Bitcoin IRA™ Adds Physical Gold To Its 24/7 Self-Trade Retirement Platform Despite Global Shortages

The company now allows its clients to buy, sell and swap physical gold instantly on its platform. Inventory is available today despite shortages in gold supply.

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts, today announces it has added physical gold to its list of available assets for its clients. This new asset is now available for self-directed investors to buy, sell and swap on the company's platform.

Now Available: Physical Gold at Bitcoin IRA More

When an individual purchases Gold on Bitcoin IRA's 24/7 self-trade retirement platform, they are buying the ownership rights to investment-grade, US-certified gold bars, where 1 Gold represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar. The client's Gold is stored in professional vault facilities (Brink's bullion vaults) and its value ties directly to the real-time market value of physical gold.

Gold is greatly out-performing nearly every other asset globally due to fears over the coronavirus impact and inevitable inflation of the US dollar. As a result, demand for physical gold soared in recent weeks and now many investment-grade gold options are out of stock with remaining available inventory having large premiums or extremely long shipping delays. In contrast, Bitcoin IRA's Gold offering doesn't have these limitations since its physical gold assets are transferred digitally so it greatly reduces the burdens of physical gold investing while still providing the same gold benefits and ownership rights.

The benefits of buying Gold on Bitcoin IRA's platform include:

Available Now: Physical Gold inventory is available today at regular market prices despite gold shortages in the United States and globally.

Physical Gold inventory is available today at regular market prices despite gold shortages in and globally. Easy & Fast: Individuals can instantly buy and sell real, physical gold directly in their self-directed retirement account using the company's proprietary 24/7 self-trading platform.

Individuals can instantly buy and sell real, physical gold directly in their self-directed retirement account using the company's proprietary 24/7 self-trading platform. Cheaper: Traditional gold firms have high broker fees and charge expensive vault storage fees. Bitcoin IRA's gold program removes the middle-men and is a cost-effective, convenient and a safer way to invest in physical gold.

Traditional gold firms have high broker fees and charge expensive vault storage fees. Bitcoin IRA's gold program removes the middle-men and is a cost-effective, convenient and a safer way to invest in physical gold. Secure: The gold is insured at Brink's bullion vault facility, including any gold in transit (learn more). Additionally, all digital assets purchased on the Bitcoin IRA platform are stored with BitGo Trust, a US-registered qualified custodian, with $100M custody insurance policy (learn more).

Physical Gold joins 7 other digital assets available on Bitcoin IRA platform including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Zcash (ZEC).

Chris Kline, COO of Bitcoin IRA said:

"Alternative assets like physical gold can be key to effective portfolio diversification. Our goal is to continue expanding options for our clients. The current market environment makes it clear they are looking for more than traditional stocks and bonds."

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in cryptocurrency transactions, opened more than 50,000 consumer accounts, and performed thousands of individual trades for its clients using its proprietary 24/7 online self-trader.

Individuals interested in adding physical gold or cryptocurrencies to their IRA can learn more at bitcoinira.com/what-is-gold or by calling 866-333-4307.

ABOUT BITCOIN IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com , is the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading exchange and then moves the funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in investments, gained over 4,000 clients and received more than 650 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.