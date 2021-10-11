Bitcoin Pierces $57,000 as Traders Resume Push for Record Highs
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin climbed above $57,000 for the first time since May as speculators bet that the largest cryptocurrency will retest the record highs reached earlier this year.
As in past rallies, a myriad of reasons are being cited for the latest surge, from an easing of concern about regulatory efforts in the U.S. and China, as well as renewed optimism about a possible U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approval of a a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
Analysts who look at patterns in price charts say that $60,000 is the next level of resistance, though Bitcoin’s relative strength index above 70 suggests that its now in overbought territory.
