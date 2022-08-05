Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 1.74% after three consecutive drops

Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 1.74% on Thursday following three consecutive drops in previous adjustments, according to data from BTC.com.

The mining difficulty reading was at 28.17 trillion, as of block height 747,936, the data showed.

The difficulty level, which changes about every two weeks, recorded its largest fall in a year during the last adjustment on July 22.

Bitcoin mining difficulty is a measure of how hard a miner would have to work to verify transactions in a block to add to the blockchain, or “dig out” Bitcoins.

Such mining difficulty adjustments are highly correlated to changes in the mining hashrate — the level of computing power used for mining.

Bitcoin’s hashrate was at around 197.4 exahashes per second on Thursday on a seven-day average, slightly up from 195.9 exahashes on July 22, Blockchain.com data showed.