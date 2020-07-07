Bitcoin IRA™ Releases New Video Highlighting the Benefits of Investing in Crypto for Retirement

The leading crypto IRA platform shows investors how they could transform their retirement accounts with Bitcoin.

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts, today released a new video highlighting why investors should consider Bitcoin in a retirement account.

Bitcoin continues to far out-perform the S&P 500 and nearly all other traditional asset classes in 2020 and over the last 5 years (source: MarketWatch). This video explains the many benefits of adding Bitcoin to a retirement account, including the tax advantages, and how to get started.

Watch the new video here.

In addition to Bitcoin's strong market performance, Bitcoin IRA has recently launched several new programs to help make investing in cryptocurrencies easier and more accessible. The company's traditional program enables individuals to rollover their existing IRA and buy crypto using their proprietary 24/7 online self-trading platform, while their all-new Saver IRA™ program allows consumers to start a new retirement account and contribute for as little as $100 a month.

The company also added physical gold as a new asset option earlier this year enabling its clients to buy and sell investment-grade, US-certified gold bars, directly on its platform alongside 7 other digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Zcash (ZEC).

Bitcoin IRA has over 1,600 reviews with an average rating of over 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Individuals interested in adding Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies or physical gold to their IRA can learn more at bitcoinira.com or by calling 866-333-4307.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading exchange, and store the funds in an industry leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in investments, has over 50,000 account holders, and has received more than 1,000 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

