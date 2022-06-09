Bitcoin mining difficulty adjusts up 1.3%

Bitcoin mining difficulty recovered slightly on Wednesday, recording a 1.3% increase from the previous downward adjustment two weeks ago, according to data from BTC.com.

See related article: Beijing banned crypto mining, so China miners went underground

Fast facts

The mining difficulty reading is now at 30.28 trillion at a block height of 739,872, according to BTC.com data.

The difficulty level, which undergoes adjustments about every two weeks, reached a record high of 31.25 trillion on May 11, but later dropped by 4.3% on May 25.

Bitcoin mining difficulty is a measure of how hard a miner would have to work to verify transactions on a block in the blockchain, or “dig out” Bitcoins.

Such mining difficulty adjustments are highly correlated to changes in the mining hashrate — the level of computing power used per second during mining.

Bitcoin’s hashrate rose to 212.5 exahashes per second on Wednesday on a seven-day average from 204.4 exahashes on May 25, Blockchain.com data showed.

See related article: Prosecutor OKs arrest of Chinese executive accused of embezzling US$8 mln to mine Bitcoin