Bitcoin Nearly Hits $43K, Trades at 10-Day High

Bitcoin(BTC) price has reached its highest price in 10 days, continuing its recovery from last week's five-week low.

As of press time the largest cryptocurrency was up 1.1% in the past 24 hours to $41,498, putting more breathing room between the price and last week's trading level, which was mostly below $40,000.