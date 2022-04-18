Bitcoin mining difficulty drops amid market turmoil

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

Bitcoin miners saw a 1.26% drop in mining difficulty on Thursday, the third time this year, while the price fell to less than US$40,000.

Fast facts

  • The mining difficulty level is now at 28.23 trillion at block height 731,808, after it saw an increase of 4.13% on March 31 following two consecutive drops in the same month when miners might have unplugged due to energy costs, according to data from BTC.com.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty is a measure of how hard a miner would have to work to verify transactions on the block, or “dig out” Bitcoins. The difficulty level undergoes an adjustment every 2,016 blocks, which usually takes about two weeks.

  • Such mining difficulty adjustments are highly correlated to the changes in the mining hashrate, which refers to the level of computing power required to mine — when the hashrate increases, the mining difficulty typically follows.

  • Kazakhstan became the world’s second-largest Bitcoin producer last year after miners moved there en masse following China’s mining crackdowns, but unstable power supplies and government crackdowns are triggering a new migration wave.

  • In March, authorities in Kazakhstan said they seized over 67,000 pieces of mining equipment worth more than US$190 million as the country suffered from frequent power shortages.

