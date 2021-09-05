Bitcoin Miners Convene with Texan Oil and Gas Executives to Talk Energy

BeInCrypto Staff
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

At a recent meeting of 200 oil and gas executives and bitcoin miners in Texas, flared, vented and stranded gas assets were discussed as a way forward for bitcoin miners to deal with their ever-increasing electricity and energy requirements.

One Texas native described in a report by CNBC on the topic named Hayden Griffin Haby III, formerly a surface landman, has been exclusively mining bitcoins for the last nine months. Haby co-founded a company that powers bitcoin mining setups with flared, vented, and stranded natural gas assets.

An interesting confluence of events occurred, with the Chinese government banning crypto mining rigs this past spring. This could potentially result in an influx of Chinese crypto-miners into Houston, to make use of the novel energy resource provided.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inside the Network of U.S. Vets and Operatives Helping Save People in Afghanistan: 'In No Way Is This Over'

    "Afghans, family members — they keep calling us with these panicked messages," one advocate tells PEOPLE. "It's heart-wrenching"

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 5th, 2021

    After a mixed day for Bitcoin and the crypto majors on Saturday. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,000 levels would be needed to deliver market support.

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • A family of wild boars organized a cage breakout of 2 piglets, demonstrating high levels of intelligence and empathy

    Scientists said female boar strategically targetted wooden logs that blocked the cage trap's doors at a nature reserve in the Czech Republic.

  • California Is Getting Rid of Natural Gas Power. Why That’s Great for GE Stock.

    The Los Angeles City Council voted to get rid of fossil fuel power generation by 2035, a decade faster than initially planned. While it's only one city, the move has implications for many businesses, namely General Electric.

  • Endangered garter snakes find refuge at San Francisco airport

    The airport has set aside and fenced in 180 acres just for the endangered animals.

  • I tried the buzzed-about ‘laundry egg’ that one reviewer called the ‘wave of the future’ for doing laundry. Here’s what it’s like to use.

    Not only does laundry for our family of four consume at least half an hour of every day — on some days I run more than two full loads of laundry — but I also know that it’s bad for the environment. Every time I run a load, I use a laundry pod — or three, depending on how large the load is. The Ecoegg is a laundry system that replaces your need for laundry detergent or pods by using reusable mineral pellets encased in a recyclable plastic egg (one pellet-filled egg is good for 70 washes) to clean clothes, in a way that is reportedly both eco-friendly and saves you a lot of money on detergent, the company notes.

  • Pregnant Sloth at Cincinnati Zoo Gets Stuffed Animal to Cuddle and Carry to Prep for Motherhood

    Lightning the two-toed sloth is expecting her first child this fall and is practicing for motherhood with a small plush sloth

  • After this desert city faced dry taps, California rushed through emergency water funding

    Officials in Needles feared the city could go dry but state officials have come through with a $2 million bailout.

  • How a Tahoe refuge saved owls, coyotes and raccoons from wildfire

    Wildfires take a devastating toll on local animals. A Lake Tahoe refuge made sure its creatures didn’t suffer the same fate An owl rescued from Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center recuperates at a bird sanctuary. Photograph: Don Preisler/Photo by Don Preisler Greg Erfani watched the flames grow bigger and bigger as they crept toward Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, the animal refuge he helps run in South Lake Tahoe. He feared not only for himself but for the menagerie of raccoons, coyotes, owls and porcupi

  • Only Set of Giant Panda Twins in U.S. Celebrate 5th Birthday at Zoo Atlanta

    Ya Lun and Xi Lun, a set of giant panda twins at Zoo Atlanta, celebrated their 5th birthday this week with banana-topped ice "cakes" and leaf eater biscuits

  • Weaponizing Carbon Dioxide In The 21st Century

    Just as oil became a geopolitical weapon in the 21st century, carbon dioxide is set to become a geopolitical weapon in the 21st century

  • Climate Czar Kerry Fails To Clinch Climate Deal With China

    U.S. President Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry’s requests to make more climate pledges before a UN summit in November fell on deaf ears in China

  • Bindi Irwin Calls Father Steve Irwin Her Daughter Grace's 'Guardian Angel' 15 Years After His Death

    “I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl," Bindi wrote in an emotional tribute to her Crocodile Hunter father, who died in 2006

  • Chip shortage forces General Motors to idle North American plants

    General Motors will temporarily shut down eight of its 15 North American assembly plants for a week starting Monday because of a worsening global microchip shortage, according to ABC News.Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and other disasters have disrupted supply chains for semiconductors, which are crucial for thousands of computer-controlled systems in new vehicles.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe shortage has forced

  • Mexican national imprisoned for smuggling wildlife into US

    A Mexican national was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle protected reptiles from Mexico to the United States, the Justice Department announced Friday.

  • Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida

    The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles (three kilometers) south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos first published Wednesday by The Associated Press.

  • Explained: The state of the U.S. electric vehicle charging network

    President Joe Biden wants to expand the U.S. charging network for electric vehicles, a key part of his agenda to curb greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate changeU.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: “Today, I'm announcing steps we're taking set a new pace for electric vehicles. (FLASH) This is a big deal."Here’s the state of the U.S. electric vehicle charging networkBIDEN: “One, it transforms our infrastructure. We're going to put Americans to work modernizing our roads, our highways, our ports, our airports, rail and transit systems. You know, that includes putting IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) members and other union workers to work, installing a national network of five hundred thousand charging stations on our roads and highways and at our homes and our apartments.”1/CURRENT NETWORKThe U.S. currently has a total of nearly 43,000 public EV charging stations and around 120,000 charging ports.That’s according to U.S. Department of Energy data.But chargers are distributed unevenly across the country, with California having nearly the same amount of stations as the 39 states with the lowest count combined.EV-supported policies by other states concentrated in the Pacific Northwest and U.S. Northeast have expanded charging stations on a per-capita basis in recent years.2/CHARGER ECONOMICSThe vast majority of EV charging stations in the U.S. are Level 2 chargers.Level 2 chargers require higher voltage and charge EVs faster than Level 1 chargers, topping up a vehicle in about five hours.Level 2 chargers cost between $2,000 and $5,000 to install, with many subsidies available for residents and businesses to cover upfront costs.Fast chargers are significantly more expensive, requiring more than $100,000 per station in upfront capital.Providers recoup those investments by charging higher rates.EV owners who rely on public charging will face significantly higher bills than those charging at home, altering the total cost of ownership calculation for EVs.3/CHARGING INDUSTRYThere are more than 300 EV charging companies globally, including nearly 100 in North America.Many are less than five years old and few are more than 10 years old.Investors have poured more than $2 billion into EV charging startups, according to private market data company Pitchbook, with most of the funding flowing in the past five years.Many charging stations are also subsidized or run by local governments or electric utilities.

  • Europe to miss 2030 climate goal by 21 years at current pace - study

    Europe will miss a key climate target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by more than 20 years unless it picks up the pace on energy transition measures and improves governance, a study involving Europe’s biggest utility Enel said. At the current pace, Europe will only reach its 2030 target for a 55% reduction in greenhouse gases in 2051, a study by Enel Foundation and the European House-Ambrosetti said.

  • Study says Europe is 21 years behind its emissions reduction goals

    Europe's largest utility has shared a study claiming the EU will be 21 years late on emissions goals unless it accelerates its pace.