Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Reports Record Earnings, With Expansion on Track

Associated Press

A former casino executive who was one of just two parents to go to trial in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal was sentenced Wednesday to serve one year and one day in federal prison, the stiffest sentence so far handed down in the case, federal prosecutors said. Gamal Abdelaziz was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release, 400 hours of community service and pay a fine of $250,000 in the sentence handed down by Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston federal court. Abdelaziz didn't comment after the sentencing, but in court apologized to his family and friends and asked the judge for mercy.