades with the memories of their Jewish neighbors executed in 1942. “When I was a young boy I was running around these meadows but the elders were saying: ‘please do not run there because there are buried people, buried Jews,’” said Marian Lackowski, a retired police officer whose late mother witnessed the execution in the small town in eastern Poland. Born after the war, Lackowski has devoted years to ensuring that the victims receive a dignified burial, a mission he finally fulfilled Thursday as he gathered with Jewish and Christian clergy, the mayor, schoolchildren and other members of the town.

  • THE RUSH: Sky make WNBA history, Braves walk off and Cowboys win OT thriller

    Sky make WNBA history, Braves walk off and Cowboys win OT thriller

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • 1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

    The rise in online shopping over the past decade has led to a surge in digital payments. A smart way to invest in this trend is by buying shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). How does PayPal make money?

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.