Bitcoin Price: All’s [Too] Quiet on the Crypto Front

This level of calm can make anyone nervous. Bitcoin spent the day within a close range, not losing much anywhere. Binance Coin is now over $9, further solidifying its position as a top 10 crypto. NEO gained 2%, pushing it over $8 on the global charts. Litecoin and Ethereum are maintaining their ranges.

The expected carnage in Bitcoin SV-land hasn’t taken place. Yet. But there’s been a steady rise in volume, as seen here:

bitcoin sv price More

Steady increase in BSV volume. | Source: CoinMarketCap

As regards Bitcoin SV, many of the people on Coinbase had already waited so long to get their tokens they probably didn’t miss it by the time it came as a Valentine’s day gift. As such, it makes as much sense for them to take a “hold and see” approach as anything.

Read the full story on CCN.com.