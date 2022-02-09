Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Reports Record Earnings, With Expansion on Track

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI
Aoyon Ashraf
·1 min read

In its first quarterly results since coming public late last year, Sydney-based Iris Energy (IREN) reported mining 364 bitcoin (BTC) in its fiscal second quarter (ended Dec. 31), up 51% from three months earlier.

  • Revenue of $20 million was up about 93% from the previous quarter, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation (EBITDA) of $14.3 million was up more than 156%; adjusted EBITDA margin of 72% rose from 54% previously.

  • The revenue and EBITDA gains are thanks to a 97% quarterly jump in operating hashrate to 685 PH/s and the resultant 51% rise in bitcoins mined to 364, combined with the higher average price of bitcoin during the October quarter.

  • The company said construction at its Mackenzie facility in British Columbia is ahead of schedule, with commissioning of the first 0.3 EH/s expected early in the second quarter this year followed by full ramp up to 1.5 EH/s in Q3. Another British Columbia facility, Prince George, is on track to deliver 1.4 EH/s mining capacity in Q3 2022, with expansion to 2.4 EH/s expected in 2023.

  • “Iris Energy is on track to be one of the largest listed bitcoin miners with 15 EH/s of hardware secured (~10 EH/s expected to be operational by early 2023) and 765MW of grid-connected power operating or under construction,” said founder and co-CEO Daniel Roberts.

  • On Jan. 21, the miner said it secured a 600-megawatt connection agreement for a new Texas crypto mining facility.

  • IREN shares are posting modest gains in after-hours action, with bitcoin (BTC) steadying just above $44,000.

