Bitcoin Pierces $57,000 as Traders Resume Push for Record Highs

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin climbed above $57,000 for the first time since May as speculators bet that the largest cryptocurrency will retest the record highs reached earlier this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As in past rallies, a myriad of reasons are being cited for the latest surge, from an easing of concern about regulatory efforts in the U.S. and China, as well as renewed optimism about a possible U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approval of a a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

Analysts who look at patterns in price charts say that $60,000 is the next level of resistance, though Bitcoin’s relative strength index above 70 suggests that its now in overbought territory.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.