Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time high, up 3.5% in latest adjustment

Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 3.45% on Wednesday, reaching an all-time high, according to data from BTC.com.

Fast facts

The mining difficulty reading was at 32.05 trillion, as of block height 753,984, the data showed.

The difficulty level, which changes about every two weeks, has been on the rise since its Aug. 4 adjustment. It previously hit a high of 31.25 trillion on May 11.

Bitcoin mining difficulty is a measure of how hard a miner would have to work to verify transactions in a block to add to the blockchain, or “dig out” Bitcoins.

Such mining difficulty adjustments are highly correlated to changes in the mining hashrate — the level of computing power used for mining.

Bitcoin’s seven-day average hashrate was at around 232.1 exahashes per second on Tuesday, up from a seven-day average of 222.7 exahashes on Aug. 31 when the previous difficulty adjustment occurred, Blockchain.com data showed.

Bitcoin was trading at US$20,372 at 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday Hong Kong time, down 8.2% in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

