Bitcoin outperforms tech stocks by 12% average in last 30 days
Bitcoin has continued to outperform traditional investment vehicles with the digital asset leading over major tech stocks in the last 30 days, according to Finbold.
Fast facts
Bitcoin outperformed the top six tech stocks by an average return on investment (ROI) of 12.24% as of Feb. 13.
Bitcoin significantly outpaced Meta by 46.74%, followed by electric vehicle manufacturer and BTC holder Tesla at 18.37%.
It topped Amazon by 3.78%, followed by Google parent company Alphabet by 1.84%.
Bitcoin’s ROI was 1.95% higher than Microsoft and edged Apple by 0.76%.
Tech stocks took a big hit during Meta’s US$200 billion wipeout in early February, which was shortly followed by Bitcoin’s climb back above US$40,000 since dropping below the margin for the second time in January.
Bitcoin is currently trading at about US$41,818, but JPMorgan in a recent analysis argued that the price is overvalued, pegging it at US$38,000.