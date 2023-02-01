Bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation cuts NYDIG debt 78% to US$17 million

Motley Fool

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) developers are planning another upgrade, set to be released sometime this March. Building off its previous upgrade, known as The Merge, this next one is being referred to as Shanghai and will allow users to withdraw staked Ethereum that was previously locked up on the blockchain. There is some uncertainty what the Shanghai update might do to Ethereum's price in the short term, but over a longer time frame, it is considered a much-needed change for the crypto to finally reap some benefits that come with its move to proof-of-stake.