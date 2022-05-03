Bitcoin lobbyists rebut ‘misconceptions’ over environmental impact

Signed by MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor, Castle Island Ventures’ Nic Carter and Block’s Jack Dorsey, the Bitcoin Mining Council’s (BMC) letter to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sought to respond to legislators’ “serious concerns.”

BMC’s letter was written in response to an April 20 letter sent to the EPA by a group of legislators who “have serious concerns” about crypto mining facilities polluting communities across the country and having “outsized contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.”

Such a statement “confuses data centers with power generation facilities,” and centers with miners are “no different” than the ones hosting or operated by Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, the letter said.

The Bitcoin mining industry employed an estimated 58.4% sustainable energy mix in the first three months of this year, the BMC noted, citing a survey it conducted.

“This is markedly more sustainable than the default U.S. energy mix at 21% sustainable,” the industry lobby group said in the letter, citing data from the Energy Information Administration.

