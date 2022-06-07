Bitcoin passes half-billion mark in YTD inflow: CoinShares

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Bitcoin’s total year-to-date inflows passed the half-billion mark at US$506 million after adding US$126 million last week, digital asset manager CoinShares reported.

See related article: Crypto market reverses course after strong start to the week

Fast facts

  • Ethereum, on the other hand, saw outflows totaling US$32 million, enduring negative investor sentiment with nine straight weeks of outflow, the report noted.

  • Altcoins hardly saw any inflows last week, while investors flocked to the relative safety of Bitcoin as investor sentiment on crypto markets was damaged by the recent collapse of Terra.

  • Digital assets-based investment products saw inflows of US$100 million last week, bringing total assets under management (AUM) of products tracked by CoinShares to US$39.8 billion.

  • Last week’s fund flows in digital asset investment products were primarily from the Americas totaling US$88 million.

  • European investors have been more bearish in 2022 with inflows of just US$11 million with year-to-date inflows of US$570 million and outflows of US$41 million.

See related article: Solana hangs on in crypto top 10 after major outage

