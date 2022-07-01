Bitcoin Surges 11% on Dip Buyers Yearning for Better Second Half

Suvashree Ghosh
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dip buyers are hoping things won’t get much worse for cryptocurrencies in the remainder of this year judging by the latest surge in the virtual coin.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The largest digital token rallied as much as 11.3% at one point in Asian trading Friday and was at $20,300 as of 10:20 a.m in Tokyo, an 8% gain. The bout of optimism was also evident in coins such as Ether, Solana and Avalanche.

Bitcoin has been gyrating around the $20,000 mark after a 56% slide this year. The retreat has become emblematic of depressed spirits in global markets as liquidity evaporates amid tightening monetary policy to fight inflation.

Outrageous crypto swings have sometimes buffeted traditional assets this year. This time around, the latest jump higher failed to alleviate the gloom enveloping US equity futures, which remained in the red.

“If the bloodbath on Wall Street remains the theme in the third quarter, Bitcoin could be vulnerable to one more ugly plunge that could have many traders fearing a fall towards the $10,000 area,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

