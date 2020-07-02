Bitcoin News Roundup for July 2, 2020

With traditional markets moving up and BTC sticking to its recent tight trading range, Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.

Today’s News:

Market Wrap: As Traditional Markets Rally, Bitcoin Gets Boring

Equities show strength as bitcoin stays rangebound above $9,000.

Why Bitcoin Bulls Are Betting on Explosive Growth in India

Demand for bitcoin is up in India, thanks in part to the economic crisis. But Indian tech startups are more focused on Ethereum.

Researchers Expose Flaw in Bitcoin Wallets That Could Be Exploited for Double-Spending

