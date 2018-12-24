Bitcoin Network Loses Nodes and Difficulty, Militants Use Crypto In Struggle to Secede, NYU Professor Goes Off The Rails, and More: Last Week In Crypto

Bitcoin Price Recovery Alongside Network Changes

The Bitcoin price came back from the brink this week, reaching nearly $4,000 by Sunday. Analysts were at times throughout the week worried that it would lose support around $3,400 and then drop beneath $3,000, but this hasn’t happened.

At the same time, however, two important Bitcoin network metrics saw reduced performance over the week. For one thing, mining difficulty – which signifies the number of miners on the network – dropped by 7% during the week. David Hundeyin explained:

In the light of the bitcoin blockchain’s reduced hashrate caused by withdrawing miners, the network is designed to automatically adjust the difficulty level in order to avoid a situation where there is a huge transaction confirmation backlog and high confirmation fees. The 7 percent drop in difficulty is likely to be the start of a similar difficulty readjustment pattern as bitcoin below $6,000 increasingly becomes a prolonged reality.

The number of reachable Bitcoin nodes also dropped, meaning that a number of people have shut off their full nodes. This number is harder to discern, as not all full nodes are mining nodes, but certainly the miners no longer mining are represented in this figure. As CCN writer David Hundeyin wrote:

A falling number of reachable nodes could theoretically lead to increased centralization of the network if fewer and fewer entities control the remaining full nodes. Overtime if unchecked, this could at least on paper lead to 51 percent attacks and the nightmare scenario of double spends which would destroy the credibility of bitcoin. While this is obviously very far from happening and realistically not very likely, it does illustrate the impact of the continued bear market on the bitcoin blockchain.

Survey Shows 3% of Americans Ready for Blockchain Banking

A survey conducted by an ICO-funded blockchain banking solution found that 3% of American Internet users are ready to use blockchain banking. Over a third of those surveyed would be willing to try blockchain banking solutions if they felt they were ready, which they did not at the time of the survey (early December). More than 60% of those polled (over 3,000 people) were not interested in blockchain banking at all, not seeing any value in it.

Elsewhere, a poll by the Bank of England showed users preferred cryptocurrencies in remittances.

Six New Bitcoin ATMs Installed Every Day in 2018

CCN’s Alan Wass noticed that an average of six new Bitcoin ATMs were installed every day in 2018:

One of the most startling figures to come from the Data Light statistics is that six cryptocurrency ATM machines were installed per day on average in 2018. One of the main ingredients of wider crypto integration and adoption is the availability of crypto for the masses, and that is exactly what the increase in ATMs shows.

Ambazonian Secessionists Give Exclusive Interview to CCN

CCN’s David Hundeyin obtained an exclusive interview with Cameroonian militants who are attempting to establish their own country called Ambazonia. Chris Anu, the militant movement’s Secretary of State for Communications and IT, said:

Cryptocurrency is freedom! It takes away control from centralized power and gives the power to the people and the private sector. It is independent of the control of a centralized government structure. Cryptocurrency is the next logical step in the evolution of fiat currency!

NYU Professor Nouriel Roubini Throws Twitter Tantrum

Nouriel Roubin, an economics professor at New York University, decided to go on a multi-tweet rampage on the subject of cryptocurrencies, of which he is a major critic. The professor frequently blocks anyone who disagrees with him on Twitter, including CCN writer Samantha Chang, who authored some coverage of the tweet-storm.

Global Regulatory Push

Multiple jurisdictions had news on the regulatory front this week. Also, former presidential candidate Ron Paul finally embraced Bitcoin and said the US should switch to it from debt-backed fiat.