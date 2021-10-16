Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

MICHAEL HILL
·5 min read

An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant.

Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near the shore of Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes region to produce about 44 megawatts to run 15,300 computer servers, plus additional electricity it sends into the state's power grid. The megawatts dedicated to Bitcoin might be enough electricity to power more than 35,000 homes.

Proponents call it a competitive way to mine increasingly popular cryptocurrencies, without putting a drain on the existing power grid.

Environmentalists see the plant as a climate threat.

They fear a wave of resurrected fossil-fuel plants pumping out greenhouse gasses more for private profit than public good. Seeing Greenidge as a test case, they are asking the state to deny renewal of the plant's air quality permit and put the brakes on similar projects.

“The current state of our climate demands action on cryptocurrency mining,” said Liz Moran of Earthjustice. “We are jeopardizing the state’s abilities to meet our climate goals, and we set the stage for the rest of the country as a result.”

The former coal plant, in a touristy region known for its glacial lakes and riesling wines, was converted to natural gas by Greenidge and began producing electricity in 2017. Bitcoin mining at the plant, which has a 106-megawatt capacity, started in earnest last year. The company said it was “bringing a piece of the world’s digital future” to upstate New York.

“For decades, this region has been told it would see new industries and opportunities,” Greenidge said in a prepared statement. “We are actually making it happen, and doing it fully within the state’s nation-leading high environmental standards.”

Bitcoin miners unlock bitcoins by solving complex, unique puzzles. As the value of Bitcoin goes up, the puzzles become increasingly more difficult, and it requires more computer power to solve them. Estimates on how much energy Bitcoin uses vary.

Greenidge said it mined 729 bitcoins over three months ending Sept. 30. The value of cryptocurrency fluctuates, and on Friday, one bitcoin was worth over $59,000.

Plant opponents suspect Greenidge of pulling a bait-and-switch, applying to run a power plant but planning to run a mining operation that is taking up more of the plant's power.

Greenidge says mining was not part of the plan when the plant came back online and note they continue to provide power to the grid. From January through June, Greenidge said it used 58% of its power for mining.

Supporters see it as an economic boon in a part of upstate New York that could use the help. Douglas Paddock, chairman of the Yates County Legislature, testified at a public hearing this week that the plant has brought 45 high-paying jobs and made a “significant contribution” to the area through tax payments and capital investments.

Some opposition to the plant centers on the potential effects of its water withdrawals from Seneca Lake. But air quality issues have taken center stage as the state Department of Environmental Conservation reviews the plant’s air emission permits.

Greenidge has said it's in compliance with its permits and that the plant is 100% carbon neutral, thanks to the purchase of carbon offsets, such as forestry programs and projects that capture methane from landfills.

Opponents claim the plant undercuts the state’s efforts to dramatically slash greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades under its 2019 climate law.

A large coalition of environmental groups and other organizations this week asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to deny the air permit for Greenidge and to take a similar action to keep an existing plant near Buffalo from becoming a mining site. The coalition wants Hochul to set a “national precedent” and enact a statewide moratorium on the energy intensive “proof-of-work” cryptocurrency used by bitcoin miners.

Environmentalists estimate that there are 30 plants in New York that could be converted into mining operations.

“I really think more than anything, this plant is a significant test for whether the state’s climate law is really worth anything,” said Judith Enck, who served as the EPA’s regional northeastern U.S. administrator under President Barack Obama.

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have separately asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency to exercise oversight.

Around the country, there are other power plants being used for cryptocurrency mining under different types of arrangements.

In Venango County, Pennsylvania, a generation plant that converts coal waste into power is being used to mine bitcoins and can provide electricity to the grid when needed. Stronghold Digital Mining has plans to replicate that kind operation at two other sites in Pennsylvania.

And in Montana, a coal-fired generating station is now providing 100% of its energy to Marathon Digital Holdings for bitcoin mining under a power purchase agreement.

“We had previously done what many miners do, which is you find an industrial building, set it up for mining and then you contract for power from the grid,” Marathon CEO Fred Thiel said. “And we wanted to flip that model upside down because we knew that there are lots of underutilized energy generation sources in the U.S.”

Thiel said that harmful emissions are low because of the quality of the coal and pollution controls, and that the plant would be carbon offset by the end of next year. He said his company is focused on moving toward renewable energy, saying cryptocurrency miners can provide crucial financial incentives to build more clean energy projects.

New York state has yet to make a determination on Greenidge's permits.

Greenidge said that even if the plant ran at full capacity, its potential emissions equate to 0.23% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction target for 2030.

However, state Environmental Commissioner Basil Seggos tweeted last month that “Greenidge has not shown compliance with NY’s climate law” based on goals in that law.

“New York state is leading on climate change,” Seggos said in a prepared statement, “and we have some major concerns about the role cryptocurrency mining may play in generating additional greenhouse gas emissions.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients

    Now they are increasingly being asked to weigh in on the deworming drug ivermectin. At least two dozen lawsuits have been filed around the U.S., many in recent weeks, by people seeking to force hospitals to give their COVID-stricken loved ones ivermectin, a drug for parasites that has been promoted by conservative commentators as a treatment despite a lack of conclusive evidence that it helps people with the virus. Interest in the drug started rising toward the end of last year and the beginning of this one, when studies — some later withdrawn, in other countries — seemed to suggest ivermectin had some potential and it became a hot topic of conversation among conservatives on social media.

