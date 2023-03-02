Bitcoin miner Riot delays annual report, to restate results

FILE PHOTO: A representation of bitcoin is seen in an illustration picture
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms Inc said on Thursday it expects to delay its annual financial report as it has to correct errors identified in earlier financial statements.

In a regulatory filing, Riot said its financial statements for the quarters ending in March, June and September in 2021 and 2022 can no longer be relied upon, as it had inaccurately calculated impairment related to its bitcoin assets.

Riot's shares edged nearly 1% lower in after-hours trading.

The crypto miner expects to file the annual report within a 15-day extension it has obtained from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • Transgender pastor claims bias, sues Lutheran denomination

    The Rev. Megan Rohrer, who was elected as the first openly transgender bishop of one of the largest Christian denominations in the country in May 2021, has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was forced out from his post after enduring several months of discrimination and harassment. The denomination, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, declined comment, according to an email from spokesperson Candice Buchbinder. Rohrer, of San Francisco, resigned in June as bishop of the ELCA's Sierra Pacific Synod amid allegations of racism after he fired the pastor of a predominantly Latino, immigrant congregation in Stanton, California, on the Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, for which the community had planned elaborate festivities.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • This Dividend Growth Stock Seemed Stable, But Just Suspended Its Payouts

    It can be tempting to think that because a company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends the trend will continue. A great example of that is what happened with Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in February. Healthcare Services' business centers around housekeeping and dining services it offers to healthcare facilities.

  • This Underappreciated Investment Is Yielding Over 7%

    This strategy not only provides investors with above-average income, but also has the ability to produce significant price appreciation.

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Treasury Bills Hand Over Fist. Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

    In a diversified portfolio, Treasury bills -- a short-term security backed by the U.S. Treasury Department with a maturity of one year or less -- have been considered an afterthought over the past decade due to low yields. Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), holds nearly $95 billion of Berkshire's assets in Treasuries as of Dec. 31, 2022. Here's a look at how to buy Treasury bills and why the Oracle of Omaha is scooping them up hand over fist.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • Could an FDA Approval Send This Stock Flying?

    For a small-cap stock, getting approval from the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for a drug can be the game changer that sends its value soaring. One stock investors should be watching closely right now is Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX). At a valuation of only $1.4 billion, it's a modestly sized healthcare company.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway quietly made a $8.2 billion acquisition that taps into the electric-vehicle boom

    Berkshire bought Pilot, a truck-stop chain that has partnered with General Motors and Volvo to develop national EV charging networks.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Thriving Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Li Auto, XPeng, and NIO Stocks Soared. EV Deliveries Aren’t Why.

    Chinese electric-vehicle stocks started out rallying Wednesday, buoyed by optimism that the economic impacts of Covid-19 lockdowns in China have begun to fade. The economic news was initially enough to overcome weak combined delivery results from EV makers Li Auto (ticker: LI), XPeng (XPEV), and NIO (NIO). Buoying sentiment over Chinese names was the official manufacturing purchasing managers index, or PMI, data out Wednesday, which indicated that economic growth in China was ramping up faster than anticipated after a slow 2022.

  • Where Will Plug Power Be in 3 Years?

    Enthusiastic about the prospects of hydrogen and fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), investors have sent the stock soaring more than 14% since the start of the year, which is no small feat considering the S&P 500 has risen 3.4%. Sure, the hydrogen economy is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, but that doesn't mean Plug Power is guaranteed to prosper. Due in large part to securing major customers like Walmart and Amazon over the years, Plug Power has, undeniably, excelled at growing its top line.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in March

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.8% to 13.7%, are attractively valued and ripe for the picking.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 FAANG Stocks, but He Especially Loves This One

    This isn't just Buffett's favorite FAANG stock; it's his favorite stock overall outside of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Citi (C) Closes Sale of Vietnam Consumer Banking Business

    With the sale of its Vietnam retail banking and consumer credit card businesses to United Overseas Bank Limited, Citigroup (C) closes six divestitures as part of its strategy refresh.

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian's Big Problem Doesn't Go Away

    Tesla's heralded rival faces lingering supply-chain issues, which led the EV upstart to issue disappointing guidance.

  • 7 easy and chic airport outfit ideas for spring break szn

    You need to be prepared in case Harry Styles is assigned to the seat next to you! You can thank us later. The post 7 easy and chic airport outfit ideas for spring break szn appeared first on In The Know.