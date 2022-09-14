Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Edges to All-Time High

Barrons.com

prices fell Tuesday after data showed U.S. inflation rose more than expected in August—giving traders their latest hint that the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten financial conditions in a way that could hurt digital assets. The price of Bitcoin has dropped 4% over the past 24 hours to $21,500, having previously traded in the green around $22,400 before the release of the U.S. consumer-price index (CPI) for August. The largest digital asset had been on a rally since late last week when it popped up from around $18,500 and return to the $20,000 to $25,000 range in which it has traded since a mid-June selloff knocked it down from $30,000.