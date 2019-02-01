Bitcoin Price in Recovery Mode – Will it Close the Week on a High Note?

The bitcoin price on Friday posted a modest 0.9 percent surge as it corrected from its ascending channel support level and sought to climb back into bullish territory.

Bitcoin Price Charges Back Toward $3,500

The bitcoin-to-dollar exchange rate (BTC/USD) established its intraday low at $3,371 right at the beginning of the Asian session. The pair consolidated until the European trading hours kicked in, after which it underwent a modest correction. The positive sentiment rippled through the US trading session, during which BTC/USD established an intraday high at $3,458.

The upside correction appeared despite a shocker from Canada. QuadrigaCX, the region’s largest exchange, announced that it had filed for creditor protection after failing to pay $190 million to its customers. The company reportedly holds assets worth $147 million, according to a court document. It also claimed that the exchange had lost access to its cold wallets after the unfortunate demise of its founder Gerald Cotten in December 2018.

