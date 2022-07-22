Bitcoin mining difficulty records largest fall in a year

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 5.01% on Friday, marking the third decline in a row and the largest fall since July 2021, according to data from BTC.com.

See related article: Celsius Network could add to crypto mining struggles

Fast facts

  • The mining difficulty reading is now at 27.69 trillion at a block height of 745,920, the lowest level since March.

  • The difficulty level, which undergoes adjustments about every two weeks, reached a record high of 31.25 trillion on May 11.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty is a measure of how hard a miner would have to work to verify transactions on a block in the blockchain, or “dig out” Bitcoins.

  • Such mining difficulty adjustments are highly correlated to changes in the mining hashrate — the level of computing power used during mining.

  • Bitcoin’s hashrate dropped to 193.2 exahashes per second on Thursday on a seven-day average from a record high of 231.4 exahashes on June 12, Blockchain.com data showed.

  • Bitcoin’s price stood at US$23,039 at 11 a.m. Friday HKT, up 0.7% in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

See related article: Bitcoin hashrate slumps to lowest in over five months amid 100-degree-plus weather in Texas

Recommended Stories

  • Terra Founder’s Home Raided as Korea Widens Crypto Failure Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean prosecutors raided the home of Terraform Lab co-founder Daniel Shin, deepening a probe into allegations of illegal activity behind the collapse of stablecoin TerraUSD.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US C

  • Marathon Digital Holdings CEO on Bitcoin Mining Outlook

    Amid soaring electricity costs, some crypto miners have been forced to sell their bitcoin at a discount, putting them at risk of collapse. Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel discusses the impact of consolidations across the industry on the global hashrate and how his firm benefits from crypto winter.

  • The US’s first crypto insider-trading case could mean serious trouble for Coinbase

    The DOJ and SEC are charging a former Coinbase employee who allegedly tipped off friends and relatives. At stake now is whether nine cryptocurrencies will get classified as securities.

  • Kakao’s Ground X forms business alliance to expand NFT use cases, services

    South Korean internet giant Kakao’s blockchain subsidiary Ground X has formed GRID, an alliance of some 50 local companies to popularize and expand use cases in the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem, the company announced Thursday. See related article: Kakao’s Klaytn partners with OpenSea for NFT expansion in Asia Fast facts Ground X will support companies […]

  • Devon Lee Carlson Rocks Red Hot Knit Dress in Italy — Shop the Look

    Devon Lee Carlson wears a red knit torso-bearing dress to a wedding in Lake Como, Italy. Here's how you can nab her knit look!

  • Asian stocks set for best week in two months; dollar heavy

    Asian stock markets were on course for their best week in months and the dollar held off recent record highs after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates for the first time in more than a decade and bets on the size of U.S. rate hikes eased. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.24% on Friday and was on course to make gains for a seventh successive day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.03%, but the index is still set for its best week in about two months.

  • China’s Top Chipmaker Achieves Breakthrough Despite US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrest

  • Sri Lanka Latest: Army Crackdown on Protest Before Cabinet Named

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe called in the military to maintain “public order” and troops began dismantling a key protest site near the presidential office early Friday, leading to tense scenes with demonstrators. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows I

  • Ex-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors in Manhattan brought their first ever case for insider-trading in digital coins, charging a former Coinbase Global Inc. product manager with leaking information to help his brother and a friend buy tokens just before they were listed on the exchange. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Bi

  • Zipmex extends withdrawal freeze until Friday; no time specified

    Singapore-based crypto exchange Zipmex said on Thursday night Hong Kong time (HKT) it will prolong its customer withdrawal freeze until Friday, “to prevent any technical issues,” while it did not specify a time. See related article: Singapore’s MAS to further strengthen crypto regulations Fast facts Zipmex did not say when its withdrawal function would resume […]

  • Cheney: Jan. 6 Committee Has Far More Evidence to Share

    Liz&nbsp;Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, delivers opening remarks at the prime-time hearing Thursday. It is the ninth public hearing by the committee, but Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said it won't be the last.

  • All the $$$ The Rock Made Legit Broke a ‘Forbes’ Record

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 2022 net worth is massive. His earnings from film and social media broke a Forbes record. Here's how much money The Rock makes.

  • FedEx to suspend Sunday deliveries in some U.S. markets

    The U.S. delivery giant said the move will increase the efficiency of its Ground unit which handles the bulk of the company's e-commerce home deliveries and reach nearly 80% of the U.S. population on Sundays. FedEx is optimizing its delivery network based on market conditions and customer needs, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Fedex did not clarify the specific markets that would be affected by the new policy.

  • Psst...Apple AirPods Pro Still at Lowest Price After Prime Day

    If you've been sitting on the fence, unsure of which generation of Apple Airpods are the best deal to snag, take our advice -- the Apple AirPods Pro is at a price that can't be beat. This generation is equipped with new and improved sound quality and the enhanced bells and whistles you know and love from previous generations of Apple AirPods. Whether you're trying to focus on your work or your favorite artist's new album, these AirPods can do it all.

  • A Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Snag This 6-Outlet, 3-USB Outlet Extender for Under $12

    There’s even a little shelf for your smartphone to rest on while charging.

  • Exclusive-U.S. probes China's Huawei over equipment near missile silos

    The Biden administration is investigating Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei over concerns that U.S. cell towers fitted with its gear could capture sensitive information from military bases and missile silos that the company could then transmit to China, two people familiar with the matter said. Authorities are concerned Huawei could obtain sensitive data on military drills and the readiness status of bases and personnel via the equipment, one of the people said, requesting anonymity because the investigation is confidential and involves national security. The previously unreported probe was opened by the Commerce Department shortly after Joe Biden took office early last year, the sources said, following the implementation of rules to flesh out a May 2019 executive order that gave the agency the investigative authority.

  • Work from home in style with these productivity essentials

    Give your home office the makeover you didn’t know it needed with these handy office items that are on sale now.

  • Ukrainians are warned about new cyber-attack involving program that mentions Pivden (South) Operational Command

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY 2022, 16:58 Hackers have started to spread a dangerous file in Ukraine, Dopovid0507224.ppt, which contains a miniature image that mentions Pivden (South) Operational Command and leads to information theft when opened.

  • Everything you need to know about Gen Z's new favorite 'anti' social media app, BeReal: 'This life is without filters'

    The latest social media app taking Gen Z by storm is BeReal, a photo-sharing platform that promotes authenticity amid influencer culture.

  • Run.ai partners with Nvidia as it sets its sights on inferencing

    Run.ai, the well-funded service for orchestrating AI workloads, made a name for itself in the last couple of years by helping its users get the most out of their GPU resources on-premises and in the cloud to train their models. It's maybe no surprise then that the company, which sees itself as an end-to-end platform, is now moving beyond training to also support its customers in running their inferencing workloads as efficiently as possible, whether that's in a private or public cloud, or on the edge. With this, the company's platform now also offers an integration with Nvidia's Triton Inference Server software, thanks to a close partnership between the two companies.