Bitcoin Nurses Losses After El Salvador’s Glitched Rollout

Bitcoin Nurses Losses After El Salvador’s Glitched Rollout
Joanna Ossinger
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin nursed losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.

The virtual coin was trading near $46,260 as of 12:32 p.m. in New York, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.

El Salvador’s experiment with Bitcoin -- the biggest test of the token’s real-world usefulness -- had a rocky start because of technical glitches to the official digital wallet. El Salvador disconnected the wallet between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. to fix bugs, President Nayib Bukele said Wednesday.

Food and drink franchises including Starbucks and Pizza Hut are receiving payments in the cryptocurrency, according to Bukele. Businesses are required to accept Bitcoin in exchange for goods and services, though merchants who are technologically unable to receive the e-currency are exempt.

The country now holds 550 Bitcoins after buying more when the price fell, Bukele said.

“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following El Salvador’s big day,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note. Some investors likely bought in anticipation of the nation implementing its Bitcoin law Sept. 7 and then moved to “sell the fact,” he said.

Read More: El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment: QuickTake

Tuesday’s selloff is the most significant break in a rebound that had lifted Bitcoin almost 75% since late July. Overall cryptocurrency market value fell about $300 billion in the past 24 hours, according to tracker CoinGecko.

Some $3.7 billion of cryptocurrency liquidations occurred over the same period, according to Bybt.com. These happen when leveraged positions are closed by exchanges for failing to meet margin requirements.

Billionaire Mike Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings and a long-time cryptocurrency bull, said the market for digital coins was running strong over the last eight weeks and became overbought. Interest from individual investors spiked on the back of large institutions jumping on board the cryptocurrency wagon, he said.

Oanda’s Moya argued that Bitcoin’s “fundamentals remain intact, as prices iron out a new trading range between the $46,000 and $53,000 levels.”

While the El Salvador rollout may have been a proximal cause of the swings in Bitcoin, other variables could also be at play in the famously volatile cryptocurrency sector. In particular, the prospect of reduced Federal Reserve stimulus is a challenge for speculative assets like digital tokens.

“Could it also be that the liquidity beneficiaries -- which could include crypto -- may be sensing more normalized future policy setting from major central banks,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty, wrote in a note.

Bitcoin futures had an 18% price range amid the wild ride Tuesday. But they closed the day well above their low print of $43,705, suggesting there were dip buyers stepping in as the selloff escalated.

Stocks in Asia tied to cryptocurrencies, such as Japan’s Monex Group and South Korea’s Woori Technology Investment Co., retreated. North American peers like Riot Blockchain Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., Coinbase Global Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc. also tumbled.

Read More: How Bitcoin Is Edging Toward the Financial Mainstream: QuickTake

(Updates price in second; comments from El Salvador president from third paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • El Salvador starts accepting Bitcoin as legal currency

    El Salvador has started accepting Bitcoin as legal currency, making it the first country to do so — although critics are warning of possible problems.

  • Crypto platform Bitso working with El Salvador on Chivo digital wallet

    Bitso said it will work with Silvergate Bank, a U.S. federally-regulated and California state-chartered bank, to facilitate transactions in U.S. dollars. "We are looking forward to working with El Salvador in an initiative that will transform payment structures and increase financial inclusion in the country," said Santiago Alvarado, vice-president of Bitso for Business. President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency, has argued that using bitcoin will help Salvadorans save $400 million a year on commissions for remittances, while giving access to financial services to those with no bank account.

  • Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 9% lower at around $47,900 Tuesday morning. Ethereum is trading 11.5% lower at around $3,470 Tuesday morning. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data cent

  • Bitcoin’s Latest Plunge Brings Key Technical Levels Into Play

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s slump following El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender has put several key technical levels into focus that could point to greater losses ahead.The virtual coin was trading at about $44,900 as of 9:15 a.m. in London, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses while El Salvador was working through some first-day technical glitches.Even with today’s recovery Bitcoin is looking more vulnerable to further d

  • U.S. Stocks Extend Drop on Growth, Valuation Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell toward a two-week low as investors reassessed valuations in light of global economic risks including the spread of the Covid-19 delta variant and reductions in central bank stimulus.The S&P 500 fell for a third day since it closed at a record on Sept. 2. Declines in megacap technology stocks including Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. were weighing heavily on the Nasdaq 100. The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its loss from last month’s all-time high to more th

  • France's Sanofi to buy U.S. biopharma firm Kadmon in $1.9 billion deal

    PARIS (Reuters) -French drugmaker Sanofi said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. biopharmaceutical company Kadmon Holdings for 1.9 billion dollars, one month after announcing the purchase of another US biotech, Translate Bio, for $3.2 billion. Sanofi said it has offered $9.50 per share in cash for Kadmon, representing a total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion on a fully diluted basis, and that both companies' boards unanimously approved the transaction. Sanofi's price tag represents a 79% premium on Kadmon's $5.30 closing price on Tuesday.