  • Austrian chancellor says government coalition can still work together

    Newly installed Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the country's ruling coalition is on "thin ice" but could still work together after his predecessor Sebastian Kurz quit last week. Kurz stepped down https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-chancellor-2021-10-09 a week ago at the behest of his junior coalition partner, the Greens, after prosecutors placed him and nine others under investigation on suspicion of breach of trust, corruption and bribery. Schallenberg, also a member of Kurz's conservative OVP party, launched a media blitz over the weekend, giving interviews to 13 newspapers and saying he wanted to repair the shattered trust between the OVP and the Greens and to continue to govern until the next general election, due by 2024.

  • Africa's largest film festival kicks off in Burkina Faso

    Africa's largest film festival kicks off Saturday in Burkina Faso amid both the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing jihadi insurgency in the West African nation that has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 1 million in recent years. Alex Moussa Sawadogo, head of the Pan-African Film and TV Festival of Ouagadougou said organizers wanted to go ahead with the event known by its French acronym, FESPACO in spite of the challenges to show Burkina Faso can still “inspire imagination through cinema.” "This event will be a FESPACO of resistance because it is taking place under harsh security and health conditions,” he told The Associated Press in an interview in the capital, Ouagadougou.

  • Former Iranian central bank chief sentenced to 10 years on corruption charges

    Seif and two of his deputies, who also received jail terms, were found guilty of "disturbing the foreign exchange market, the country's economic climate and mismanagement,” a judiciary spokesman was quoted as saying by state media. State TV said Seif and one of his deputies, Ahmad Araghchi, who was sentenced to eight years in jail, had “provided illegal conditions for the mismanagement of about $160 million and 20 million euros”. Seif led the central bank from 2013 to 2018 under former President Hassan Rouahni's administration.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Best Cameras You Want (But May Not Need)

    Being the Arts & Culture editor of The Phoblographer, you may think I have little interest in the gear side of the industry. After all, we have a female-led section of the site that helps educate folks about cameras and lenses. However, while I’m always more interested in the photograph rather than the tool, I

  • Matt Hancock loses UN job as offer withdrawn just four days after his appointment

    Matt Hancock has lost his new job at the United Nations just four days after being appointed, following outrage from figures who condemned the “jaw dropping” decision to appoint him as a special envoy for Covid recovery in Africa.

  • New skyscraper lab will test elevators high above Atlanta

    One of the world’s largest elevator towers will soon be opened to test elevators of the future as well as current ones high above the Atlanta suburbs. TK Elevators' 420-foot (128 meters) tower is set to become fully operational early next year, company executives said this week on a tour of the new research lab and elevator testing facility. “This is going to transform our industry,” said Kevin Lavelle, CEO of the company’s North American operations.

  • Louisiana governor ‘supremely confident’ Air Products’ $4.5B clean energy complex will pay off

    Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a $4.5 billion clean energy commitment Thursday from industrial gas manufacturer Air Products.

  • Russia says it doesn't expect breakthrough at talks with Taliban

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan said on Friday he did not expect any major breakthrough at talks with the Taliban next week in Moscow. The official, Zamir Kabulov, said in comments published by Russian news agencies that the Taliban had confirmed their attendance at the talks next Wednesday but had yet to announce the members of their delegation. Kabulov added that a officials from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan would meet separately in Moscow on Tuesday to come up with a united position on the changing situation in Afghanistan, RIA said.

  • California and Texas try to mandate their 'morality' through businesses as if they're toys

    Gender-segregated aisles offend micromanagers in Sacramento, while anyone being forced to take a vaccine offends freedom-loving patriots in Austin.

  • Mysterious radio waves are radiating from an unknown object at the heart of the Milky Way, astronomers say

    The signal appeared near the center of the galaxy. It was strong for most of 2020, but then it suddenly vanished. It reemerged briefly, months later.

  • CNN's Kasie Hunt Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove a Benign Brain Tumor: 'Pretty Surreal'

    "The hardest part was knowing that there was something in there, growing," Kasie Hunt tells PEOPLE exclusively

  • Backlog in federal safety rules amid US car crash ‘epidemic’

    After their 16-year-old daughter died in a car crash, David and Wendy Mills wondered whether she would be alive if federal rules on rear seat belt warnings had been issued on time. The teenager was riding in the back seat of a car to a Halloween party in 2017 just a mile from her house in Spring, Texas, when she unfastened her seat belt to slide next to her friend and take a selfie. Kailee died instantly.

  • La Niña is back. What does that mean for a parched Southern California?

    What does another La Niña winter mean for drought-stricken Southern California? Nothing to cheer about.

  • Escaped zebra found dead in Maryland, two others still at large

    One of three escaped zebras in Maryland was found dead, according to Prince George’s County Department of Environment.

  • Why giant turbines are pushing the limits of possibility

    Huge wind turbines are pushing the limits of what ports and installation vessels can handle.

  • Would you quit your job for $110,000? This California swordfish catcher said no

    As the government seeks an end to drift gill net fishing, a once booming swordfish industry draws its last breaths.

  • 'We're gonna be known as that stinky city.' Anger grows in Carson as noxious smell sickens residents

    In Carson, a smell like rotten eggs from the Dominguez Channel has been sickening residents for nearly two weeks. Anger is growing.

  • Hunters shoot grizzly as it charges toward them in Montana wilderness, officials say

    The grizzly appeared as the group was processing a hunted elk, officials said.

  • Pablo Escobar: Colombia sterilises drug lord's hippos

    Scientists are concerned about the impact of the rogue non-native herd near Escobar's former ranch.