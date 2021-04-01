Bitcoin Posts Best Q1 Performance Since 2013

BeInCrypto Staff
·1 min read

Through March, Bitcoin’s price rose from 45,092 on average on the first day of the month all the way to around 57,627 at the closing.

This marks around 29% monthly gains in the price of bitcoin. In the first two months of the year, bitcoin’s price had increased 15% in January and 37% in February.

These increases mark the best start of the year for BTC since 2013. In that year, bitcoin had posted gains of about 300% in the first quarter. In contrast, 2018 would have to be remembered as the year when bitcoin had its worst first quarter. In that year, the cryptocurrency lost around 50% of its value in the same three-month frame. Currently, bitcoin has racked up six straight months in the green.

Bear & Bull Runs

The leading cryptocurrency had been hovering around $7,000 at the end of 2019 until its price reached the mid $10,000 range by February 2020.

From mid-February 2020 onward through, the price seemed to be on a downward trend – it plummeted from almost $8,000 to $5,300 in just a couple of days in March 2020.

However, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the price surged from around $10,000 to $23,000.

More Companies Willing To Take A Chance On Bitcoin   

Just yesterday, Goldman Sachs announced that it would be exploring offering crypto assets, particularly bitcoin, to their big investment clients. Paypal and its former boss Elon Musk have also made big pushes to explore the cryptoverse through accepting BTC payments.

