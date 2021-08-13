Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Spikes as Fleeing Miners Settle

BeInCrypto –

Bitcoin mining difficulty has spiked to 15.55 terahash in light of Bitcoin miners from China settling in more crypto-friendly climates.

Earlier, the mining difficulty of Bitcoin had taken a dive after China announced its crackdown on mining operations. This has proven so significant because miners in China contributed three-quarters to the global hashrate. Now, as many of these miners have relocated and renewed operations, their contribution is once again lifting mining difficulty.

Mining difficulty

Hashrate is the overall computing power on the network, to which miners contribute their capacities in exchange for compensation. As the price of Bitcoin rises, it becomes more lucrative to mine it, which then incentivizes more miners to participate. To compensate for this additional capacity, and remain competitive, proof-of-work protocols make it more difficult to mine a block and receive a reward the more hashpower there is on the network. In this sense, a higher Bitcoin mining difficulty represents higher overall hashpower being contributed by miners.

