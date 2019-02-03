Bitcoin Hovers Over the $3,450 Mark as Top Cryptos See Slight Losses

Sunday, Feb. 3 — most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are reporting slight losses on the day by press time. Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering over the $3,450 mark again, according to Coin360 data.

At press time, Bitcoin is down a fraction of half percent on the day, trading at around $3,476, according to CoinMarketCap. Looking at its weekly chart on CoinMarketCap, the current price is about 3 percent lower than $3,594, the price at which Bitcoin started the week.

Top altcoin Ripple (XRP) has lost over one percent in the 24 hours to press time and is currently trading at around $0.303. On its weekly chart, the current price is slightly lower than $0.316, the price at which XRP started the week. The current price is also lower than $0.333, the mid-week high reported on Jan. 31.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest altcoin by market cap, has seen its value decrease by about under a quarter of a percent over the last 24 hours. At press time, ETH is trading around $107, after having registered a mid-day high of $110. On the weekly chart, Ethereum’s current value has dropped over 7 percent from $115, the price at which the coin started the week.