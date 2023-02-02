Bitcoin Jumps to Highest Since August in Post-Fed Crypto Rally

Bitcoin Jumps to Highest Since August in Post-Fed Crypto Rally
Suvashree Ghosh
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin hit the highest since August as investors interpreted Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments about progress on inflation as a sign that a less harsh monetary policy backdrop lies ahead.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The largest token rose as much as 2.4% and was trading at $24,020 as of 9:35 a.m. in Singapore amid wider crypto gains, including a 3% climb in second-ranked Ether. A gauge of the top 100 digital assets has added 37% this year.

A range of investments from stocks to bonds and crypto pushed higher after Powell said the disinflationary process is underway. He didn’t push back aggressively on a rally in global markets this year that’s loosened financial conditions, which can make it harder to temper price pressures.

He was speaking after the Fed downshifted as predicted to a quarter-point interest-rate hike. Powell said policymakers expect to deliver a “couple” more rate rises before putting their aggressive tightening campaign on hold.

“Cryptocurrencies are rallying on risk-on sentiment after dovish comments from the Fed overnight,” said Cici Lu, founder of Venn Link Partners, a blockchain adviser. She added that she’s detected more purchases by institutional clients in recent weeks.

Digital assets are rebounding from steep losses last year, a period pockmarked by blowups like that of the FTX exchange.

“Usage, adoption and innovation remain a much more positive picture than pricing and investor sentiment was reflecting,” said Richard Galvin, co-founder of fund manager Digital Asset Capital Management.

For crypto market prices: CRYP; for top crypto news: TOP CRYPTO.

--With assistance from Sunil Jagtiani.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase NFT Pauses Creator Drops, Insists Marketplace Is Not Shutting Down

    Coinbase NFT says the move will allow its developers to focus on other features for its product.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell strikes a new optimistic tone as he points to falling inflation and says that he thinks we can avoid a recession

    “The ingredients for a soft landing are falling into place,” BMO Wealth Management’s chief investment strategist, Yung-Yu Ma, said. “The Fed is struggling to maintain a semblance of hawkishness.”

  • Asian shares jump, dollar eases after Powell comments

    Asian stocks jumped on Thursday while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "disinflationary" process was underway, boosting risk appetite and hope that the U.S. central bank will soon end its monetary tightening streak. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.84% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.37%. The U.S. central bank announced an expected 25 basis points interest rate increase after a year of larger hikes and said it had turned a key corner in the fight against a high inflation rate.

  • Oil Advances as Traders Weigh China’s Outlook, Weaker Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil staged a partial rebound after slumping on Wednesday as the US dollar fell and traders weighed the potential for better demand in China.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on Amazon8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesWest Texas Interm

  • China’s ‘clean heating’ policies may have saved thousands of lives: study

    The implementation of “clean heating” policies has dramatically improved air quality in northern China — likely preventing about 23,000 premature deaths last year alone, a new study has found. Concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) from heating activities dropped by 41.3 percent from 2015 to 2021 in Beijing and 27 other surrounding cities, according to…

  • Biden Proposal Targets Credit Card Late Fees

    President Biden today proposed new regulations targeting excessive credit card late fees and asked Congress to tackle "junk fees" on a variety of other products and services

  • What’s Driving the Bitcoin Rally? And Will It Expand?

    Following a difficult last year, Bitcoin has been off to a great start in 2023, but whether the recent rally will translate into a longer bull run and extend to the broader crypto market is yet to be...

  • Biden Administration Proposes Rule to Lower Credit-Card Late Fees

    WASHINGTON— The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed a rule to limit late fees on credit cards, kicking off a regulatory battle with banks that issue the cards. The rule put forward by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau aims to lower penalties to $8 from as much as $41 for a missed payment, according to the CFPB, which said the fees typically far exceed the card issuers’ costs to collect late payments. “By almost eliminating the fee, it could increase the number of late payments, which harms the credit worthiness of the consumer,” said Jodie Kelley, chief executive officer of the Electronic Transactions Association, an industry group that represents banks that offer credit cards and related services.

  • Meta stock jumps after hours on Q4 revenue beat, share buyback plans

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith reports on how Meta stock is trading after hours following the Facebook parent company's Q4 earnings results.

  • Feds move to crack down on ‘excessive’ credit-card late fees

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says its proposals could reduce late fees charged by credit-card providers by as much as $9 billion a year.

  • Microsoft is chill with employees using ChatGPT — just don’t share ‘sensitive data’ with it.

    A leaked internal message revealed that Microsoft told employees that using ChatGPT for work is fine. But they should still be careful while using it.

  • Oshkosh Corp. selling part of McNeilus concrete truck business, combines segments

    Specialty truck manufacturer Oshkosh Corp. has agreed to sell its London Machinery Inc. subsidiary and part of its McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc. business to a privately held industrial holding company in Chicago.

  • Meta Gets Back to Reality

    Facebook and Instagram’s parent said it is paring back spending plans and focusing on its social media roots, enthusing investors

  • Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark

    Tesla's data library as well as training and inference tools should help position it to "build other autonomous machines that navigate the physical world", according to Ark.

  • Biden’s plan to curb credit-card late fees could undercut Apple, Google app stores

    President Joe Biden's push to curb credit card late fees means consumers could expect lower prices charged by Apple and Google on their mobile app stores.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry issues a grave warning to investors with a one-word tweet: 'Sell.'

    Burry made the grim pronouncement days after comparing the S&P 500's latest rebound to its short-lived rally during the dot-com crash.

  • Dollar plunges as Fed says disinflation now in play

    The dollar tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near. Investors took a dovish cue from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday that "the disinflationary process has started" in the world's largest economy, although he also signalled that interest rates would continue rising and that cuts were not in the offing. The Fed's statement on Wednesday, which came after the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting where policymakers agreed to raise rates by 25 basis points, marked the central bank's first explicit acknowledgment of slowing inflation.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Well-chosen dividend stocks can supply you with just such an income stream, as well as valuable share price appreciation. To help you in your pursuit of these wealth-creators, here are three outstanding dividend stocks that are particularly attractive buys today. The aptly named Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC) excels in this lucrative sector, and it's poised to deliver handsome gains to its investors in the coming decade.