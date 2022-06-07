Bitcoin passes half-billion mark in YTD inflow: CoinShares
Bitcoin’s total year-to-date inflows passed the half-billion mark at US$506 million after adding US$126 million last week, digital asset manager CoinShares reported.
Fast facts
Ethereum, on the other hand, saw outflows totaling US$32 million, enduring negative investor sentiment with nine straight weeks of outflow, the report noted.
Altcoins hardly saw any inflows last week, while investors flocked to the relative safety of Bitcoin as investor sentiment on crypto markets was damaged by the recent collapse of Terra.
Digital assets-based investment products saw inflows of US$100 million last week, bringing total assets under management (AUM) of products tracked by CoinShares to US$39.8 billion.
Last week’s fund flows in digital asset investment products were primarily from the Americas totaling US$88 million.
European investors have been more bearish in 2022 with inflows of just US$11 million with year-to-date inflows of US$570 million and outflows of US$41 million.
