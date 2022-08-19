Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 0.63% in latest adjustment

Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 0.63% on Thursday, marking the second increase in a row in latest adjustments, according to data from BTC.com.

Fast facts

The mining difficulty reading was at 28.35 trillion, as of block height 749,952, the data showed.

The difficulty level, which changes about every two weeks, recorded its largest fall in a year during a previous adjustment on July 22. The reading was up 1.74% on Aug. 5.

Bitcoin mining difficulty is a measure of how hard a miner would have to work to verify transactions in a block to add to the blockchain, or “dig out” Bitcoins.

Such mining difficulty adjustments are highly correlated to changes in the mining hashrate — the level of computing power used for mining.

Bitcoin’s hashrate was at around 197.7 exahashes per second on Thursday on a seven-day average, slightly up from 195.9 exahashes on Aug. 5, Blockchain.com data showed.

Bitcoin was trading at US$22,778 as of 10:45 a.m. on Friday in Hong Kong, down 2.86% in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

