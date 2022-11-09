Bitcoin price - live: Crypto market hits two-year low as Binance mulls FTX takeover

Bitcoin saw its price fall by more than half between November 2021 and May 2022 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The price of bitcoin is currently hovering around its lowest level since January 2021 following a tumultuous few days for the crypto market.

The chaos centres on the popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which saw a “significant liquidity crunch” when customers rushed to withdraw billions of dollars worth of assets due to fears relating to its digital token FTT.

As the world’s third largest exchange by trading volume, the uncertainty had repercussions for the rest of the market.

Rival exchange Binance is currently seeking a rescue deal, with both FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, announcing a non-binding letter of intent for the takeover.

“Our teams are working on clearing out the withdrawal backlog as is... But the important thing is that customers are protected,” Mr Bankman-Fried tweeted.

You can follow all the latest crypto news, price developments and market analysis in our live coverage below.

Bitcoin price falls to two year low

18:13 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Bitcoin has tumbled below $17,000, marking the lowest point since November 2020.

The price collapse coincides with a market-wide sell-off that has left the overall cryptocurrency market facing losses not seen in nearly six months when the beginning of the bear market saw more than $1 trillion wiped from the combined market cap.

Cardano co-founder weighs in on crypto chaos

13:34 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Charles Hoskinson, who co-founded Ethereum before going on to co-found Cardano, has offered his thoughts on the current market turmoil.

It seems he is not entirely confident that Binance’s proposed takeover of FTX will go through without a hitch.

“There is a non zero probability that the acquisition proposal that Binance has put on the table to bail out FTX will not succeed because it will fail due diligence,” he said in a video posted to Twitter overnight.

“If that’s the case, because of the size and scale of FTX, it’s very likely that that will cascade through the cryptocurrency market.”

Story continues

You can watch his full post here:

FTX and the Integrity of the Cryptocurrency Markets https://t.co/Ys309wFfsZ — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 9, 2022

Bitcoin price crash in context

12:27 , Anthony Cuthbertson

After seeing an all-time price high last November, bitcoin is now facing two-year lows.

Here’s how its rise and fall (and rise and fall again) looks since November 2020.

Crypto market suffers heavy losses

11:35 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Here’s a snapshot of the market this morning, courtesy of CoinMarketCap’s price index. There’s a lot of red.

(CoinMarketCap)

Binance CEO and FTX founder confirm deal in progress

11:23 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Here’s what both Binance CEO CZ and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried had to say about the potential takeover, which would see the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume take over the world’s third largest.

This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire https://t.co/BGtFlCmLXB and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days. — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 8, 2022

1) Hey all: I have a few announcements to make.



Things have come full circle, and https://t.co/DWPOotRHcX’s first, and last, investors are the same: we have come to an agreement on a strategic transaction with Binance for https://t.co/DWPOotRHcX (pending DD etc.). — SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 8, 2022

Binance seeks rescue deal for FTX

11:18 , Anthony Cuthbertson

The big news today is whether or not Binance can secure a rescue deal to save FTX. Bosses from both exchanges appear to think that it is possible, though the market reaction suggests not everyone is convinced.

Bitcoin is down more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours, falling to its lowest level in nearly two years, while the overall crypto market is hovering around lows not seen since January 2021.

You can read all about the latest developments in more detail right here:

Crypto market chaos as leading bitcoin exchange faces collapse

Hello and welcome...

11:15 , Anthony Cuthbertson

to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s tumultuous crypto market. We’ll be bringing you all the latest on the potential Binance/ FTX takeover, as well as analysis and commentary from leading figures in the cryptocurrency space.