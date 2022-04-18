Bitcoin mining difficulty drops amid market turmoil

Bitcoin miners saw a 1.26% drop in mining difficulty on Thursday, the third time this year, while the price fell to less than US$40,000.

Fast facts

The mining difficulty level is now at 28.23 trillion at block height 731,808, after it saw an increase of 4.13% on March 31 following two consecutive drops in the same month when miners might have unplugged due to energy costs, according to data from BTC.com.

Bitcoin mining difficulty is a measure of how hard a miner would have to work to verify transactions on the block, or “dig out” Bitcoins. The difficulty level undergoes an adjustment every 2,016 blocks, which usually takes about two weeks.

Such mining difficulty adjustments are highly correlated to the changes in the mining hashrate, which refers to the level of computing power required to mine — when the hashrate increases, the mining difficulty typically follows.

Kazakhstan became the world’s second-largest Bitcoin producer last year after miners moved there en masse following China’s mining crackdowns, but unstable power supplies and government crackdowns are triggering a new migration wave.

In March, authorities in Kazakhstan said they seized over 67,000 pieces of mining equipment worth more than US$190 million as the country suffered from frequent power shortages.

