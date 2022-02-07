Bitcoin Notches Longest Rally Since September; Shiba Inu Jumps

Akayla Gardner

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rose for a fifth consecutive day, the longest winning streak since September, as investors begin to re-embrace risk assets across global markets.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value gained as much as 6.8% to $44,511. XRP jumped as much as 18% to around 80 cents as so-called alt coins rallied more. Shiba Inu led memecoins higher, surging around 50% to 0.000034 cents, according to CoinMarketCap.

Global markets have been whipsawed in recent weeks as investors contemplate the prospects of rapid monetary tightening. After reaching a record high of almost $69,000 in early November, Bitcoin lost as much as 50% of its value in what has been called a “crypto winter.”

Meanwhile, KPMG in Canada said it added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its corporate treasury as part of a commitment to emerging technologies and asset classes, becoming one of the highest profile mainstream firms to invest in cryptocurrencies. The auditing, tax and advisory partnership didn’t disclose how much in cryptocurrency it purchased.

Bitcoin could test the $45,000 price level after breaking above $43,000, according to Nathan Batchelor, lead Bitcoin analyst for SIMETRI Research. Monday’s jump also pushed the digital token above its 50-day moving average for the first time in more than two months.

“People are starting to feel a little more comfortable dipping their toes back into some of these riskier asset classes after the pullback,” Lindsey Bell, chief markets and money strategist at Ally Financial Inc., said. However, Bell says the market in general isn’t necessarily out of the woods yet with lingering uncertainty on multiple fronts, including the speed at which the Federal Reserve and central banks could act to quell rising inflation.

A strengthening relationship between Bitcoin and the stock indices has emerged in recent months, particularly with the technology heavy Nasdaq 100 index. The correlation between the Nasdaq and Bitcoin currently stands at 0.43.

Gritt Trakulhoon, an investment analyst at Titan Global Capital Management USA Inc., said the dramatic rise in Shiba Inu could be attributed to development progress on a blockchain add-on, known as a layer-2 network, specifically designed for the token called Shibarium. The memecoin is based on the Ethereum blockchain.

“It doesn’t take a lot of effort to push them higher or lower,” Bell said, referring to meme and altcoins. “Because Bitcoin is such a large market cap and more liquid than some of these other ones, in a way -- it’s not necessarily stable -- but it’s more stable than some of the other ones.”