  • Coinbase Falls As CEO Decries 'Sketchy' SEC Over Crypto Lending Plan

    COIN stock slid as the SEC may sue if the cryptocurrency exchange launches a lending plan. Coinbase's CEO called the SEC "sketchy."

  • Bitcoin trading subdued after chaotic debut, Coinbase faces lawsuit

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Volatility in bitcoin eased on Wednesday, a day after El Salvador adopted the crypto asset as legal tender, but the threat of a U.S. lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc underscored the rocky road ahead for cryptocurrencies. The Securities and Exchange Commission issued Coinbase with a Wells notice, indicating the U.S. regulator will sue if the crypto exchange goes ahead with the launch of its interest-bearing "Lend" product for crypto assets. Coinbase said it would delay the launch until at least October.

  • 10 Trending Stocks on Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 trending stocks on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Trending Stocks on Reddit. The finance world has been rocked in recent months by the dramatic influx of retail investors on the marketplace. According to a report by […]

  • WHO Criticizes Rich Countries; Covax Cuts Outlook: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the World Health Organization called for an extension on offering booster shots through year-end and said manufacturers and affluent countries aren’t doing enough to achieve vaccine equity. Meanwhile, Covax, the global program set up to immunize the world against Covid-19, cut its 2021 supply forecast by more than a quarter.Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. decided to “part company with a small number of aircrew” who chose not to receive available Covid vaccines and didn’t p

  • El Salvador becomes first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre discuss Bitcoin’s price action and outlook.

  • U.S. markets regulator takes aim at Coinbase lending product

    WASHINGTON/HONG KONG (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told Coinbase Global Inc that it plans to sue the cryptocurrency exchange if it goes ahead with plans to launch a programme allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets, Coinbase said. The top U.S. markets regulator has issued Coinbase with notice it intends to legally charge the company, Coinbase's chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, said a statement on Tuesday.

  • Enbridge in $3 Billion Deal to Add U.S. Oil Export Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc., the Canadian pipeline giant, agreed to acquire a smaller U.S. rival to add export capacity on the Gulf Coast. The company is buying Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion in cash from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Enbridge said Tuesday in a statement. Enbridge’s stock price rose as much as 50 cents to C$50.62 in Toronto, the highest since March 2020, before erasing gains.The deal marks a shift in focus toward the U.S. market for Enbridge as it wraps up construction

  • If you’ve lost money on bitcoin or other cryptos, it might be because you can’t trust your memory, according to new research

    The crash in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies Tuesday was a stark reminder of the dangers of overconfidence. When the crash came, some investors got wiped out, their heavily leveraged portfolios unable to bear a downswing that had seemed unimaginable days earlier. Overconfidence is endemic to financial markets.

  • GameStop Fans Face Off Against Earnings Day History of Defeat

    (Bloomberg) -- Earnings day hasn’t been kind to GameStop Corp. investors -- and analysts, options trading and recent history suggest Wednesday evening’s won’t likely be any different.Shares of the video-game retailer were up 1.2% in New York on Wednesday but they have tumbled 18% on average the day after earnings since June 2019 -- they gained on such reports only twice since the start of 2018. Add on that the options market implies the stock will swing 15% by the end of Thursday’s session and i

  • Crypto: Cardano (ADA) and Solana boom as bitcoin retakes $50,000

    The crypto market looked like a rising tide for all coins last month from Bitcoin to Cardano, but growth across the asset class hasn’t been equal.

  • Buy This Dividend Aristocrat and Rest Easy

    It's not cheap, but this reliable dividend payer lives up to its nickname, the "Monthly Dividend Company," and has for years.

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Dumb Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To Circuit City

    "Restaurants brought out the servings slowly and were like, 'Nobody is going to sit there for hours and just eat them.' Actually, lots of people did."View Entire Post ›

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.