Bitcoin price sinks below US$20K, erases weekly progress
Bitcoin’s price fell below US$20,000 Tuesday morning in Asia, erasing last week’s gains, as both crypto and traditional markets await the latest U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday.
Fast facts
The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell 4.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,989 at press time, according to CoinMarketCap.
Ethereum fell 6% in the same period, trading at US$1,096 at press time.
All other cryptos in CoinMarketCap’s top 10 were suffering losses, with Solana and Dogecoin dropping at least 8% to trade at US$33.36 and US$0.06, respectively.
June’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) — a measure of U.S. inflation — may reveal if the U.S. Federal Reserves’ aggressive approach to tame record inflation has had any impact and hint at how the central bank may adjust interest rates.
Traditional markets also took a hit, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down 0.5%, the S&P 500 Index finished the day 1.15% lower while the NASDAQ Composite Index ended down 2.3% on Monday.
The Bitcoin hash rate is expected to take a hit in the coming days with Texas-based miners pausing operations as the state expects energy shortages due to the current heat wave.
